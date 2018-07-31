Premier League transfer news & football latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

West Brom have handed goalkeeper Boaz Myhill’s a new one-year deal contract.

The Club had originally released the experienced former Welsh international, who trained at the Palm Training Ground throughout the summer.

He will now complete the three-strong group of senior goalkeepers following the recruitment of Sam Johnstone and Jonathan Bond this summer.

“I’m as happy to sign,” said Myhill.

“I’ve had to go through the process. I’ve had to show that I was hungry to be here. I’ve had to show humility to come here every day without a contract. I’ve had to show that I’m still a good keeper and that’s why we’re here now.

“I’m happy to help in whatever way I can. I’ve obviously played at this level. In the last two teams I was involved with in the Championship we’ve finished third so I know I am a good keeper in this league.”