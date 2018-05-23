Arsenal confirm Emery appointment - reaction & debate

Watch again: Unai Emery's first Arsenal press conference
Interesting that Emery spoke about possession football.
It has been a tenet of how Arsenal have played for nearly 22 years.
He is flexible though. He once said this: "We are prepared to work with different systems. The 4-3-3 is the main system we use, it is a great for keeping possession and applying pressure.
"But after that we need to have another system for different matches.
"Most importantly, it’s getting the balance and positioning on the pitch with and without the ball.”
Emery trending
72,000 people on Twitter have used the hashtag #WelcomUnai since 9:30 this morning after it was announced Unai Emery would take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
It's been a largely positive reaction too. The tweets are mainly from fans who are happy with the decision.
Asahd Khaled: He is the best so I wish him success in the club.
Carl Law: Finally some good news for Arsenal fans - he’s a good manager! Bad news is he only has £25mi to spend on new players! As you were then!
Olawale Abayomi: Remember much is required of you, bring back the Gunners confidence. We support.
I hope Wilshere leaves immediately. Emery "won't comment on individuals" but will suck up to Ozil straight off the bat. Out with the old, in with the... Spanish.
The scoreboard in the stadium has the 'Welcome Unai' message on it too.
The Basque is deep in conversation with Gazidis now as he stands beneath that scoreboard.
He's just done that cliche shaking-hands freeze frame with Gazidis and now - lo and behold - an Arsenal shirt has appeared and he's either side of Gazidis holding that and smiling.
Emery is now out on the Emirates pitch posing for photographs in the sunshine.
In this weather it must be like a home from home for the Spaniard.
Chris: From what I've read of Emery in the press conference, he seems to want to rally Arsenal up. Super impressive answers, I think after one season of adaptation Arsenal will be a force under him
Saqub: Ivan Gazidis provided clarity on how Arsenal conducted their Head Coach recruitment process. Absolutely class shown. Very professional in keeping with the club's values.
Andrew: I'm SUPER excited! Finally an Arsenal manager who has a drive to win!
Emery leaves the stage
Emery and Gazidis have now made their way out of the conference room.
'I don't promise we will win - but we will work together'
Emery said: "We want to work and improve collectively. All the titles are
important for us and we want to be candidates for all of them.
"I don’t promise we will
win but I can promise we will work hard, together and with emotion."
'The Premier League is at the top'
Asked about his record against Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, Emery said: "I'm thinking about the present and the future. In terms of my past experience, it has made me stronger today.
"I'm excited to be here and fight against some top managers and some top teams. The Premier League is at the top and everyone wants to be in the top leagues. I speak with a lot of coaches privately but now that I am here, all information is welcome."
Emery on Mesut Ozil - 'He's one of our biggest talents'
Emery was asked about Mesut Ozil - and it was suggested by the journalist that the German's "brilliance is measured also by his absence - He said: "He's one of the biggest talents here and I want talented players here.
"I want to spend time with him and all of the players - to speak to them about how inspired and excited I am to be here and for them to feel it too.
"We all need to give 100% and that's what I'm looking for from every player and myself.
'The club love having possession - I like that'
Emery said: "In my career I am very demanding of myself as well as the people at the club and the players. The history here is one thing, they love to
play with possession of the ball.
"I like this personality and when we don’t have
the ball I want a squad to play with intensive pressure. Two important things are position of the ball
and pressing when you haven’t got it."
Emery - 'Success is fighting for every trophy'
Emery said: "Every step leading up to today has been very positive in terms of what I want and the challenge of coming here.
"It makes me very proud and it's a great opportunity for me to grow.
"Success this season would be developing but how? By battling for every title.
"That's in Arsenal's and my history and I want it to continue.
"I want to be among the best teams in Europe and be among the elite.
"I also want the team to make the fans proud of the side. They are already but even more so."
'Money will always be available to the manager'
Asked about the finances available to emery, Gazidis said: "We don’t discuss our finances publicly but we run ourselves on
a very clear and transparent model. Anyone who wants to look at our accounts
can do so. All of the money has always been available to our manager and that
will carry on."
'Our fans will respond to Unai's energy'
Ivan Gazidis said: "We believe our players will respond to Unai's energy. I think they will improve their individual and collective game and if they embrace those challenges they can be successful. Sixth place is not good enough and we need to improve that. Clearly the ambition is to get back to what Unai just said, and that is being a candidate to win the biggest trophies in England and Europe.
"I believe the players will embrace it and I strongly believe the fans will also embrace it. The challenge we have is very big, from a transition from one of the giants in the game and in Arsene Wenger and to maintain that. It's not an easy process.
"We are working in a different way, it is going to be more of a team effort supporting Unai's visions."
Ivan Gazidis is speaking again now. He said: "I'm not looking backwards now we're opening a new chapter in the history book of Arsenal.
"We're doing it in a new way but I'm not critical of how things have been done.
"Our history under Arsene is fantastic and you'l never hear me being critical of him.
"Our first club motto was 'Forward' and it's time for us to look forward.
"This is a fantastic club. We've seen that in the number and quality of people trying to get this position. I believe to the core of my soul this is a special club and if we get behind Unai there is no limit to what we achieve."
Emery speaks to the press - full story
Unai Emery has spoken to the press for the first time since being unveiled as Arsenal manager this morning.
You can read the full story here
