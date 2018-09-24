Woods wins Tour Championship & Joshua retains belts - weekend sport reaction

Plenty of football news, plus reaction to Anthony Joshua's win, with Tiger Woods' success coming too late to beat deadlines for the printers.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Following the weekend's action in London and Atlanta, we are taking a different tack today.
In case you have just emerged from under a rock, Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight boxing titles on Saturday before American Tiger Woods claimed his first victory in five years by winning the PGA Tour's Tour Championship.
But before we get fully into all that, let's see what Monday's back pages look like.
By Andrew Mullen
When Woods last won a tournament in August 2013...
'I had a hard time not crying on the last hole'
Tour championship winner Tiger Woods: "I had a hard time not crying on the last hole.
"I had to suck it up and hit some shots. Once I got the ball on the green, it was done. I could handle it from there.
"It was just a grind out there. I loved every bit of it, the fight, the grind and the tough conditions.
"At the beginning of the year, it was a tall order but as the year progressed and I proved I could play, I knew I could do it again."
It was certainly emotional
Woods wins Tour Championship as Rose secures FedEx Cup
Tiger Woods won the season-ending Tour Championship by two shots to claim his first victory in five years.
The American, 42, shot a one-over 71 in Atlanta for his 80th PGA Tour title.
It marks a remarkable return to the top for Woods, who was ranked world number 1,199 less than a year ago after having spinal fusion surgery.
England's world number one Justin Rose finished tied fourth to secure the overall FedEx Cup which determines the season-long PGA Tour champion.
Rose birdied the 18th at East Lake for a 73 to finish on six under and seal the top-five finish he needed to win the $10m (£7.6m) bonus on offer as FexEx Cup champion.
There is only one place to start our look back at the weekend's action...
Monday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Monday's back pages
The I
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
