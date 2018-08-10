Watch: European Championships 2018

Gold medals: 19 in athletics, cycling, swimming, gymnastics, diving, golf, triathlon and athletics.

10:15-18:15 BST - Golf: Mixed team event

The famous Gleneagles golf course offers a glimpse into the future with a mixed team gold medal on offer with teams of two men and two women joining forces on the PGA Centenary Course. Britain look a good bet to challenge given they have four-time major winner Laura Davies and 2017's European number one Georgia Hall among their number.

17:35 - Triathlon: Mixed team relay

Great Britain failed to finish on the podium for the first time in four editions of the European Championships last summer. This time British Triathlon has selected a high-class squad, and the signs look good for a return to form in Glasgow.

21:50 - Cycling: Women's BMX finals

Britain's Beth Shriever is hoping to turn world junior gold in 2017 into a spot on a senior podium in Glasgow. Shriever will take confidence from a senior victory in May's UCI BMX World Cup series round in Zolder. However, she is up against Dutch sisters Laura and Merel Smulders, who took a one-two at June's World Championships in Baku.

