Liverpool three points clear at top after draw at West Ham - Premier League reaction

The i paper also focus on the state of the title race
Independent
'Hammer blow'
The Guardian
The Guardian say Liverpool's title bid took a hit at West Ham.
'Gang Ham style'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star say Michail Antonio's equaliser for West Ham has stalled Liverpool's title charge.
'Jittery Liverpool held'
The Times
The Times suggest Liverpool have got a touch of jitters.
'Klopp feels title heat'
The Daily Express
The Daily Express say a night of title frustration for Liverpool has given Manchester City the chance to regain top spot.
Pep Guardiola's side will leapfrog the Reds if they beat Everton on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).
'Bubble whammy'
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror say that Liverpool's mid-season wobble worsened at West Ham.
Jurgen Klopp's side have taken 11 points from the last 18 available.
Right time to have a look at what the national newspapers are covering today...
Squeaky-bum time - the final stages of a football competition when more than one team can win and people become very excited and nervous
And to think there are still 13 Premier League games to play.
There is nothing quite like a title race.
What a difference a few days can make eh....
Good morning
And then the gap was 3. Well then who was expecting Liverpool to draw 1-1 at West Ham?
Not sure I was.
They could be seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, as it is Manchester City and Tottenham look right back in it.