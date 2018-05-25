Skateboarding - SLS Pro Open women's final

Founded by former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, the Street League Skateboarding World Tour has become the sport’s premier competition across the globe.

The SLS challenges competitors by transforming arenas are transformed into custom concrete skate plazas, encouraging pros to impress by showcasing innovative skills and tricks.

This year, the SLS Tour comes to the UK for the first time with London playing host to the first contest of the new season, the SLS Pro Open.

Following its debut on British soil, the SLS World Tour will head to Los Angeles in July, then Rio de Janeiro a month later, all before finishing with a new SLS World Championship in October.