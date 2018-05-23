Arsenal confirm Emery appointment - reaction & debate

Getty Images

Ivan Gazidis said: "We believe our players will respond to Unai's energy. I think they will improve their individual and collective game and if they embrace those challenges they can be successful. Sixth place is not good enough and we need to improve that. Clearly the ambition is to get back to what Unai just said, and that is being a candidate to win the biggest trophies in England and Europe.

"I believe the players will embrace it and I strongly believe the fans will also embrace it. The challenge we have is very big, from a transition from one of the giants in the game and in Arsene Wenger and to maintain that. It's not an easy process.

"We are working in a different way, it is going to be more of a team effort supporting Unai's visions."