Ronaldo hat-trick sends Juve through, incredible Man City hit seven - reaction
Summary
- Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick sees Juventus overturn two-goal Atletico Madrid lead
- Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Schalke
- Liverpool in Germany to face Bayern Munich (20:00 GMT)
Demolition men
The Daily Telegraph
Need I say more.
Rout of this world
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror focus on Manchester City's march into the Champions League quarter-finals.
Oh and that chap Cristiano Ronaldo get's a mention as well...
The back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian lead on Manchester City's handsome win over Schalke. Which just happens to be the biggest ever victory by an English side in a Champions League knockout tie.
The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also get's a mention. Seems he's not very happy with something that Gary Neville has said.
'Mancnificent'
The Sun
Nice play on words from the Sun
Pep's seven wonders
The Daily Star
The Daily Star focus on Manchester City and Liverpool
Post update
Before we crack on time to have a look at what's made the back pages of the national newspapers .....
Magnificent Seven
Man City 7-0 Schalke (agg: 10-2)
And what about Manchester City last night. Who wins SEVEN nil in the knock-out stages of the Champions League?
The Manchester Evening News sum it up pretty well.
Remember when Juventus spent £99.2m on a 33-year-old?
Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid (agg: 3-2)
Remember when Juventus spent £99.2m on a 33-year-old? Well I think Cristiano Ronaldo is repaying that faith isn't he?
I must admit I didn't fancy Juventus overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid but step forward Ronaldo.
He made the difference once again in Europe's elite competition with a hat-trick. What a player.
Good morning
Good morning.
Well what a night of Champions League action on Tuesday.
Where to start this morning.