Premier League transfer news & football latest

Summary

  1. Countdown as Premier League transfer window shuts in 10 days
  2. New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri 'targeting Bayern's Lewandowski'
  3. Everton 'want Marcos Rojo from Man United'
  4. Willian 'very happy' at Chelsea
  5. Get involved - #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe and Andrew Mullen

All times stated are UK

  1. That's all folks

    Thanks again for your company and contributions.

    Another day chalked off before the new season returns.

    Here are the top stories doing the rounds today.

    And with that, it's goodbye from me...

  4. ‘My focus this year is to produce my best football week in, week out’

    Blackburn Rovers signed Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer on a season-long loan deal yesterday...

    Nikhil S: Can Chelsea not buy players well past their prime and expiry date.

  6. McCarthy on the mend

    Everton

    You may recall Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double leg-break playing against West Brom in January.

    Well, it seems the 27-year-old's rehabilitation is progressing well.

    He posted a picture of himself back in training on Instagram today.

    James McCarthy
    Copyright: James McCarthyInstagram
    James Starkey: Seem to have forgotten Newcastle have sold Mikel Merino? Another £10mish in the war chest that isn’t being spent.

  8. West Brom hand Myhill one-year deal

    West Bromwich Albion

    Boaz Myhill
    Copyright: Getty Images

    West Brom have handed goalkeeper Boaz Myhill’s a new one-year deal contract.

    The Club had originally released the experienced former Welsh international, who trained at the Palm Training Ground throughout the summer.

    He will now complete the three-strong group of senior goalkeepers following the recruitment of Sam Johnstone and Jonathan Bond this summer.

    “I’m as happy to sign,” said Myhill.

    “I’ve had to go through the process. I’ve had to show that I was hungry to be here. I’ve had to show humility to come here every day without a contract. I’ve had to show that I’m still a good keeper and that’s why we’re here now.

    “I’m happy to help in whatever way I can. I’ve obviously played at this level. In the last two teams I was involved with in the Championship we’ve finished third so I know I am a good keeper in this league.”

  10. Simeone on Simeone - 'No comment'

    Giovanni Simeone
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Giovanni Simeone

    Diego Simeone has dodged questions over his rumoured interest in signing his son, Giovanni.

    Atletico Madrid lost 3-2 in a friendly with PSG on Monday as forwards Luciano Vietto and Kevin Gameiro missed chances.

    But according to AS Sport, Simeone would not be drawn into divulging any interest in his 23-year-old son who plays for Fiorentina.

    "No comment," he said after the game. "It is good to compete in games like that and the youngsters were very good again.

    "We had a good first half without too much possession but with more direct play, but we still created some good scoring chances."

    SMS Message: If Chelsea buy Robert Lewandowski and sell either Oliver Giroud or Alvaro Morata, that's good business. Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, however there are more affordable replacements. I wouldn't keep a goalkeeper against his will at my club. A centre back would be welcome, so hoping we up our bid for Mattia Caldara. And a replacement for Willian would be difficult to find in 10 days. A huge 10 days in front of us, but Maurizio Sarri's style to encourage Eden Hazard and hopefully the Jorginho, Hazard and Lewandowski link will flourish this season. from Nicholas, London
    Nicholas, London
    Robert Lewandowski
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. 'Oh no - transfer!'

    Burnley

    One prominent Clarets fan is pleased with the news about Matt Lowton...

    Manchester United

    Gareth Jones: I would imagine many other managers feel the same way about pre-season tours but don't have the confidence to voice it. Pre-season tours are a commercial exercise, Jose is a football man and knows it's a very poor way to prepare his squad for the season ahead.

    Mounir El-J: If you look at a depth chart of Manchester United they have at least two players, in some cases top quality ones, in EVERY position. How can he still moan?

    Cyprian: I am a lifelong Man U supporter but even if I played football at the highest level, I wouldn't dare sign for them.. Not under Mourhino.. I don't know why he is still there after publicly criticizing Luke Shaw several times and other players

  15. Lopetegui - 'I won't talk about things that haven't happened'

    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid

    Briefly nipping back to the Bernabeu. Lopetegui was also asked about whether he wanted to sign a centre-forward.

    "We won’t talk about hypotheticals," he said. "The reality is that I am convinced by the team I have. I prefer not to talk about things that haven’t happened.”

    Julen Lopetegui
    Copyright: Getty Images
    SMS Message: Yerry Mina, I think Barcelona are looking to offload him now because of strict registration rules in Spain so they can only register so many non-European players. Mina would probably not be registered if he stayed as the slots are occupied (Luis Suarez, Arthur etc) so want to take advantage of his higher valuation off of an impressive World Cup, rather than let him decline in value in the reserves for a year. As for destination, I reckon he'd be a great signing for Everton, upgrade on what they currently have in my opinion, and would equally probably form a strong partnership with Eric Bailly at Manchester United if he went there, but remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho would trust them, or whether he'd become the new Victor Lindelof. from Rob, Northampton
    Rob, Northampton
    Yerry MIna
    Copyright: Getty Images
  17. Post update

    Newcastle United

    Treva, surely you have to be relatively happy with Newcastle's business so far?

    Rafa Benitez says he still wants four players - a left back, central defender, number 10 and striker - but so far, so good, right?

    Salomon Rondon to come?

    Ins

    Martin Dubravka [Sparta Prague] Undisclosed, Ki Sung-yeung [Swansea] Free, Kenedy [Chelsea] Loan.

    Outs

    Macaulay Gillesphey [Carlisle] Free, Chancel Mbemba [Porto] Undisclosed (reported £7.14m), Jack Colback [Nottingham Forest] Loan, Alex Gilliead [Shrewsbury] Free.

    SMS Message: If Jose Mourinho was at Newcastle United, what would he make of the owner? That shows the true character of Rafa Benitez. from Treva. Northumberland
    Treva. Northumberland
  19. Burnley defender Lowton signs new deal

    Burnley

    Matt Lowton
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Burnley’s Matt Lowton has signed a contract extension at Turf Moor, which will keep the defender at the club until June 2021.

    Lowton, who joined Burnley from Aston Villa in June 2015, has been a mainstay of the Clarets’ back four since starting his run in the team six months later.

    He was already under contract until June 2020, but has signed an improved extension.

    “I’m enjoying it, the same as I was the first time I walked in, so I’m looking forward to a large amount of my career being spent here,” said Lowton

    “Since I’ve joined, the manager has helped me no end on my defensive shape.

    “The attitude here day-to-day is what I really need. I need to be on it all the time and the manager makes sure that everybody is.

    “I’ve definitely played my best football over the past couple of years and I’m enjoying it, which helps as well.”

    Weilong Liang: Yerry Mina is raw and not ready for Premier League. Everton and Manchester United in recent years have both been guilty of spending money for the sake of it, and this would be further evidence for the prosecution.

