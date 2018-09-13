Watch: Climbing World Championships - Combined finals

The Climbing World Championships take place in Innsbruck, Austria, between 6-16 September. A total of 750 athletes compete in disciplines including lead, bouldering, speed and para-climbing. BBC Sport will bring you live coverage across the tournament online and on your Connected TVs. Times below in BST. Sunday, 16 September 10:00-17:00, Combined finals, Connected TV and online
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What are the Climbing World Championships?
The Climbing World Championships take place in Innsbruck, Austria, between 6-16 September. A total of 750 athletes compete in disciplines including lead, bouldering, speed and para-climbing.
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage across the tournament online and on your Connected TVs. Times below in BST.
Sunday, 16 September
10:00-17:00, Combined finals, Connected TV and online
Get Inspired: How to get into Climbing
The British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.