Skateboarding - SLS Pro Open women's final
Summary
- Result: Jenn Soto takes the top prize with a score of 25.6
- Lacey Baker (25.2) and Mariah Duran (25.0) finish second and third respectively
- Eight skaters compete in the Run section & the Best Trick section
- Coverage provided by IMG for BBC Sport
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Do you know your skate skills?
Check out some amazing skating moves from Street League Skateboarding and test your skateboard knowledge of tricks and skate terminology.
Take the CBBC quiz here!
What is it?
Founded by former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, the Street League Skateboarding World Tour has become the sport’s premier competition across the globe.
The SLS challenges competitors by transforming arenas are transformed into custom concrete skate plazas, encouraging pros to impress by showcasing innovative skills and tricks.
This year, the SLS Tour comes to the UK for the first time with London playing host to the first contest of the new season, the SLS Pro Open.
Following its debut on British soil, the SLS World Tour will head to Los Angeles in July, then Rio de Janeiro a month later, all before finishing with a new SLS World Championship in October.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will be broadcasting coverage of both the Women’s and Men’s finals from London’s Copper Box Arena.
Saturday, 26 May
19:00-20:30 BST: SLS Pro Open Women’s Final – BBC Red Button and online
Sunday, 27 May
19:30-21:00 BST: SLS Pro Open Men’s Final – BBC Red Button and online
Get Inspired: How to get into Skateboarding
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Many people think of skateboarding as a recreational activity, but if you take it to the next level it's a fast, thrilling action sport that is not for the faint-hearted!
Improving coordination, balance, endurance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding. Learning exciting tricks and flips requires patience and perseverance, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great sense of personal achievement.
Skate Board England has all the information to get started, or get back into skateboarding. If you live north of the border, you can meet like-minded people through Skateboard Scotland, membership is free!
If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.