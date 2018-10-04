Champions League reaction & Europa League build-up
Elsewhere in the Champions League
Elsewhere in the Champions League, Paris St Germain ran out 6-1 winners over Red Star Belgrade, via a hat-trick from Neymar.
The Brazilian has scored 10 goals in nine competitive fixtures for Tottenham this season.
Elsewhere Antoine Griezmann scored in Atletico Madrid's 3-1 win over Club Brugge and former Manchester City academy prospect Jadon Sancho helped set up the opener in Borussia Dortumund's 3-0 win over Monaco.
Meanwhile Mauro Icardi scored Inter Milan's winner away to PSV Eindhoven.
Mourinho in 'rant' at United squad
Today's gossip column includes the claim that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho launched into a 45-minute dissection of his side's faults at a team meeting on Monday night in an attempt to ressert his authority over the dressing room.
"Mourinho goes into Saturday’s tie against Newcastle United at Old Trafford without a home win in the past four matches and on the back of a four-game winless streak, ever worsening relations with his players and concerns about the impact of his divisive behaviour," writes the Daily Telegraph's James Ducker.
Keita taken to hospital with back injury
There was more bad news for the Merseysiders with 23-year-old midfielder Naby Keita, signed from RB Leipzig for more than £50m in the summer, taken off on a stretcher in the first half.
He has been taken to hospital for "precautionary health checks" after the club reported that it was a back injury that forced him from the pitch.
Liverpool caught late in Naples
Liverpool failed to register a shot on target as they succumbed to a late Lorenzo Insigne goal on their trip to Napoli last night.
"We have to blame ourselves, that's how it is," said Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool slip to second in Group C ahead of back-to-back ties against Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.
Can he do it against English sides? Yes, he can.
Lionel Messi has now scored 22 goals in 29 games against English teams - more than he has against clubs from any other country.
Read more about the Argentine maestro's performances against the Premier League's finest and revel in some of his displays from the past in this feature.
His four-goal evisceration of Arsenal in the Champions League last-eight second leg in 2010 was especially special.
And Uefa have kindly stuck up some video if you want to enjoy it in all it's glory on YouTube.
Two games, no points
It was another evening to add to the extensive Lionel Messi backcatalogue.
The 31-year-old, deployed in a deeper role, scored twice as he pulled the strings in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Tottenham last night.
The defeat leaves Tottenham without a point after two games in Champions League Group B.
Getting Messi in North London
