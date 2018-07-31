Premier League transfer news & football latest
Summary
- Countdown as Premier League transfer window shuts in 10 days
- New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri 'targeting Bayern's Lewandowski'
- Everton 'want Marcos Rojo from Man United'
- Willian 'very happy' at Chelsea
By Greg O'Keeffe and Andrew Mullen
All times stated are UK
Mitrovic straight down to business
First day for new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson
‘My focus this year is to produce my best football week in, week out’
Blackburn Rovers signed Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer on a season-long loan deal yesterday...
Nikhil S: Can Chelsea not buy players well past their prime and expiry date.
McCarthy on the mend
You may recall Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double leg-break playing against West Brom in January.
Well, it seems the 27-year-old's rehabilitation is progressing well.
He posted a picture of himself back in training on Instagram today.
James Starkey: Seem to have forgotten Newcastle have sold Mikel Merino? Another £10mish in the war chest that isn’t being spent.
West Brom hand Myhill one-year deal
West Brom have handed goalkeeper Boaz Myhill’s a new one-year deal contract.
The Club had originally released the experienced former Welsh international, who trained at the Palm Training Ground throughout the summer.
He will now complete the three-strong group of senior goalkeepers following the recruitment of Sam Johnstone and Jonathan Bond this summer.
“I’m as happy to sign,” said Myhill.
“I’ve had to go through the process. I’ve had to show that I was hungry to be here. I’ve had to show humility to come here every day without a contract. I’ve had to show that I’m still a good keeper and that’s why we’re here now.
“I’m happy to help in whatever way I can. I’ve obviously played at this level. In the last two teams I was involved with in the Championship we’ve finished third so I know I am a good keeper in this league.”
Get well soon, Jackson
Simeone on Simeone - 'No comment'
Diego Simeone has dodged questions over his rumoured interest in signing his son, Giovanni.
Atletico Madrid lost 3-2 in a friendly with PSG on Monday as forwards Luciano Vietto and Kevin Gameiro missed chances.
But according to AS Sport, Simeone would not be drawn into divulging any interest in his 23-year-old son who plays for Fiorentina.
"No comment," he said after the game. "It is good to compete in games like that and the youngsters were very good again.
"We had a good first half without too much possession but with more direct play, but we still created some good scoring chances."
'Oh no - transfer!'
One prominent Clarets fan is pleased with the news about Matt Lowton...
Meyer has a lot to prove
Gareth Jones: I would imagine many other managers feel the same way about pre-season tours but don't have the confidence to voice it. Pre-season tours are a commercial exercise, Jose is a football man and knows it's a very poor way to prepare his squad for the season ahead.
Mounir El-J: If you look at a depth chart of Manchester United they have at least two players, in some cases top quality ones, in EVERY position. How can he still moan?
Cyprian: I am a lifelong Man U supporter but even if I played football at the highest level, I wouldn't dare sign for them.. Not under Mourhino.. I don't know why he is still there after publicly criticizing Luke Shaw several times and other players
Lopetegui - 'I won't talk about things that haven't happened'
Briefly nipping back to the Bernabeu. Lopetegui was also asked about whether he wanted to sign a centre-forward.
"We won’t talk about hypotheticals," he said. "The reality is that I am convinced by the team I have. I prefer not to talk about things that haven’t happened.”
Newcastle United
Treva, surely you have to be relatively happy with Newcastle's business so far?
Rafa Benitez says he still wants four players - a left back, central defender, number 10 and striker - but so far, so good, right?
Salomon Rondon to come?
Ins
Martin Dubravka [Sparta Prague] Undisclosed, Ki Sung-yeung [Swansea] Free, Kenedy [Chelsea] Loan.
Outs
Macaulay Gillesphey [Carlisle] Free, Chancel Mbemba [Porto] Undisclosed (reported £7.14m), Jack Colback [Nottingham Forest] Loan, Alex Gilliead [Shrewsbury] Free.
Burnley defender Lowton signs new deal
Burnley’s Matt Lowton has signed a contract extension at Turf Moor, which will keep the defender at the club until June 2021.
Lowton, who joined Burnley from Aston Villa in June 2015, has been a mainstay of the Clarets’ back four since starting his run in the team six months later.
He was already under contract until June 2020, but has signed an improved extension.
“I’m enjoying it, the same as I was the first time I walked in, so I’m looking forward to a large amount of my career being spent here,” said Lowton
“Since I’ve joined, the manager has helped me no end on my defensive shape.
“The attitude here day-to-day is what I really need. I need to be on it all the time and the manager makes sure that everybody is.
“I’ve definitely played my best football over the past couple of years and I’m enjoying it, which helps as well.”
Weilong Liang: Yerry Mina is raw and not ready for Premier League. Everton and Manchester United in recent years have both been guilty of spending money for the sake of it, and this would be further evidence for the prosecution.