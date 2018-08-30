Carabao Cup reaction & transfer gossip

Rafael Benitez was less impressed by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele's charge into Ayoze Perez.
Newcastle's Spanish boss was forced to pacify his compatriot at the final whistle with Perez still seething over not being awarded a penalty - come on we've all seen them given...
He said: "Everybody saw what happened at the end. It's not the first time this year this has happened. The way you lose you have to be disappointed.
"After the penalty appeal, we had the feeling we deserved more."
'I don't agree Forest were better'
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
As far as the Newcastle's Carabao Cup exit goes manager Rafael Benitez offered a fairly upbeat assessment. (Well I suppose new summer signing Solamon Rondon scored at least - and it was a great strike. Seriously.)
He said: "I don't agree that Forest were the better team and I'm not concerned by how we played.
I'm really pleased with the players that were on the pitch because they were trying their best.
"We are disappointed that we lost the game - and even more was the way we lost, we conceded early goal, they were not creating clear chances. We didn't have clear chances either."
Newcastle's bad start continues
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It has not been the best of starts for Newcastle or Rafael Benitiez, who have now lost three of the four games (in all competitions) that they have played this season.
Not great when you consider that comes off the back of an acrimonious summer in which the club was forced to defend its recruitment strategy and was embroiled in a dispute with its players over bonuses.
There have also been fan protests against Mike Ashley's ownership with supporters questioning the perceived ambition of the club.
A penny for Rafa's thoughts...
Old school celebration
He may only be 21-years-old but that celebration from Matty Cash, who scored Nottingham Forest's second goal was old school wasn't it?
Simplicity that stands the test of time.... I like it.
Cash wasn't even born when Forest last won the League Cup....that was back in 1989-90 when Littlewoods sponsored the competition.
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Dream debut for Quina
Reading 0-2 Watford
Domingos Quina's goal for Watford at Reading was a little bit special wasn't it....? And on his debut as well.
A 25-yarder with swerve that flew into the top right corner from left channel - with the Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker rooted to the spot.
Nigeria striker Isaac Success, one of 11 changes made by Hornets boss Javi Gracia, opened the scoring for the Premier League side from Adam Masina's cross.
Post update
What about elsewhere in the Carabao Cup last night. Well in terms of upsets nothing doing I'm afraid.
That's not to say there's nothing to talk about though.
'You can't always blame Ashley'
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
So what did the pundits make of last night. Well Stephen Warnock is not pulling any punches when it comes to Newcastle or Rafael Benitiez... Have a listen to this.
'Everybody saw what happened'
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
Rafael Benitez was less impressed by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele's charge into Ayoze Perez.
Newcastle's Spanish boss was forced to pacify his compatriot at the final whistle with Perez still seething over not being awarded a penalty - come on we've all seen them given...
He said: "Everybody saw what happened at the end. It's not the first time this year this has happened. The way you lose you have to be disappointed.
"After the penalty appeal, we had the feeling we deserved more."
'I don't agree Forest were better'
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
As far as the Newcastle's Carabao Cup exit goes manager Rafael Benitez offered a fairly upbeat assessment. (Well I suppose new summer signing Solamon Rondon scored at least - and it was a great strike. Seriously.)
He said: "I don't agree that Forest were the better team and I'm not concerned by how we played.
I'm really pleased with the players that were on the pitch because they were trying their best.
"We are disappointed that we lost the game - and even more was the way we lost, we conceded early goal, they were not creating clear chances. We didn't have clear chances either."
Newcastle's bad start continues
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
It has not been the best of starts for Newcastle or Rafael Benitiez, who have now lost three of the four games (in all competitions) that they have played this season.
Not great when you consider that comes off the back of an acrimonious summer in which the club was forced to defend its recruitment strategy and was embroiled in a dispute with its players over bonuses.
There have also been fan protests against Mike Ashley's ownership with supporters questioning the perceived ambition of the club.
A penny for Rafa's thoughts...
Old school celebration
He may only be 21-years-old but that celebration from Matty Cash, who scored Nottingham Forest's second goal was old school wasn't it?
Simplicity that stands the test of time.... I like it.
Cash wasn't even born when Forest last won the League Cup....that was back in 1989-90 when Littlewoods sponsored the competition.
Late drama at the City Ground
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle
Late drama = Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle.
Only the three goals after 90 minutes were up here mind, oh and a seemingly nailed on penalty shout for Newcastle ignored with the score at 2-1.
Newcastle trailing after 90 minutes equalised after a couple of minutes of added time.
Forest then scored in 90'+4 and 90'+7 to win the tie though Newcastle's Ayoze Perez, the man bundled over by home goalkeeper Luke Steele looked far from happy at full-time.
Post update
I'll come back to a couple of those stories later but first let's have a little look at last night's Carabao Cup action.
There were a couple of routine victories of course but the major story was at the City Ground where Championship club Nottingham Forest sent Premier League Newcastle packing.
Shaw set for England recall?
The Guardian suggest that Manchester United's Luke Shaw is set for an England recall.
Allardyce lets fly
The Times pick up on a story about Sam Allardyce and the Daily Telegraph's undercover investigation which led to his departure as England manager in 2016.
Southgate to stick with stars of Russia?
The i paper say that England boss Gareth Southgate will stick with his World Cup stars when he announces his next squad later today
Back pages
The Mirror also lead on contract talks between Manchester United and Anthony Martial
The back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star focus on Newcastle's Carabao Cup exit and possible conflict at Manchester United.
Post update
But first, let's see what the national newspapers are saying this morning.
Good morning
Good morning and thanks for joining me.
There were 15 goals from four Carabao Cup games last night as well as a couple of talking points
Plus it's the Champions League draw today.
There's an England squad announcement this afternoon and...
We've got the usual transfer gossip to mull over.