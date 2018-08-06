Watch: European Championships 2018 - swimming heats plus GB's Shortman in synchronised swimming final
- Live: Synchronised Swimming - GB's Katie Shortman in technical routine final
- GB's Guy and Scott qualify for men's 200m freestyle semi-finals
- Track Cycling - Katie Archibald in women's omnium
- Jack Carlin & Philip Hindes in men's sprint quarter-finals
- Swimming - Eleanor Faulkner & Holly Hibbott in women's 200m freestyle final
- James Wilby & Ross Murdoch in men's 200m breaststroke final
- Athletics gets underway from 15:00 BST - Dai Greene in 400m hurdles
James Guy wins 200m freestyle heat
Men's 200m freestyle
Fresh from relay gold yesterday, James Guy is back in the pool this morning.
He wins his heat and goes through to the semi-finals of the 200m freestyle with the third fastest time overall.
GB ones to watch
09:30 BST James Guy, Duncan Scott and Calum Jarvis are in action in the men's 200m freestyle heats ahead of Tuesday's final.
13:47 Fresh from taking silver in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit on Sunday, Katie Archibald competes in the women's omnium.
17:00 - Welsh swimmer Alys Thomas will be looking to repeat her performance from April's Commonwealth Games when she provided one of the feel-good stories of the event after emerging from obscurity to win the 200m butterfly title at the age of 27.
18:08 - Prepare yourself for a large dose of Glasgow 2014 nostalgia as Ross Murdoch attempts to defend his European 200m breaststroke title in the same pool where he made his senior breakthrough.
19:18 - Jason Kenny is the two-time Olympic track cycling individual sprint champion but there is a new kid on the block in the shape of Jack Carlin. Can the 21-year-old make his big breakthrough in Glasgow?
Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.
Radio coverage:16:50-18:35, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 17:30-21:00, rowing, track cycling and swimming, BBC Red Button & 09:00-22:00, live coverage including synchronised swimming and track cycling, Connected TV & online.