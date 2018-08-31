EFL loan deadline approaches - any late moves on the cards?
Summary
- EFL loan deadline 17:00 BST & 00:00 deadline in Scotland
- Transfer deadline day in Germany (17:00 BST), France & Spain (23:00)
- Chelsea's Tammy Abraham reported loan target for Aston Villa
- Villa's Albert Adomah rumoured for return to Middlesbrough
Live Reporting
By Mantej Mann, Steve Sutcliffe and Ian Woodcock
All times stated are UK
That's your lot
That's it for us in here but we have some late deals for you!
Championship side Bolton Wanderers have signed Forest Green striker Christian Doidge, 26, on loan until January before signing him on a permanent deal.
Doidge scored 49 goals in 87 league games for the League Two side.
Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have signed Wolves defender Danny Batth and Millwall midfielder George Saville. Batth has joined on a season-long loan deal, while Saville has joined on loan until Janaury when his deal will become permanent.
Hopefully your club got their man today.
Thanks for your company today and we'll be back tomorrow with live text coverage of all the Premier League and EFL action. Have a good evening.
Owls make double swoop
Deadline day recap
In the Championship, the most eye-catching deal of the day was Aston Villa bringing in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham until the end of the season.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday have signed Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah and Chelsea defender Michael Hector on season-long loan deals, QPR have brought in Stoke defender Geoff Cameron until the end of the campaign and Ipswich have added Everton defender Matthew Pennington until the end of the season.
In League One, Luton have brought in Leeds midfielder Eunan O'Kane and Rochdale have added Nottingham Forest forward Zach Clough. O'kane will spend the season with the Hatters while Clough has joined Dale until January.
League Two leaders Lincoln City have signed Bristol Rovers forward Bernard Mensah until the end of the season and Exeter have added Brentford winger Chiedozie Ogbene until January.
The dust settles
Looks like that's it for EFL transfers today. Stick with us and we'll give you a quick run through of some of the deals you may have missed.
Bradford release Kilgallon
Bradford City have released defender Matthew Kilgallon, 34, by mutual consent.
The League One side say they "understand the former Blackburn Rover will take up a contract with Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical."
And that is the first time I have ever seen anyone referred to as "the former Blackburn Rover".
That's not a thing is it?
Ipswich sign Everton defender Pennington
Struggling Championship side Ipswich have signed Everton defender Matthew Pennington, 23, on a season-long loan deal.
In League One, Barnsley have brought in Hannover 96 midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre, 23, on a season-long loan.
Lavery swaps Blades for Shakers
Bury have signed Sheffield United striker Caolan Lavery, 25, on a season-long loan deal.
Elsewhere in League Two, Grimsby have added Preston midfielder Ben Pringle, 29, on a season-long loan deal and Crewe have signed young Liverpool defender Corey Whelan, 20, on loan until 7 January.
Villa sign Chelsea striker Abraham
It's probably the biggest deal of the day in the EFL and it's come a mere 20 minutes after the window closed.
Aston Villa have signed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 20, on a season-long loan deal.
The England international scored 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances during a loan with Bristol City in 2016-17.
Are we all done?
The window closed in the EFL 15 minutes ago but there's still some more deals to be announced so stick with us!
Walker joins Peterborough
Peterborough United are the only club in the EFL with a 100% record this season and the League One leaders have added Wigan forward Jamie Walker, 25, on a season-long loan deal.
Elsewhere in League One, Rochdale have signed Nottingham Forest forward Zach Clough, 23, on loan until January and Shrewsbury have brought in Ipswich defender Josh Emmanuel, 21, on a season-long loan deal.
In League Two, Exeter City have brought in Brentford forward Chiedozie Ogbene, 21, until January and Notts County have signed Swansea defender Keston Davies, 21, on a season-long loan deal.
Post update
The loan window in the EFL, and the summer transfer window in Germany is well and truly shut.
But what last minute deals have been done.....?
Watch this space.
Sakho heads to Turkey
Diafra Sakho, remember him West Ham fans?
Well it looks as though the 28-year-old Senegalese forward has pitched up at Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor on a season-long loan from French club Rennes
Five minutes to go...
A lot of EFL clubs have tweeted to say they're making an announcement at 17:00 BST, which is great for them and their fans but less so for me who has got to type all of them up...
Mariano's Madrid unveiling
Over in Madrid...Mariano has being getting the full Real Madrid treatment, a day after rejoining them from Lyon for 33m euros (£29.7m).
Not bad considering it's just 14 months since he left to join the French club.
Owls add Chelsea defender Hector
Sheffield Wednesday have made their second signing of the day, with defender Michael Hector, 26, joining on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.
Anymore for anymore?
There's just 20 minutes for EFL clubs to make loan signings before they're left with what they've got until January.
It's been fairly steady today but could we see a late flurry as teams look to strengthen?
Blackpool get their Guy
Blackburn Rovers have signed young Walsall striker Mitch Candlin, 18, on loan until January, with an option to make the move permanent then.
In League One, Blackpool have signed Derby midfielder Callum Guy, 21, on loan until January, when the deal will become permanent.
League Two Oldham have signed Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Lyden, 22, until January and Crawley have made their third signing of the day with the capture of Luton midfielder Luke Gamblin, 25, until the end of the season.
West Brom fail with Dack bid?
Talk about late drama....The Sun are reporting that West Brom have failed with £15m bid for Blackburn's Bradley Dack.
Dack joined Rovers for around £750,000 in 2017 an helped the club back into the Championship last term.
'Hi I'm Unai Emery'
Now for something a little more lighthearted from earlier.
And the reason why most journalists put their phones on airplane mode at manager news conferences.....
Farewell Jimmy
Now a more sombre story from Burnley....
The Clarets have said an emotional farewell to one of their favourite sons with Turf Moor hosting the funeral of Jimmy McIlroy, one of the club's greatest ever players, earlier today.
McIIroy who played for Northern Ireland on 55 occasions, graced Turf Moor for 13 years, making 497 appearances and scoring 131 goals.
Chelsea's sweet draw
Europa League
Chelsea, who won the competition in 2012-13, are in Group L with Greek side PAOK Salonika, BATE Borisov of Belarus and Hungarian outfit Vidi.