Watch: European Championships - GB's Dani Rowe in women's road race

Summary

  1. Cycling - Laura Kenny wins elimination gold - her second gold in Glasgow
  2. Live cycling - Dani Rowe leads GB in women's road race (12:30-16:00)
  3. Rowing - GB wins bronzes in single sculls & men's double sculls
  4. Swimming - men's 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, women's 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke finals (from 17:00)
  5. Gymnastics - women's individual finals
  6. 24 gold medals up for grabs on Sunday

  1. Watch: Irish brothers react to dramatic rowing silver

    Lightweight double sculls

    Ireland's O'Donovan brothers Gary and Paul aim to go one better at the World Championships after clinching silver in the lightweight double sculls following a dramatic finish in Glasgow.

  2. Laura Kenny wins gold for GB

    Women's elimination race

    Laura Kenny wins gold for GB once again, after winning gold in the team pursuit on Friday night Kenny adds to her haul with a gold in the elimination race.

  3. Harry Leask and Jack Beaumont win bronze for GB

    Men's double sculls final

    Harry Leask and Jack Beaumont earn Great Britain's second rowing medal of the day, with a bronze in the Men's double sculls final.

  4. Italy's Luca Ceci has chain issues

    Men's Sprint

    Watch as Italy's Luca Ceci fails to qualify for the men's sprint final after his chain comes off mid race.

  5. Bronze for GB's Mottram

    Lightweight men's single sculls final

    Sam Mottram who performed so well in his semi-final manages to win Bronze for Great Britain with a finish time of 6:57.18. Switzerland's Michael Schmid takes gold, whilst Italy's Martino Goretti wins silver.

  6. GB's Scott fails to qualify despite winning heat

    Men's 200m individual medley heats

    GB Swimmer Duncan Scott fails to qualify despite winning his heat, fellow GB swimmers Mark Szaranek and Max Litchfield won their respective heats and go in to the final due to the rule that only two swimmers per country can qualify.

    Scott was the un-lucky man to miss out due to having a slightly poorer qualifying time.

  7. BBC coverage

    Laura Kenny
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Cyclist Laura Kenny won her 11th European title on Friday and will hope to win another in the elimination race.

    Gold medals: 25 in rowing, cycling, synchronised swimming, gymnastics and swimming.

    GB ones to watch

    11:35 BST - Cyclist Laura Kenny won her 11th European title on Friday and will hope to win another in the elimination race.

    12:30-16:00 - Dani Rowe goes in the women's road race, but Dutchwomen Anna van der Breggenand Marianne Vos are the ones to watch.

    17:20 - Swimmer Duncan Scott, who won six Commonwealth Games medals this year, goes in the men's 100m freestyle after qualifying fifth fastest.

    17:25 - Siobhan Marie O'Connor will aim to see off Russia's Yulia Efimova in the 100m breaststroke final.

    18:21- Georgia Davies broke the European 50m backstroke record on Saturday and will look to win gold.

    18:45 - James Guy qualified fourth quickest for the men's 200m butterfly final.

    18:52 - GB are the reigning world champions in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

    Network coverage: 09:00-19:00, BBC Two; 19:00-21:00, BBC Two

    Further coverage: 08:45-13:00, swimming and cycling road race, BBC Red Button & 09:00-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.

