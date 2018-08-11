Watch: European Championships 2018 - Whitlock, Muir & Reid feature on final day

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Dina Asher-Smith will be aiming to win her third gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay Image caption: Dina Asher-Smith will be aiming to win her third gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay

Gold medals: 25 in athletics, diving, swimming, golf, cycling, gymnastics and athletics.

13:00 BST - Golf: Women's team gold-medal match

Laura Davies and Georgia Hall, two of only five British women to have won a major, are the only team in Sunday morning's semi-finals to have won all three of their round-robin matches.

Team-mates Michele Thomson and Maclaren are in the second semi-final.

15:00 - Gymnastics: Men's pommel horse

Olympic and world champion Max Whitlock will be aiming to reclaim the European title.

Whitlock's team-mates Dom Cunningham, Courtney Tulloch, Joe Fraser and James Hall are also in gymnastics finals.

19:00 - Athletics: Women's 1500m

After an Achilles injury ended her chances of doubling up over 800m and 1500m, this is Laura Muir's sole shot at European glory.

20:20 & 20:35 - Athletics: Women's and men's 4x100m relay finals

Britain's women won World Championship silver in London last summer and at the 2016 European Championships. Dina Asher-Smith will attempt to win a third gold having completed the 100-200m sprint double.

Britain's men are the reigning world champions and have won three individual sprint medals in Berlin from Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (200m silver), Zharnel Hughes (100m gold) and Reece Prescod (100m silver).

Network coverage: 08:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-17:00, BBC One; 17:00-18:30, BBC Two; 18:30-21:00, BBC One

Radio coverage: 19:30-20:30, BBC Radio 5 live

Further coverage: 07:30-21:00, golf, diving, open water swimming and road cycling, BBC Red Button & 07:30-21:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.