Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool three points clear at top after draw at West Ham - Premier League reaction

Summary

  1. Liverpool held at West Ham in title race
  2. Jurgen Klopp criticises performance of referee Kevin Friend
Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

    Independent

    The i paper also focus on the state of the title race

  2. 'Hammer blow'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian say Liverpool's title bid took a hit at West Ham.

  3. 'Gang Ham style'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star say Michail Antonio's equaliser for West Ham has stalled Liverpool's title charge.

  4. 'Jittery Liverpool held'

    The Times

    The Times suggest Liverpool have got a touch of jitters.

  5. 'Klopp feels title heat'

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express say a night of title frustration for Liverpool has given Manchester City the chance to regain top spot.

    Pep Guardiola's side will leapfrog the Reds if they beat Everton on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).

  6. 'Bubble whammy'

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror say that Liverpool's mid-season wobble worsened at West Ham.

    Jurgen Klopp's side have taken 11 points from the last 18 available.

  7. Post update

    Right time to have a look at what the national newspapers are covering today...

  8. Post update

    Squeaky-bum time - the final stages of a football competition when more than one team can win and people become very excited and nervous

    And to think there are still 13 Premier League games to play.

    There is nothing quite like a title race.

  9. Post update

    What a difference a few days can make eh....

  10. Good morning

    And then the gap was 3. Well then who was expecting Liverpool to draw 1-1 at West Ham?

    Not sure I was.

    They could be seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, as it is Manchester City and Tottenham look right back in it.

