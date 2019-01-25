Less than a week to go - transfer window news & gossip

James: Carlton Palmer as Stockport County manager, when appointed, claiming he would one day be England manager, conceding 102 goals and relegation in his first season in charge and beginning Stockport’s slide from Division 2 into Non League

Anon: Tony Adams has been woeful wherever he's been.

Neil: When you are talking about disastrous managerial appointments, you would have to go a long way to beat Paul Merson's at Walsall. Started by almost giving Scott Dann a free transfer and it was all downhill from there.