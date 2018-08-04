Watch: European Championships - GB go for gold in women's team gymnastics and synchronised swimming

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Gold medals: 21 in rowing, gymnastics, cycling, synchronised swimming and swimming

12:30 - Rowing: Men's quadruple sculls

The men's coxless four is usually GB's flagship boat but British sculling is enjoying a purple patch at the moment, and the men's quadruple sculls look to be the best hope of gold. Peter Lambert suffered a back injury just before the race at last year's World Championships. Even with a last-minute reshuffle, they took silver - but they will want gold in Glasgow.

15:54 - Track cycling: Women's points race

Great Britain have a wealth of talented cyclists to pick for this race, and have opted for team pursuit gold medallist Elinor Barker. The Welsh rider won the Commonwealth points title in April, and is also a former world champion in the discipline, having taken gold in Hong Kong in 2017.

17:13 - Swimming: Men's 100m breaststroke

Olympic champion Adam Peaty won his semi-final on Friday as he bids to extend his four-year unbeaten run in this event.

Peaty won four gold medals in Berlin in 2014 and in London two years later but the number in his mind in this race will be 56 - referring to Project 56, the 23-year-old's much-publicised aim to take his own world record below 57 seconds.

Team-mate James Wilby was first in his semi-final but Ross Murdoch will not be racing despite being the third fastest swimmer in the heats.

19:42 - Track cycling: Women's individual pursuit

Great Britain's Katie Archibald will bid to win a fifth straight European title in this event. The Scot, part of the quartet who claimed team pursuit gold on Friday, won the Commonwealth title in April.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-18:40, BBC One; 19:00-21:00, BBC Two

Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 17:30-21:00, swimming and track cycling, BBC Red Button & 09:00-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.