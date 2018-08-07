Watch: European Championships 2018 - Peaty, Hudson-Smith & Willmott in action
Related Video and Audio
Play video Day 6 - uninterrupted from BBC Sport
Play video Day 6 - Red Button from BBC Sport
Play audio European Championships from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio 5 live Sport from BBC Radio 5 live
RTL
Summary
- Athletics - women's 10,000m final, men's long jump and discus finals, decathlon
- GB's Tim Duckworth continues decathlon in first place, plus Dan Bramble in men's long jump final
- Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney & Dwayne Cowan in men's 400m semis from 19:30 BST
- Cycling - GB's Hayley Simmonds in women's time trial (9:00 BST), Harry Tanfield & Alex Dowsett in men's event (13:00 BST)
- Swimming - men's 50m breaststroke final, women's 100m freestyle final, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final
- Siobhan-Marie O'Connor & Aimee Willmott in women's 200m IM final (17:39 BST)
- Freya Anderson in women's 100m freestyle (16:43 BST) & Adam Peaty in 50m breaststroke final (16:48 BST)
- Diving - Robyn Birch & Lois Toulson in women's 10m platform (Final at 14:40 BST)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BBC coverage
Gold medals: 18 in swimming, cycling, diving and athletics.
GB's to watch
16:48 BST - Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke - Can Adam Peaty bounce back from his first defeat in four years in the 50m breaststroke at April's Commonwealth Games?
17:39 - Swimming: Women's 200m individual medley - Britain's Rio 2016 silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor goes head-to-head with three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu, of Hungary.
Network coverage: 08:30-15:15, BBC Two; 15:15-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.
Radio coverage: 16:30-18:20, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 19:00-22:30, Athletics, BBC Radio 5 live.
Further coverage: 08:45-12:30 & 14:30-21:00, cycling, swimming and diving, BBC Red Button & 08:30-21:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online. 16:30-18:20, swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.