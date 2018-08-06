Watch: European Championships 2018 - Asher-Smith, Kenny & Peaty in action
- Athletics - women's and men's 100m finals, men's 10,000m final, men's hammer and shot put finals, decathlon
- Eilidh Doyle in women's 400m hurdles (09:00 BST) & Matthew Hudson-Smith in men's 400m (09:35 BST)
- GB's Dina Asher-Smith, Reece Prescod & Zharnel Hughes in 100m
- Cycling - Katie Archibald & Laura Kenny in women's Madison finals from 12:58 BST
- Katy Marchant in women's keirin (11:01 BST) & Jack Carlin in men's event (11:19 BST)
- Swimming - men's 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle finals, women's 100m backstroke and 4x200m freestyle relay finals
- Diving - women's 10m synchronised final
12:58 - Cycling: Women's madison final
Britain's four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny goes for her third gold medal of these European Championships, having already won the team pursuit and elimination race. She teams up with Katie Archibald, who is herself chasing a fourth medal in Glasgow. Scot Archibald was crowned world champion in this event in March with Emily Nelson.
16:50 - Swimming: Men's 50m butterfly
Britain's world champion Ben Proud takes on the new world record holder, Ukraine's Andriy Govorov, in what should be a thrilling race.
20:30 - Athletics: Women's 100m final
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith is attempting the 100m-200m double in Berlin in an eye-catching year during which she has lowered her British record in the shorter sprint. Asher-Smith is the European champion over 200m and both events in Germany are expected to be a fascinating battle with two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.
20:50 - Athletics: Men's 100m final
If Asher-Smith delivers 20 minutes earlier, Britain could well be celebrating a sprint double. GB's Zharnel Hughes is the joint-fastest man in Europe this year, along with France's Jimmy Vicaut. Two-time British champion Reece Prescod reached the World Championships final in London last summer and said earlier this year that "British sprinting is as good as any in the world right now". Now is the time to prove it.
Network coverage: 08:30-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-18:00, BBC One; 18:00-20:00, BBC Two; 20:00-21:00, BBC One
Radio coverage: 16:15-18:00, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 19:00-22:30, Athletics, BBC Radio 5 live
