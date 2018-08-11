Watch: European Championships 2018 - Whitlock, Muir & Reid feature on final day
Summary
- Athletics - women's and men's marathons, women's and men's 4x100m relay finals
- GB's Adam Hague in men's pole vault final from 18:10 BST
- Sophie Hitchon in women's hammer final (18:30 BST)
- Laura Muir and Laura Weightman compete in 1500m final (19:00 BST)
- Golf - GB's Georgia Hall & Laura Davies in women's team foursomes match play
- Cycling - men's road race at 10:30 BST
- Gymnastics - men's individual finals including Max Whitlock in pommel horse at 15:05 BST
- Diving: Grace Reid & Katherine Torrance in women's synchronised 3m springboard final (12:30 BST)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
BBC coverage
Gold medals: 25 in athletics, diving, swimming, golf, cycling, gymnastics and athletics.
13:00 BST - Golf: Women's team gold-medal match
Laura Davies and Georgia Hall, two of only five British women to have won a major, are the only team in Sunday morning's semi-finals to have won all three of their round-robin matches.
Team-mates Michele Thomson and Maclaren are in the second semi-final.
15:00 - Gymnastics: Men's pommel horse
Olympic and world champion Max Whitlock will be aiming to reclaim the European title.
Whitlock's team-mates Dom Cunningham, Courtney Tulloch, Joe Fraser and James Hall are also in gymnastics finals.
19:00 - Athletics: Women's 1500m
After an Achilles injury ended her chances of doubling up over 800m and 1500m, this is Laura Muir's sole shot at European glory.
20:20 & 20:35 - Athletics: Women's and men's 4x100m relay finals
Britain's women won World Championship silver in London last summer and at the 2016 European Championships. Dina Asher-Smith will attempt to win a third gold having completed the 100-200m sprint double.
Britain's men are the reigning world champions and have won three individual sprint medals in Berlin from Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (200m silver), Zharnel Hughes (100m gold) and Reece Prescod (100m silver).
Network coverage: 08:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-17:00, BBC One; 17:00-18:30, BBC Two; 18:30-21:00, BBC One
Radio coverage: 19:30-20:30, BBC Radio 5 live
Further coverage: 07:30-21:00, golf, diving, open water swimming and road cycling, BBC Red Button & 07:30-21:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.