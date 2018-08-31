EFL loan deadline approaches - any late moves on the cards?

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Aston Villa have signed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan deal Image caption: Aston Villa have signed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan deal

That's it for us in here but we have some late deals for you!

Championship side Bolton Wanderers have signed Forest Green striker Christian Doidge, 26, on loan until January before signing him on a permanent deal.

Doidge scored 49 goals in 87 league games for the League Two side.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have signed Wolves defender Danny Batth and Millwall midfielder George Saville. Batth has joined on a season-long loan deal, while Saville has joined on loan until Janaury when his deal will become permanent.

Hopefully your club got their man today.

Thanks for your company today and we'll be back tomorrow with live text coverage of all the Premier League and EFL action. Have a good evening.