Catch-up: European Championships - GB men and women in track cycling qualifying
Summary
- Team pursuit qualifying at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow
- GB first in qualifying for women's team pursuit, Italy second
- Olympic champions Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker alongside Ellie Dickinson in GB quartet
- World Champions GB qualify fourth in men's event and will face Italy in first heat
- Day one of new multi-sport European Championships
Today's BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will be bringing you extensive coverage throughout the European Championships.
In addition to TV and radio coverage, live action of each session will be available in the UK via mobile, tablet and desktop, with highlights of key events clipped up to download each day.
Tonight's action comes from the Track Cycling and features qualifying for the Team Pursuit. Olympic gold medallists Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker are among those taking part as they are joined by Ellie Dickinson in the women's four.
European Championships - Track Cycling Team Pursuit qualifying
18:15-21:00 BST - BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
You can find out more about BBC coverage throughout the European Championships here.
What are the European Championships?
The European Championships are a brand new multi-sport event that will take place every four years.
They will bring together about 4,500 of the continent's best athletes to compete in seven sports, including the existing European Championships for athletics.
Aquatics events, rowing, gymnastics, cycling, triathlon and a new golf team championships will take place in Glasgow, while Berlin hosts athletics.
Olympic stars such as Adam Peaty, Laura and Jason Kenny, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Max Whitlock and Alistair Brownlee are all set to compete for Great Britain.
