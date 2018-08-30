Carabao Cup reaction & transfer gossip

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Domingos Quina's goal for Watford at Reading was a little bit special wasn't it....? And on his debut as well.

A 25-yarder with swerve that flew into the top right corner from left channel - with the Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker rooted to the spot.

Nigeria striker Isaac Success, one of 11 changes made by Hornets boss Javi Gracia, opened the scoring for the Premier League side from Adam Masina's cross.