Catch-up: European Championships 2018 - GB women and men in team pursuit

Day-by-day guide; Medal table

Summary

  1. European Championships day two in Glasgow
  2. GB cyclists Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker & Neah Evans win team pursuit gold
  3. Emily Kay wins scratch race silver and the men take team pursuit bronze
  4. Swimmer Hannah Miley wins 400m medley bronze; Willmott fourth
  5. Adam Peaty & James Wilby win 100m breaststroke semi-finals
  6. Jason Kenny's team sprint quartet fails in medal bid

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons and Emma Sanders

All times stated are UK

  2. Medal table

    1. Russia (3 golds)
    2. France (2 golds, 1 silver)
    3. Ukraine (2 golds, 1 silver)
    4. Italy (1 gold, 4 silvers, 1 bronze)
    5. Great Britain (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze)
    6. Netherlands (1 goal, 1 silver)
  3. 'The team goal is Tokyo'

    Cycling: Women's team pursuit

    And some quotes from Neah Evans: "I'm just doing team pursuit so I get to go home and celebrate.

    "It is fantastic. The Gold Coast (where she won a silver in scratch race and bronze in the points race) was individual, this is completely different and I'm delighted to come and be part of such a strong team - I'm standing next to the Olympic champion (Kenny).

    "The team goal is Tokyo (Olympics in 2020) and I'm fortunate to be part of such a strong team. For me this is coming home, so I will see some friends and enjoy the atmosphere."

    Neah Evans
    Copyright: Reuters
  4. 'I never knew if I'd make it back to the top'

    Cycling: Women's team pursuit

    With the British team having collected their gold medals, Laura Kenny tells BBC TV:

    "It's great. For me, having a year out, I never knew when I was coming back and whether I'd actually make it back to the top table.

    "But it's great to be back in front of a home crowd.

    "I'm still a bit away from the form where I left off. I want to go to Tokyo in the form of my life and I am still chasing it, but right now it's the best that I've felt in a long time.

    "I absolutely love being a mum. Sometimes it sounds like I'm moaning about a lack of sleep, but I wouldn't change anything."

    Laura Kenny
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Britain's golden quartet

    Cycling: Women's team pursuit

    These are the first gold medallists for Great Britain in the 2018 European Championships - Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald.

    Before the sound all British fans wanted to hear - God Save The Queen.

    GB
    Copyright: .
  7. Waiting for gold

    Cycling: Women's team pursuit

    Now it is the women's team pursuit team - with Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans set to get their medals.

    GB
    Copyright: .
  9. Post update

    Cycling: Men's team pursuit

    Now the Italian anthem. One of the great anthems.

    Italy
    Copyright: .
  10. Medals time

    Cycling: Men's team pursuit

    A few British teams set to pick up their team pursuit medals, firstly in the men's event it is a bronze.

    Ethan Hayter, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Charlie Tanfield raced in the bronze final, with Oliver Wood also getting a medal after racing in qualifying yesterday. Switzerland get the silvers with Italy the golds.

    Great Britain
    Copyright: BBC
  11. 'A hard race'

    Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race

    Matthew Walls finished seventh and tells BBC TV: "It was a hard race. I think I did a little bit too much throughout the race, which meant I didn't really have enough in the end.

    "I think everyone was hoping that someone else would do it and so it ended up that they managed to stay away."

  12. 'Action packed'

    Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race

    Chris Boardman

    Olympic cycling champion on BBC TV

    What an animated scratch race that was. They can be dull affairs on occasion but that one was action-packed from the start.

    The amount of attacks from behind that they managed to fend off was just incredible.

  13. Gladysh gold

    Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race

    Gold for Ukraine's Roman Gladysh, who outsprints France's Adrien Garel. These two had broken away from the rest midway through the race and had their own battle for gold.

    A bronze for Switzerland's Tristan Marguet, with Great Britain's Matthew Walls coming seventh.

    Video content

    Video caption: Roman Gladysh takes gold for Ukraine in men's 15km scratch race
  14. Post update

    Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race

    Eight laps to go. Bronze seems up for grabs for Walls.

  15. Post update

    Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race

    With 13 laps to go, Matthew Walls is still in the hunt for a medal here.

  16. Get Involved

    #bbceurochamps

    Neil Watson: Excellent cycling by the GB girls.

  17. Watch: GB win first European Championships gold

    Great Britain win gold in the women's team pursuit

    Watch how the British quartet of Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans won the first gold for Great Britain in the 2018 European Championships.

    Video content

    Video caption: European Championships 2018: GB win first gold in women's team pursuit
  18. Post update

    Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race

    We are under way in the 15km scratch race. We still have 30 laps to go and there are 22 competitors, including Great Britain's Matthew Walls and Ireland's Felix English.

    Emily Kay picked up a silver for GB earlier on today in the women's 10km scratch race.

  19. British team 'don't panic'

    Great Britain win gold in the women's team pursuit

    Sir Chris Hoy

    Six-time Olympic cycling champion on BBC TV

    It's an embarrassment of riches, they're so versatile, this squad. They don't panic.

    You could see, they didn't let Italy rattle them, and when they turned the screw with a km to go, Italy fell apart.

  20. 'Feels fantastic'

    Great Britain win gold in the women's team pursuit

    Neah Evans says: "It feels fantastic, obviously this is a very strong team to be part of. We have such a strong squad so to be in the starting line-up is quite an achievement and to win it is even better.

    "This is very much my home velodrome so fantastic to be back here."

