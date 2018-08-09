Watch: European Championships 2018

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Gold medals:12 in diving, triathlon and athletics.

13.30 BST - Diving: Men's synchro 3m springboard

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears are the reigning Olympic champions and successfully defended their Commonwealth title earlier this year. Now they're looking to regain the European title they won in 2016.

19.20 - Athletics: Women's heptathlon, 800m (final event)

For Katarina Johnson-Thompson, victory in Berlin would make 2018 a triple celebration after world indoor gold in March and the Commonwealth title in Australia in April. But after winning Olympic gold in 2016 and the world title last year, Belgium's Nafi Thiam needs European glory in Germany to complete the outdoor major championship set. Who will be celebrating a hat-trick in Berlin?

20:35 - Athletics: Men's 110m hurdles

Britain's Andrew Pozzi will attempt to add the outdoor European title to the world indoor crown he won in Birmingham in March. He'll have his work cut out, however, given the form of two-time European champion Sergey Shubenkov,who will be one of 30 Russian athletes taking part as neutrals, with the country still banned from competing in the sport as a team.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.

Further coverage: 09:15-12:00 & 20:00-21:00, BBC Red Button & 08:05-22:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.