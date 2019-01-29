Transfers latest and Premier League build-up

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Juan Mata is at the centre of interest from a number of clubs in England and overseas amid continuing uncertainty over his Manchester United future.

Mata’s representatives have been negotiating with United about an extension to his current deal, which expires in the summer.

Although it is thought the 30-year-old former Chelsea man, who became the second significant signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era when he moved to United for £37.1m in January 2014, would prefer to stay at Old Trafford, so far there has been no agreement.

That has alerted some of Europe’s top clubs, who know Mata will be available for nothing in the summer.

There is no suggestion Mata will leave immediately but he has started just two Premier League games under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.