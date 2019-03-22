Scotland players after losing to Kazakhstan
Live

Euro 2020 qualifying reaction

Summary

  1. Scotland stunned in Kazakhstan
  2. Northern Ireland make winning start against Estonia
  3. England to host Czech Republic (19:45 GMT)
Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Northern Ireland start with a win

    Northern Ireland 2-0 Estonia

    Northern Ireland made a winning start to their Euro 2020 qualifiers with Niall McGinn and Steven Davis on target in a 2-0 victory over Estonia.

    After a frustrating but dominant first half possession turned into goals in the second period in their Group C encounter.

    And with both the Netherlands and Germany in their group it was probably a valuable three points.

    Have a read of our match report from that one here.

    Niall McGinn
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Post update

    If only it were 2007 eh....back then Alex McLeish had a 70% win ratio in his first spell as Scotland manager.

    Now in his second spell, this time around it is just 36%.

  3. Post update

    Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland

    Facing the media is never great after a bad defeat. But just listen to this...talk about taking pelters.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I won't get drawn into that question' - McLeish refuses to speculate on Scotland future
  4. Post update

    Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland

    As well as going 2-0 down after 10 minutes for the first time in over 40 years, Alex McLeish's Scotland side didn't manage a shot on target at the Astana Arena until the 55th minute.

    In case you're wondering who Kazakhstan's last three victories came against before Thursday.

    Well they were...

    • 1-0 v Moldova
    • 4-0 v Andorra
    • 3-0 v Azerbaijan
  5. Post update

    Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland

    Oliver Burke
    If you are wondering just what I'm on about this morning Brian McLauchlin's match report pretty much sums up Scotland's 3-0 defeat, to a Kazakhstan side ranked 117 in the world.

    Just have a read of this.

  6. The worst 90 minutes as a Scotland fan?

    Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland

    Scotland fans
    Humbled by Hungary, walloped by Wales and the 4-6-0 night in Prague. But was defeat in Kazakhstan the worst 90 minutes as a Scotland supporter?

    It's got to be up there hasn't it?

    And it's becoming a recurring question as Scott Mullen at BBC Scotland points out in this piece that encapsulates quite a few low moments.

    Just look at those faces!

  7. A bad night for Scotland fans

    Anyway back to the matter or matters at hand starting with Scotland's 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan....

  8. Tough times for Germany?

    Fancy a bit more Euro 2020 qualifying chat with a touch of bratwurst and pilsner thrown in?

    No only joking. But there's quite a lot of talking points around the German national side at the moment to catch up on via the Football Daily Podcast.

    Oh and they also play Netherlands on Sunday (19:45 GMT)

  9. Post update

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph focus on Declan Rice's historic use of Instagram and Scotland's miserable result against Kazahkstan in the Astana Arena.

    Telegraph sport section
  10. Post update

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail focus on England players Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho.

    Sancho is expected to make his first competitive start for the Three Lions at Wembley tonight (19:45 GMT) against the Czech Republic.

    Daily Mail back page
  11. Post update

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror lead with stories about Declan Rice and Scotland.

    Daily Mirror back page
  12. Borat boys batter Scotland

    The Daily Star

    Remember Borat anyone? It was a 2006 mockumentary/comedy with British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen playing the title character, Borat Sagdiyev, a fictitious Kazakh journalist.

    Can't imagine too many Scotland fans will ever have imagined being the brunt of the joke quite like this in the Daily Star.

    Daily Star back page
  13. Post update

    So where to start this morning.

    Let's have a look at what the national newspapers have to say.

  14. Good morning

    Good morning.

    I think it’s fair to say that some of the home nations have started their Euro 2020 qualifiers a little better than others…..

    It was a good night for Northern Ireland who beat Estonia at Windsor Park.

    But what about Scotland losing 3-0 in Kazakhstan. Ouch.

