Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

Watch: European Championships 2018 - Asher-Smith, Kenny & Peaty in action

Day-by-day guide; medal table

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Athletics - women's and men's 100m finals, men's 10,000m final, men's hammer and shot put finals, decathlon
  2. Eilidh Doyle in women's 400m hurdles (09:00 BST) & Matthew Hudson-Smith in men's 400m (09:35 BST)
  3. GB's Dina Asher-Smith, Reece Prescod & Zharnel Hughes in 100m
  4. Cycling - Katie Archibald & Laura Kenny in women's Madison finals from 12:58 BST
  5. Katy Marchant in women's keirin (11:01 BST) & Jack Carlin in men's event (11:19 BST)
  6. Swimming - men's 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle finals, women's 100m backstroke and 4x200m freestyle relay finals
  7. Diving - women's 10m synchronised final

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. BBC coverage

    Laura Kenny
    Copyright: Getty Images

    GB's ones to watch

    12:58 - Cycling: Women's madison final

    Britain's four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny goes for her third gold medal of these European Championships, having already won the team pursuit and elimination race. She teams up with Katie Archibald, who is herself chasing a fourth medal in Glasgow. Scot Archibald was crowned world champion in this event in March with Emily Nelson.

    16:50 - Swimming: Men's 50m butterfly

    Britain's world champion Ben Proud takes on the new world record holder, Ukraine's Andriy Govorov, in what should be a thrilling race.

    20:30 - Athletics: Women's 100m final

    Britain's Dina Asher-Smith is attempting the 100m-200m double in Berlin in an eye-catching year during which she has lowered her British record in the shorter sprint. Asher-Smith is the European champion over 200m and both events in Germany are expected to be a fascinating battle with two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.

    20:50 - Athletics: Men's 100m final

    If Asher-Smith delivers 20 minutes earlier, Britain could well be celebrating a sprint double. GB's Zharnel Hughes is the joint-fastest man in Europe this year, along with France's Jimmy Vicaut. Two-time British champion Reece Prescod reached the World Championships final in London last summer and said earlier this year that "British sprinting is as good as any in the world right now". Now is the time to prove it.

    Network coverage: 08:30-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-18:00, BBC One; 18:00-20:00, BBC Two; 20:00-21:00, BBC One

    Radio coverage: 16:15-18:00, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 19:00-22:30, Athletics, BBC Radio 5 live

    Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 16:30-21:00, mountain biking, diving and synchronised swimming, BBC Red Button & 07:35-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online. 16:15-18;00, Live swimming coverage, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top