Phil Foden
Ronaldo hat-trick sends Juve through, incredible Man City hit seven - reaction

Summary

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick sees Juventus overturn two-goal Atletico Madrid lead
  2. Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Schalke
  3. Liverpool in Germany to face Bayern Munich (20:00 GMT)
Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Demolition men

    The Daily Telegraph

    Need I say more.

  2. Rout of this world

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror focus on Manchester City's march into the Champions League quarter-finals.

    Oh and that chap Cristiano Ronaldo get's a mention as well...

  3. The back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian lead on Manchester City's handsome win over Schalke. Which just happens to be the biggest ever victory by an English side in a Champions League knockout tie.

    The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also get's a mention. Seems he's not very happy with something that Gary Neville has said.

  4. 'Mancnificent'

    The Sun

    Nice play on words from the Sun

  5. Pep's seven wonders

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star focus on Manchester City and Liverpool

  6. Post update

    Before we crack on time to have a look at what's made the back pages of the national newspapers .....

  7. Magnificent Seven

    Man City 7-0 Schalke (agg: 10-2)

    And what about Manchester City last night. Who wins SEVEN nil in the knock-out stages of the Champions League?

    The Manchester Evening News sum it up pretty well.

  8. Remember when Juventus spent £99.2m on a 33-year-old?

    Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid (agg: 3-2)

    Remember when Juventus spent £99.2m on a 33-year-old? Well I think Cristiano Ronaldo is repaying that faith isn't he?

    I must admit I didn't fancy Juventus overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid but step forward Ronaldo.

    He made the difference once again in Europe's elite competition with a hat-trick. What a player.

  9. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Well what a night of Champions League action on Tuesday.

    Where to start this morning.

