Woods wins Tour Championship & Joshua retains belts - weekend sport reaction

Summary

  1. Woods wins Tour Championship
  2. Rose claims FedEx Cup title
  3. Both players now head for Ryder Cup
  4. Joshua retains world titles against Povetkin
  1. When Woods last won a tournament in August 2013...

    • Barack Obama was in the first year of his second four-year term as US President.
    • Manchester United were preparing to begin their first season under new manager David Moyes following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.
    • British boxer Anthony Joshua had only just turned professional a month earlier, going onto become IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight champion.
    • Woods was still number one until May 2014. Seven players have held the position since - Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose.
    • Of the 21 men's major golf championships played since, there have been 16 different winners.
    Tiger Woods and Barack Obama
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. 'I had a hard time not crying on the last hole'

    Tiger Woods
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Tour championship winner Tiger Woods: "I had a hard time not crying on the last hole.

    "I had to suck it up and hit some shots. Once I got the ball on the green, it was done. I could handle it from there.

    "It was just a grind out there. I loved every bit of it, the fight, the grind and the tough conditions.

    "At the beginning of the year, it was a tall order but as the year progressed and I proved I could play, I knew I could do it again."

  4. Woods wins Tour Championship as Rose secures FedEx Cup

    Justin Rose and Tiger Woods
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Tiger Woods won the season-ending Tour Championship by two shots to claim his first victory in five years.

    The American, 42, shot a one-over 71 in Atlanta for his 80th PGA Tour title.

    It marks a remarkable return to the top for Woods, who was ranked world number 1,199 less than a year ago after having spinal fusion surgery.

    England's world number one Justin Rose finished tied fourth to secure the overall FedEx Cup which determines the season-long PGA Tour champion.

    Rose birdied the 18th at East Lake for a 73 to finish on six under and seal the top-five finish he needed to win the $10m (£7.6m) bonus on offer as FexEx Cup champion.

    There is only one place to start our look back at the weekend's action...

  Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  Monday's back pages

    The I

    The i
    Copyright: The i
  Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Plenty of football news, plus reaction to Anthony Joshua's win, with Tiger Woods' success coming too late to beat deadlines for the printers.

    Tiger Woods
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Following the weekend's action in London and Atlanta, we are taking a different tack today.

    In case you have just emerged from under a rock, Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight boxing titles on Saturday before American Tiger Woods claimed his first victory in five years by winning the PGA Tour's Tour Championship.

    But before we get fully into all that, let's see what Monday's back pages look like.

    Anthony Joshua
    Copyright: Getty Images
