Watch: Pool - IPA European Open finals

Clint I'Anson won last year's European Open pro title
Players to look out for
Marc Farnsworth (Eng): Ranked number one for the last two years, "Mr Consistency" has won nine IPA titles, but none in the last year. He is known for his control of the cue ball.
Ben Davies (Wal): The Llanelli-born reigning world champion has not won a tour event this season but has the potting skills to break that duck in Coventry.
Liam Dunster (Sco): Holds the Champions Cup and is rated the most improved player of the last 12 months, with a rise in the rankings to match.
Ronan McCarthy (NI): The ultra-consistent veteran from Northern Ireland has won 12 ranking titles.
Simon Ward (Wal): Nicknamed "Boomerang", Ward won the men's Open in Wales and finished runner-up to Davies in the world final. A skilled shot-maker.
Emma Cunningham (NI): Cunningham, who claimed a world title at the age of just 18, has already won both the Welsh Open and English Open this year. She has lost just one game in 15 on this year's IPA tour and won 104 of the 137 frames she has played.
What is the IPA European Open?
The European Open is the fourth of five events on the IPA Tour, with the Welsh Open, Scottish Open and English Open having already taken place this year.
Following this tournament in Coventry, the 2018 Tour will head to Hounslow in October where it will conclude with the British Open.
At the European Open, the men's professional, men's open and women's titles will all be up for grabs.
In the pro ranks, the winner is the first to win eight frames and the open event is a first-to-seven format.
The women's event is played over 10 frames, with a deciding frame determining the winner if the score is tied at 5-5.
Rob Donkin returns as defending champion in the men's open category while Clint I'Anson will look to defend the professional crown he won last year.
Blackball pool: What do you need to know?
Blackball is the official competitive version of pool played in the UK and is used on the IPA Tour.
The recognised rules of Blackball are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body, and are designed to be creative and entertaining to watch.
Breaking off: Three balls have to come back past the centre of the table from the break - opening up the table and making big breaks more likely.
'Skill shot': It's okay to pot your own and your opponent's ball at the same time - this rewards attacking play by 'unblocking' pockets.
Fouls: The first shot after any foul is a free visit, but the player then continues with just one shot.
How to get into pool
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
With tables regularly found in social spots across the UK, it is easy to enjoy a game of pool with friends.
With bigger pockets (in eight ball), shorter cues and fewer balls, pool is certainly an easier sport for beginners to get stuck into than its technical cousins such as snooker and billiards.
However, for those looking to play more competitively, cue ball control, massive amounts of spin and arm power are all needed to master the sport effectively.
Blackball (without the bigger pockets) is the official competitive version in this country, run by the International Professional Pool Association.
Click on the links to find out more.