Watch: European Championships 2018
Play video Day 7 - uninterrupted from BBC Sport
Play video Day 7 - Red Button from BBC Sport
Play audio European Championships from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Summary
- Athletics - men's 200m final, men's 400m hurdles final, women's 100m hurdles final, women's pole vault final, men's javelin final, heptathlon, women's long jump qualification
- GB's Gemili and Mitchell-Blake in 200m final (20:05 BST)
- Swimming - men's 50m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay finals, women's 50m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay finals
- Women's 10km swim features GB's Jaz Carlin (09:30 BST)
- Gymnastics - Men's team qualification features GB's Max Whitlock (10.00 BST)
- James Guy in 100m butterfly final (17:00 BST)
- Diving - men's 10m synchronised final includes Great Britain's Dixon-Williams pairing (13:30 BST)
- GB's Jess Learmonth and Beth Potter in women's triathlon (13:30 BST)
- Golf - Great Britain in action in the men's and women's team competition
All times stated are UK
Gold medals: 12 in diving, triathlon and athletics.
GB’s to watch
19:20 BST - Athletics: Women's heptathlon, 800m (final event) - After winning Olympic gold in 2016 and the world title last year, Belgium's Nafi Thiam needs European glory in Germany to complete the outdoor major championship set. For Katarina Johnson-Thompson, victory in Berlin would make 2018 a triple celebration after world indoor gold in March and the Commonwealth title in Australia in April. Who will be celebrating a hat-trick in Berlin?
20:35 - Athletics: Men's 110m hurdles - Britain's Andrew Pozzi will attempt to add the outdoor European title to the world indoor crown he won in Birmingham in March. He'll have his work cut out, however, given the form of two-time European champion Sergey Shubenkov, who will be one of 30 Russian athletes taking part as neutrals, with the country still banned from competing in the sport as a team over evidence of state-sponsored doping.
Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.
Further coverage: 09:15-12:00 & 20:00-21:00, BBC Red Button & 08:05-22:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.