Watch: Pool - IPA European Open

Marc Farnsworth (Eng): Ranked number one for the last two years, "Mr Consistency" has won nine IPA titles, but none in the last year. He is known for his control of the cue ball.

Ben Davies (Wal): The Llanelli-born reigning world champion has not won a tour event this season but has the potting skills to break that duck in Coventry.

Liam Dunster (Sco): Holds the Champions Cup and is rated the most improved player of the last 12 months, with a rise in the rankings to match.

Ronan McCarthy (NI): The ultra-consistent veteran from Northern Ireland has won 12 ranking titles.

Simon Ward (Wal): Nicknamed "Boomerang", Ward won the men's open in Wales and finished runner-up to Davies in the world final. A skilled shot-maker.

Emma Cunningham (NI): Cunningham, who claimed a world title at the age of just 18, has already won both the Welsh Open and English Open this year. She has lost just one of her 15 matches in this year's IPA tour and won 104 of the 137 frames she has played.