Kane named England captain, plus Pellegrini & Emery reaction

Gossip: Chelsea want Bayern Munich star

Summary

  1. Arsenal close in on Emery as new manager
  2. Reaction as West Ham announce Manuel Pellegrini as new boss
  3. Kane named England captain
  4. Real Madrid news conference
  5. Text 81111 or tweet #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

That's all for now

Right - that's it for the time being. Thanks for sticking with me.

We've been discussing all the big stories.

Go here for more on Unai Emery and Arsenal.

Here for news of West Ham's new boss.

And here for all the latest on Captain Kane.

Bye!

England training - in pictures

..
Getty Images
Gareth Southgate watches striker Jamie Vardy being put through his paces.

.
Getty Images
New captain Harry Kane is all smiles
.
Getty Images
Dele Alli feels the heat at St George's Park

Huesca who?

Top Euro footy marks if you've heard of Huesca by the way.

They've recently been promoted to La Liga for the first time next season.

.
Getty Images
Barca's Paco Alcacer competes for the ball with Fernando and Pol Bueso of Huesca during a Copa del Rey round of 32 second match at Camp Nou in 2016

England training update

Ian Dennis

Radio 5 live senior football reporter

.
Getty Images

Only 15 of England's World Cup squad of 23 were training this morning.

The five players from the FA Cup final have a week off, the Liverpool duo of Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander Arnold are preparing for the Champions League final while Raheem Sterling will link up with the squad later today.

Both John Stones and Kyle Walker were training indoors so Chelsea youngster Mason Mount joined Nathanial Chalobah and Angus Gunn in training with the seniors plus Jake Livermore and James Tarkowski from the standby list.

Others on standby are Adam Lallana who is with Liverpool, Tom Heaton arrives next week while Lewis Cook is in the Toulon squad.

Now he has the small matter of trying to lead Los Blancos to their 13th Champions League win against Liverpool on Saturday.

Blimey.

Not bad eh?!

Ramos - The veteran who is still a fan at heart

Real Madrid v Liverpool - (Sat 17:45 BST)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid

.
Getty Images

Sergio Ramos is a bit of a Real Madrid legend isn't he?

After the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real and Bayern Munich the 32-year-old went to celebrate with supporters.

The Grada Fans - the group who occupy the seats behind the South End goal - were still there half an hour after the final whistle and when Ramos heard, he and his team-mates left the dressing room to join them.

Spanish football writer Eduardio Alvarez takes a look at Ramos' importance to Real here.

This is what Fred told SportTV last week...

"Now I just have to wait to get through the World Cup and see which is the best destination,’ he said.

"I think I have to change a little. I have dreams of playing in major clubs in Europe. I made it clear that it’s my moment.

"As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options."

.
Getty Images

Gossip - Manchester United wants Fred

Today's Gossip column contains news that the Red Devils fancy signing Shakhtar's Brazilian player Fred.

Apparently Shakhtar have a €60million (£52.89m) release clause in Fred's last contract, which runs until 2023!

Better get the big cheque book out Jose.

Get Involved - Aluko leaving Chelsea

Michael Robsinson: Players should want to play all the time. This shows a great attitude and desire to be the first name on the team sheet.

BFOL: A true great of the game, not just for women's football but for women in general.

Paul McNichol: Go for it!

Get Involved

FA People's Cup: The winners' 'outstanding' day at Wembley

Would Toffees go back for him?

.
Getty Images
Arteta made 209 appearances as a player for Everton between 2005 and 2011.

What next for Mikel Arteta?

Meanwhile, what is the next step for Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta after he has reportedly missed out on the Arsenal job.

He's highly-rated but perhaps low on experience of a top job.

Will he continue learning from Pep Guardiola at the Etihad or look for a manager's job elsewhere?

As Phil McNulty points out here - he was linked with former club Everton (who are hunting for a new manager themselves) before Ronald Koeman was appointed in 2016.

.
Getty Images

Analysis - 'He will have to make his mark instantly'

Ian Wright

Former Arsenal & England striker on BBC Radio 5 live

.
Getty Images

What's going on at Arsenal? Where's Unai Emery come from? I can't get it out of my head.

You'd have thought that by now they would have known exactly what's going on.

Emery has had loads of money to spend at Paris St-Germain and now has to come to Arsenal with £50m with a bunch of players who have been playing in second gear.

His coaching ability will have to get going instantly and he will have to find some gems instantly.

I wouldn't be disgruntled as an Arsenal fan about Unai Emery, I think the fact he's come out of left field when everyone's thinking 'it's going to be Arteta', that's the only problem. If we do see a difference in intensity, drive and consistency everybody will get onside and that's all Arsenal fans want to see.

Emery's career so far

As we wait for Arsenal to update us on their reported decision to replace Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery, here's some info on the former PSG coach.

.
BBC Sport

Wigan takeover latest

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

The purchase price for Wigan Athletic's sale to the International Entertainment Corporation is £15.8m.

In addition, £6.75m has been committed in capital costs to take the club through to the 'back stop' deadline of 31 January, 2019, which is the latest the deal can go through.

In practice it will take less time than that, although, in all probability, it won't be concluded until after the summer transfer window has closed, which evidently is an issue given the current owners have indicated they do not wish to put more money into the club.

Football remembers

This City Remembers.
This City Remembers.

Manchester City

ManCity

This City Remembers.

One year on, gone but not forgotten. My thoughts are with everyone who’s lives were lost or forever changed. Don’t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Marcus Rashford

MarcusRashford

One year on, gone but not forgotten. My thoughts are with everyone who’s lives were lost or forever changed. Don’t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Thoughts are with everybody affected by the tragic events at the #ManchesterArena one year ago today. Sending love… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Wayne Rooney

WayneRooney

Thoughts are with everybody affected by the tragic events at the #ManchesterArena one year ago today. Sending love… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

(App users may need to click the links to view this content)

How Mohamed Salah has inspired an Egyptian generation

Liverpool

'I want to be like Mo Salah'

Well - this

Sunderland

Sunderland's new owner Stewart Donald has not ruled out former manager Chris Coleman coming back.

Coleman left the Black Cats in April as Ellis Short put the club up for sale and agreed to clear its debts following relegation.

Donald said: "I wouldn't rule out potentially talking to Chris."

Revolving door

You know that Simpsons gif where Grandpa Simpson walks through the front door, hangs up his hat and then picks it up and goes straight back out.

This one...

.
Giphy/The Simpsons

ON THIS DAY: In 2010, Jose Mourinho's Inter became the first Italian club to win the treble. Champions League 🏆 Co… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Squawka Football

Squawka

ON THIS DAY: In 2010, Jose Mourinho's Inter became the first Italian club to win the treble. Champions League 🏆 Co… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

