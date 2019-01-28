Premier League news conferences plus transfer gossip

Everton boss Marco Silva insists there is no need to panic over his side's recent form - the Toffees travel to Huddersfield on Tuesday in the Premier League.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall on Saturday, following three defeats in their last four Premier League outings.

"In October, November, when we were playing well and doing what is our obligation as club, I told you many, many things we had to improve," he said.

"I am not happy with the last month and a half, but I am not panicking.

"We as a club cannot panic. Even if we are not happy, even if the fans are disappointed.

"I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future."