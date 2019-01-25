Live
Less than a week to go - transfer window news & gossip
- John Mikel Obi joins Middlesbrough, Monaco sack Henry plus all the latest transfer gossip & updates
- Chelsea beat Tottenham to book their place in Carabao Cup final
By Mantej Mann
Some great contributions coming in on the worst managerial debuts - but please remember to put your name on your texts and tweets...
James: Carlton Palmer as Stockport County manager, when appointed, claiming he would one day be England manager, conceding 102 goals and relegation in his first season in charge and beginning Stockport’s slide from Division 2 into Non League
Anon: Tony Adams has been woeful wherever he's been.
Neil: When you are talking about disastrous managerial appointments, you would have to go a long way to beat Paul Merson's at Walsall. Started by almost giving Scott Dann a free transfer and it was all downhill from there.
Wigan's Flores off to Ireland
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Wigan's Jordan Flores has joined League of Ireland side Dundalk on a two-year deal.
Flores came through the Wigan academy and made 12 first-team appearances.
The 23-year-old has also had loan spells at Blackpool, Chesterfield and Fylde.
Super Lig club interested in Kamara - reports
Transfer gossip
This is a first - I'm not sure I've ever heard of a professional club being interested in signing a player, days after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm...
But according to the Guardian, Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor still want to sign Fulham's 23-year-old French striker Aboubakar Kamara, despite his arrest at the Premier League club's training ground.
Kamara, who reportedly had a falling out with Aleksandar Mitrovic during a squad yoga session, was said to be at the club training ground looking to resolve his future.
Begovic to listen to offers - reports
Transfer gossip
Bournemouth's Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 31, is reportedly open to offers from other Premier League clubs.
Begovic has been a mainstay in the Cherries side this year, making 23 appearances so far, but he was dropped for Artur Boruc in the recent victory over West Ham.
Was the flight properly licensed?
An investigation into whether the missing flight that was carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala was properly licensed is taking place.
The Piper PA-46 Malibu disappeared on Monday with Cardiff City's new £15m signing and pilot Dave Ibbotson on board.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch said it had launched a probe.
You can read the full story here.
Ross: Shearer's short lived managerial career with Newcastle is right up there with Neville's stint at Valencia. Both great players and pundit's though.
Lawrence: It's no surprise Henry got the bullet. Did you ever see him on Sky as a pundit? He was the worst ever, when trying to talk about a teams tactics, you could see the other pundits were visually embarrassed with his lack of knowledge!
Zee: Got to be Gazza. Was he sacked for being drunk? I forget the team.
It was Kettering Town in 2005 after claims from club owner Imraan Ladak about his conduct.
Chelsea's win was down to recent history
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Past history suggests last night's EFL semi-final outcome could have been predicated.
Since 2013, Chelsea have reached six semi-finals in major domestic and European competition and now reached four finals, winning two so far. On the other hand, that was Tottenham's fourth semi-final in the same period and they have only reached one final, which they lost.
In fact, of the big six clubs, Spurs have by far the worst semi-final conversion record.
Manchester City, 6 semi-finals, four finals, two trophies (so far). Arsenal and Manchester United have both reached four finals - and won three trophies - from five semi-final appearances. Liverpool have won three out of six semi-finals, although, like Tottenham they have yet to win anything.
A transfer triangle involving Man City, Ajax and Barcelona?
Transfer gossip
Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing 19-year-old Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt.
That could see veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 30, leaving the Etihad to join Barcelona.
World Cup winner Thierry Henry enjoyed a glittering career as player, but his first stint as a manager hasn't gone to plan.
Following his departure from the Stade Louis II, we want to know which former player YOU think fared worst in their first managerial appointment?
Monaco sack Henry
It's all over for Thierry Henry at Monaco.
The former Arsenal striker was sacked last night, with the 2017 French champions in the relegation zone after just five wins from his 20 games in charge.
Predecessor Leonardo Jardim is expected to replace Henry, just over three months after being fired himself.
You can read the full story here.
What the papers say
We'll have a selection of this morning's back pages coming up for you next - and as you can probably guess, it's pretty Chelsea heavy.
Could Mata be heading back to Spain?
Transfer gossip
The big transfer gossip this morning surrounds this man...
La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata over a possible return to Spain.
The 30-year-old Spanish international is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Chelsea win on penalties)
The winning moment...
It doesn't matter what the manager said - Hazard
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Chelsea win on penalties)
Eden Hazard let his feet do the talking in an impressive performance last night, following claims by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that the Belgian "has to do more".
Hazard put the Blues 2-1 up on aggregate with a smart left-footed finish, and after the game, the 28-year-old said he "does not care" about criticism from boss.
"It doesn't matter what the manager said," said Hazard.
You can read the full story here.
Blues progress at the Bridge
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Chelsea win on penalties)
Believe it or not, but English heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City have never played each other in a domestic final.
But after David Luiz struck the winning penalty in the Blues' Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Tottenham last night, that is about to change.
Spurs won the first leg at Wembley 1-0, but goals from N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard saw Chelsea go in front during the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Fernando Llorente pulled one back for the visitors, to send the tie straight to penalties, but Eric Dier and Lucas Moura both missed as Luiz stepped up to seal victory.
You can read the full match report here.
From 12:00 GMT we will also be bringing you updates from several news conferences ahead of the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.