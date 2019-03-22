Euro 2020 qualifying reaction

Northern Ireland made a winning start to their Euro 2020 qualifiers with Niall McGinn and Steven Davis on target in a 2-0 victory over Estonia. After a frustrating but dominant first half possession turned into goals in the second period in their Group C encounter. And with both the Netherlands and Germany in their group it was probably a valuable three points. Have a read of our match report from that one here.
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Northern Ireland start with a win
Northern Ireland 2-0 Estonia
Northern Ireland made a winning start to their Euro 2020 qualifiers with Niall McGinn and Steven Davis on target in a 2-0 victory over Estonia.
After a frustrating but dominant first half possession turned into goals in the second period in their Group C encounter.
And with both the Netherlands and Germany in their group it was probably a valuable three points.
Have a read of our match report from that one here.
Post update
If only it were 2007 eh....back then Alex McLeish had a 70% win ratio in his first spell as Scotland manager.
Now in his second spell, this time around it is just 36%.
Post update
Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
Facing the media is never great after a bad defeat. But just listen to this...talk about taking pelters.
Post update
Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
As well as going 2-0 down after 10 minutes for the first time in over 40 years, Alex McLeish's Scotland side didn't manage a shot on target at the Astana Arena until the 55th minute.
In case you're wondering who Kazakhstan's last three victories came against before Thursday.
Well they were...
Post update
Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
If you are wondering just what I'm on about this morning Brian McLauchlin's match report pretty much sums up Scotland's 3-0 defeat, to a Kazakhstan side ranked 117 in the world.
Just have a read of this.
The worst 90 minutes as a Scotland fan?
Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
Humbled by Hungary, walloped by Wales and the 4-6-0 night in Prague. But was defeat in Kazakhstan the worst 90 minutes as a Scotland supporter?
It's got to be up there hasn't it?
And it's becoming a recurring question as Scott Mullen at BBC Scotland points out in this piece that encapsulates quite a few low moments.
Just look at those faces!
A bad night for Scotland fans
Anyway back to the matter or matters at hand starting with Scotland's 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan....
Tough times for Germany?
Fancy a bit more Euro 2020 qualifying chat with a touch of bratwurst and pilsner thrown in?
No only joking. But there's quite a lot of talking points around the German national side at the moment to catch up on via the Football Daily Podcast.
Oh and they also play Netherlands on Sunday (19:45 GMT)
Post update
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph focus on Declan Rice's historic use of Instagram and Scotland's miserable result against Kazahkstan in the Astana Arena.
Post update
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail focus on England players Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho.
Sancho is expected to make his first competitive start for the Three Lions at Wembley tonight (19:45 GMT) against the Czech Republic.
Post update
Daily Mirror
The Mirror lead with stories about Declan Rice and Scotland.
Borat boys batter Scotland
The Daily Star
Remember Borat anyone? It was a 2006 mockumentary/comedy with British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen playing the title character, Borat Sagdiyev, a fictitious Kazakh journalist.
Can't imagine too many Scotland fans will ever have imagined being the brunt of the joke quite like this in the Daily Star.
Post update
So where to start this morning.
Let's have a look at what the national newspapers have to say.
Good morning
Good morning.
I think it’s fair to say that some of the home nations have started their Euro 2020 qualifiers a little better than others…..
It was a good night for Northern Ireland who beat Estonia at Windsor Park.
But what about Scotland losing 3-0 in Kazakhstan. Ouch.