Watch: European Championships - GB go for gold in women's team gymnastics and synchronised swimming

Day-by-day guide; Medal table

  1. Rowing - GB win silver in men's four final & women's eights
  2. Track Cycling - Archibald qualifies for women's 3,000m individual pursuit gold medal race (19:42 BST)
  3. Gymnastics - GB in women's team final (13:00 BST)
  4. Cycling - includes Barker in women's points race (15:54 BST)
  5. Swimming - Peaty in men's 100m breaststroke final (17:13 BST), women's 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly finals
  6. GB's Scott qualifies for 100m freestyle semi-final, Guy also through in 200m butterfly
  7. GB's Davies breaks British and European record in 50m backstroke heats

All times stated are UK

  1. GB secure silver medal in women's eights

    Women's eights

    Great Britain earn their second rowing medal of the day in the women's eights final, edging out the Netherlands to take silver.

    GB secure silver medal in women's eights
  2. Try a European Championships sport yourself!

    Rowing

    If you've been enjoying the action from Glasgow, why not have a go at one of the sports yourself?

    Just head here to find out how.

    Rowing
  3. GB win silver in men's four rowing

    Men's four

    Great Britain win a silver medal in men's four rowing by just beating France to the second spot.

    GB take silver in men's four rowing
  4. Russia's mermaid routine wows judges for a place in the final

    Duet free routine

    Russia qualify for the final of the duet free synchronised swimming with a stunning mermaid routine.

    Russia's mermaid routine wows judges for a place in the final
  5. GB's Georgia Davies breaks European record

    Women's 50m backstroke

    Georgia Davies breaks the British and European records in the women's 50m backstroke heats with a time of 27.21 seconds.

    GB's Georgia Davies breaks European record in 50m backstroke heats
  6. BBC Coverage

    Katie Archibald
    Gold medals: 21 in rowing, gymnastics, cycling, synchronised swimming and swimming

    12:30 - Rowing: Men's quadruple sculls

    The men's coxless four is usually GB's flagship boat but British sculling is enjoying a purple patch at the moment, and the men's quadruple sculls look to be the best hope of gold. Peter Lambert suffered a back injury just before the race at last year's World Championships. Even with a last-minute reshuffle, they took silver - but they will want gold in Glasgow.

    15:54 - Track cycling: Women's points race

    Great Britain have a wealth of talented cyclists to pick for this race, and have opted for team pursuit gold medallist Elinor Barker. The Welsh rider won the Commonwealth points title in April, and is also a former world champion in the discipline, having taken gold in Hong Kong in 2017.

    17:13 - Swimming: Men's 100m breaststroke

    Olympic champion Adam Peaty won his semi-final on Friday as he bids to extend his four-year unbeaten run in this event.

    Peaty won four gold medals in Berlin in 2014 and in London two years later but the number in his mind in this race will be 56 - referring to Project 56, the 23-year-old's much-publicised aim to take his own world record below 57 seconds.

    Team-mate James Wilby was first in his semi-final but Ross Murdoch will not be racing despite being the third fastest swimmer in the heats.

    19:42 - Track cycling: Women's individual pursuit

    Great Britain's Katie Archibald will bid to win a fifth straight European title in this event. The Scot, part of the quartet who claimed team pursuit gold on Friday, won the Commonwealth title in April.

    Network coverage: 09:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-18:40, BBC One; 19:00-21:00, BBC Two

    Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 17:30-21:00, swimming and track cycling, BBC Red Button & 09:00-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.

