Transfers latest and Premier League build-up
- All the latest transfer news and gossip as deadline day approaches
- Chelsea drawn at home to Man Utd in fifth round
- Non-league Barnet draw with Brentford in six-goal thriller
- Five Premier League news conferences, beginning with Bournemouth
- Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
By Ben Collins
Johnny Ferris: I really liked this Guillem Balague article. Surely the best example of a manager constantly reinventing himself is Sir Alex Ferguson? He did it after 1999, when they were put out early in the next Champs League campaign, & again when Mourinho changed the prem forever.
Mourinho: An analogue manager in a digital world?
It's all a far cry from when Jose Mourinho was in charge at Manchester United. Hard to believe it's only six weeks since the Portuguese boss' stay at Old Trafford was brought to an end.
So where did it all go wrong for Jose? In his latest column, Guillem Balague asks whether it was down to him being an analogue manager in a digital world.
Wolves in talks with Atletico over Jonny
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Wolves are in talks with Atletico Madrid about completing a club record £18m transfer for Jonny Castro Otto.
Defender Otto joined Wolves on loan during the summer and has made 21 appearances in all competitions.
The 24-year-old full-back has impressed on his return after a month out with a knee injury.
Sulaimon Adelekan: Chelsea vs Manchester United, exactly the fixture I wanted. More big games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to prove himself worthy of the job
Rhys Tomlinson: Isn't OGS just a breath of fresh air? Saying United should be winning every game and every trophy because that is the United way. No more excuses from Moanino. I don't fear any team now. Bring on Chelsea/City/Liverpool.
Valencia future unclear
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
In addition to Juan Mata, the short-term future of club captain Antonio Valencia remains unresolved.
The 33-year-old has endured an injury-plagued campaign and has featured only once under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Valencia’s contract is due to expire in the summer and United have until 1 March to decide whether to trigger an option for an additional year.
And here's more from what was an emotional news conference with Neil Warnock at Cardiff yesterday...
'I think about quitting' - Warnock
Daily Mirror
And finally from today's papers, the Mirror goes big on yesterday's news conference at Cardiff, when manager Neil Warnock spoke for the first time since the disappearance of Emiliano Sala.
The Bluebirds boss said it had been the 'toughest week of his career'. And when he's been a manager for 40 years that really means something.
Here's the latest on the Sala family's search for the Cardiff striker.
Interest in Mata
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Juan Mata is at the centre of interest from a number of clubs in England and overseas amid continuing uncertainty over his Manchester United future.
Mata’s representatives have been negotiating with United about an extension to his current deal, which expires in the summer.
Although it is thought the 30-year-old former Chelsea man, who became the second significant signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era when he moved to United for £37.1m in January 2014, would prefer to stay at Old Trafford, so far there has been no agreement.
That has alerted some of Europe’s top clubs, who know Mata will be available for nothing in the summer.
There is no suggestion Mata will leave immediately but he has started just two Premier League games under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Paul Scholes EFL talks continue
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Talks are continuing between the EFL and Paul Scholes over the precise ruling about whether his 10% ownership of Salford City prevents him taking up a managerial or coaching post.
Scholes has spoken to League Two Oldham about their vacant job but EFL rules prevent anyone having an interest in two clubs at the same time.
The issue is complicated further by the prospect of National League promotion hopefuls Salford being in the same league as Oldham next season.
Salford do not believe it should be an issue as Scholes plays no executive role in the club.
Meanwhile, Pete Wild will continue in temporary change for Oldham's game at Milton Keynes tonight.
Wenger exit cost £17m
The Times
Unai Emery took over from Arsene Wenger last summer and the Times has reported that it cost Arsenal £17m in pay-offs to bring Wenger's tenure to an end.
Unai Emery has already said that Arsenal can only make loan signings during the January transfer window so his apparent interest in Chelsea's Gary Cahill must be over a temporary switch.
Emery promised summer funds
The Independent
The Independent has two of the best lines from yesterday's news conferences, when Rafael Benitez said he could not commit to Newcastle beyond the summer, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery is hoping for some transfer funds in the summer.
We're due to hear from Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at lunchtime, but the first Premier League news conference of the day will be with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe at around 09:00 GMT.
Alex Scott made the draw on BBC One with fellow BBC pundit Ian Wright.
That's another Premier League scalp guaranteed in fifth round.
Even if Wolves and Brighton win their replay next Tuesday, that's a maximum of seven top-flight sides that will be in the last 16.
Man City tie a 'big carrot' - Flynn
It was also a brilliant game when Newport County beat Leicester in the last round and they earned a replay against Middlesbrough at the weekend.
The League Two side now welcome Boro to Rodney Parade knowing a home tie against Manchester City is the prize for the winners.
And Newport boss Michael Flynn says the possibility of pitting his wits against Pep Guardiola would be "special".
Thank you!
What. A. Game.
Barnet 3-3 Brentford
Yes, Shaq, they enjoyed it almost as much as you!!
The Hive was rocking
And here's what Barnet's goal heroes had to say...