Premier League transfer news & football gossip

If Harry Maguire joined Arsenal they'd have to be odds-on to be back in the top four this season. It's a better move for Maguire than Man United as he'd be a guaranteed starter and get to play some attacking football. The only attacking he'd do at United is from set pieces! Failing an Arsenal move he's best off staying at Leicester as he needs to be guaranteed playing week-in week-out not being criticised every week by Jose Mourinho.
Craig Thomas: Why are Liverpool not mentioned as going for Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld? I'd take both of them as a partner for Sergio van Dijk, either with or instead of "one of the best defenders in the world".
Reading all the chat about Harry Maguire. It's very worrying that some people think you have to be with a top four club to improve and secure a regular England place. It seems to me that a defender needs to defend in order to improve. There isn't so much defending at Man City or Man Utd etc. Better stay at Leicester City.
Can you name every Premier League club's record transfer signing?
The World Cup is over and the new domestic season just around the corner, but first there are deals to be done.
To mark another busy summer window full of big-money moves, we're giving you the chance to prove your knowledge of English top-flight transfers.
Can you name the player who is the record signing for this season's 20 Premier League clubs?
All this talk about Jose Mourinho not developing players is nonsense. Look at Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young this year at the World Cup - Lingard made Dele Alli look standard. And the other five young players that Mourinho has taken to US with him will become future first-teamers. Players like Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw need to grow up and accept that they weren't good enough to break into the first team. Start putting the hard work in Shaw and Martial.
Everyone, literally everyone that supports Hull City knew Harry Maguire would be talked about like this. He was magnificent under Marco Silva once he had a run in the team. The only surprise was that he went to Leicester, though that has served both parties well. He's good enough for any club side, home or abroad. I wish him well.
Ralph MacGregor: I get really disappointed when promising English players go to clubs where they wont play much. Harry Maguire is in the perfect place - first on team sheet at his club and probably close to that at England. Don't be forgotten man in 2020.
KalKathes: Harry Maguire to Manchester United would be perfect. Sell Phil Jones or Chris Smalling and pop him straight in. United need to be a threat from set pieces again.
Slater: People keep name dropping Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as examples of Jose Mourinho's inability to develop players.
None are Mourinho signings for starts, and Shaw broke his leg. Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly would be a cracking partnership.
Coming later - Fifa award
We are still to discover the shortlists for the Fifa men's coach of the year, men's player of the year, and women's player of the year.
Don't think you can blame Loris Karius for wanting to leave. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alisson is number one and Karius wants to play. Nothing wrong with that. If it was another goalkeeper without the bad publicity we would be applauding their desire to play.
The Harry Maguire situation is typical of what's wrong in Premiership football. He has one great season, and good World Cup, and suddenly the big clubs want him. Clubs like Leicester are never going to be able to progress and push on for regular European football when every time they discover a talent they get snapped up by big clubs. Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy, all nobodies until Leicester developed them. Imagine what Leicester could do with all these still in the team. Leicester winning the league was a "fluke"!! Yes, but it could have been repeated if the team hadn't been ripped apart.
Joris Wouters: Harry Maguire isn't that good anyway. Just cause he scored a couple of headers at World Cup doesn't make him that great. He was average just like the rest of England team. Also these people saying he's good on the ball??? Really? Looks like a rugby player to me.
Paul Smyth: The self delusion of Leicester fans is comical. They've lost Riyad Mahrez, harry Maguire will have plenty of offers and with them they finished 11th last season. They've spent £12m on Liverpool's third choice keeper. Where do they think that's going to get them?
Chris: As an England fan I would like to see Harry Maguire at Man City, somewhere he will be asked to play his natural game going forward.
Chelsea coach Hayes nominated for Fifa award
gCopyright: g
Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes has been nominated for Fifa's 2018 women's coach of the year award.
Wright support for Ozil
Chelsea heading home
Lingard's new do
Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes has been nominated for Fifa's 2018 women's coach of the year award.
Chelsea won the Women's Super League title last season, just days before Hayes gave birth to a baby boy.
Chelsea also won the FA Cup last season.
Stephan Lerch, Mark Parsons, Reynald Pedros, Alen Stajcic, Asaka Takakura, Vadao, Jorge Vilda, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sarina Wiegman have also been nominated.
The award ceremony will take place in London in September.
