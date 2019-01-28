Live
Premier League news conferences plus transfer gossip
Summary
- Neil Warnock news conference (12:45 GMT)
- Several other Premier League news conferences, including Everton, Arsenal and Man City
- Crystal Palace and Chelsea through to FA Cup fifth round
- Fifth-round draw to be made on BBC One from 19:00 GMT
- Barnet v Brentford (19:45 GMT)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins and Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Busy City
Newcastle v Man City (Tues, 20:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Another midweek game for Pep Guardiola to look forward to shortly.
Other than international breaks, Manchester City have had a full week between games just once since the beginning of September.
A handy gap next week has been filled by a rearranged Premier League game against Everton and whilst there is a gap between the league game against Chelsea on 10 February and the fifth round of the FA Cup the following weekend, if City carry on winning, there will be precious few opportunities to recharge their batteries.
No excuses for Pellegrini
Wolves v West Ham (Tues, 19:45 GMT)
West Ham United
After the Hammers' FA Cup exit at AFC Wimbledon, boss Manuel Pellegrini said: "You can be eliminated from anything as football is not always what you expect, but if you are eliminated by a team which is bottom of their league, things are not going well.
"We have a lot of excuses, but I never want to use them. We have only 15 players who have played the last 12 or 14 games over the last two months.
"They did not run as much as they should have done on Saturday and without running you cannot win."
Perez out for Hammers
Wolves v West Ham (Tues, 19:45 GMT)
West Ham United
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini said: "We have the same players except Lucas Perez, who got a kick in the game against Wimbledon, so he will be not be available for Tuesday's game."
Silva 'not panicking' about results
Huddersfield v Everton (Tues, 19:45 GMT)
Everton
Everton boss Marco Silva insists there is no need to panic over his side's recent form - the Toffees travel to Huddersfield on Tuesday in the Premier League.
They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall on Saturday, following three defeats in their last four Premier League outings.
"In October, November, when we were playing well and doing what is our obligation as club, I told you many, many things we had to improve," he said.
"I am not happy with the last month and a half, but I am not panicking.
"We as a club cannot panic. Even if we are not happy, even if the fans are disappointed.
"I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future."
Abraham's staying put
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
At the start of the January transfer window, it seemed like Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham might be one of the biggest signings.
However, Abraham will be staying at Aston Villa after Chelsea opted not to trigger a 15 January recall clause.
Wolves were very keen on buying Abraham but there was an issue over whether he would be allowed to play having appeared in Under-23 and Community Shield games for Chelsea at the start of the season.
It was thought the 21-year-old couldn't play for another club other than Villa this season and although Fifa were asked they said they would only rule on the matter if a deal was in place.
Abraham was unwilling to agree to that knowing it might mean he couldn't play for the second half of the season.
'It can become a matter of money'
Everton
More from Silva on Idrissa Gueye: "My opinion is the same as the club's, and we rejected the offer.
"He is a really important player for us. He is one player we do not think to lose in this market.
"Of course after some moments it can become a matter of money, but from my point of view he is a really important player for us."
Everton reject PSG Gueye bid
Everton
Everton boss Marco Silva has been talking about midfielder Idrissa Gueye and says the club have rejected an offer from Paris St-Germain for the player.
"We reject the offer," he said. "He is a really important player for us. It's normal for us to sign new players, it's something really difficult and the club has to spend good amounts for us.
"For clubs to come and buy our players they have to meet the value of the player.
"Technical point of view, he is a really important player for us and one player we do not think to lose in this moment.
"It looks really difficult for something to happen in the market now for us."
Gueye not for sale
The Times
Paul Joyce, the Times' northern football correspondent, says Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is not for sale.
Keane returns to Forest
Elsewhere in the Championship, Roy Keane is back in the dugout having rejoined Nottingham Forest as assistant manager.
It sees the ex-Manchester United player link up once again with manager Martin O'Neill, who he worked with for Republic of Ireland.
Keane began his career at Forest, making his debut for Brian Clough's side in the 1990-91 season.
Stoke set to sign Batth
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Stoke are expected to complete the £3.5m signing of Wolves defender Danny Batth later today.
Batth, 28, has been at Wolves since he was 10 but was loaned out to Middlesbrough at the start of the season.
However, Stoke boss Nathan Jones wants to sign Batth on a permanent basis.
Stoke have also told veteran pair Darren Fletcher and Peter Crouch they can leave if the right offer comes in.
Crouch, 37, has not started a league game since 1 September, whilst Fletcher, 34, has made two substitute appearances since the end of October.
However, deals for either player are not straightforward given they are two of Stoke’s highest paid players.
FA investigate racist chanting
That debate comes on the back of this story from weekend...
Racist chanting from a section of Millwall fans during the club's FA Cup victory over Everton is "disgusting" and must be punished, says anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.
Racism/bigotry in football
BBC Radio 5 live
You can listen to that right here
Post update
We're set to hear from Everton boss Marco Silva, along with Nuno Espirito Santo, whose Wolves side needed a last-gasp equaliser to draw 2-2 with Shrewsbury on Saturday.
They'll now welcome the League One side to Molineux for the replay next Tuesday, 5 February.
'We're lucky not to be in relegation battle'
It seems Everton fans aren't happy at the moment.
And who can blame them after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall on Saturday?
Toffees open to Tosun offers
The Daily Mail
According to the Daily Mail, Everton are willing to listen to offers of £20m for Turkish striker Cenk Tosun.
However, the Toffees are also resisting interest from Paris St-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye.
Kyle: As a Newcastle fan it was a miserable weekend we went out of the cup with a wimper to Watford reserves and surprise surprise still no signings. As a football fan Wimbledon beating West Ham great game and what an upset. Some brilliant goals in the game to.
Post update
We're also set to hear from both the Newcastle and Watford managers today, at around 13:30 GMT.
The Hornets knocked the Magpies out of the FA Cup on Saturday.
'We want Hudson-Odoi to stay'
Chelsea
Chelsea's assistant manager Gianfranco Zola is keen to see Callum Hudson-Odoi remain at the club and says he joined in with Blues fans at Stamford Bridge singing "we want you to stay" during Sunday's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.
“We want him to stay," said Zola. "We were singing it as well!
"We are playing him. We believe in what he can do to this team. In training his attitude was excellent, he scored a fantastic goal.
"I want to stress if you look at the big clubs not as much play. It means we have trust. We are showing this.
“We believe in what he can do for this club. We don’t know many 18-year-olds who are playing as much as him. It shows we believe in him."
