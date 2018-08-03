Catch-up: European Championships 2018 - GB women and men in team pursuit
Summary
- European Championships day two in Glasgow
- GB cyclists Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker & Neah Evans win team pursuit gold
- Emily Kay wins scratch race silver and the men take team pursuit bronze
- Swimmer Hannah Miley wins 400m medley bronze; Willmott fourth
- Adam Peaty & James Wilby win 100m breaststroke semi-finals
- Jason Kenny's team sprint quartet fails in medal bid
By Michael Emons and Emma Sanders
'The team goal is Tokyo'
Cycling: Women's team pursuit
And some quotes from Neah Evans: "I'm just doing team pursuit so I get to go home and celebrate.
"It is fantastic. The Gold Coast (where she won a silver in scratch race and bronze in the points race) was individual, this is completely different and I'm delighted to come and be part of such a strong team - I'm standing next to the Olympic champion (Kenny).
"The team goal is Tokyo (Olympics in 2020) and I'm fortunate to be part of such a strong team. For me this is coming home, so I will see some friends and enjoy the atmosphere."
'I never knew if I'd make it back to the top'
Cycling: Women's team pursuit
With the British team having collected their gold medals, Laura Kenny tells BBC TV:
"It's great. For me, having a year out, I never knew when I was coming back and whether I'd actually make it back to the top table.
"But it's great to be back in front of a home crowd.
"I'm still a bit away from the form where I left off. I want to go to Tokyo in the form of my life and I am still chasing it, but right now it's the best that I've felt in a long time.
"I absolutely love being a mum. Sometimes it sounds like I'm moaning about a lack of sleep, but I wouldn't change anything."
Britain's golden quartet
Cycling: Women's team pursuit
These are the first gold medallists for Great Britain in the 2018 European Championships - Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald.
Before the sound all British fans wanted to hear - God Save The Queen.
Waiting for gold
Cycling: Women's team pursuit
Now it is the women's team pursuit team - with Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans set to get their medals.
'Solid first day'
Cycling: Men's team pursuit
Now the Italian anthem. One of the great anthems.
Medals time
Cycling: Men's team pursuit
A few British teams set to pick up their team pursuit medals, firstly in the men's event it is a bronze.
Ethan Hayter, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Charlie Tanfield raced in the bronze final, with Oliver Wood also getting a medal after racing in qualifying yesterday. Switzerland get the silvers with Italy the golds.
'A hard race'
Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race
Matthew Walls finished seventh and tells BBC TV: "It was a hard race. I think I did a little bit too much throughout the race, which meant I didn't really have enough in the end.
"I think everyone was hoping that someone else would do it and so it ended up that they managed to stay away."
'Action packed'
Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race
Chris Boardman
Olympic cycling champion on BBC TV
What an animated scratch race that was. They can be dull affairs on occasion but that one was action-packed from the start.
The amount of attacks from behind that they managed to fend off was just incredible.
Gladysh gold
Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race
Gold for Ukraine's Roman Gladysh, who outsprints France's Adrien Garel. These two had broken away from the rest midway through the race and had their own battle for gold.
A bronze for Switzerland's Tristan Marguet, with Great Britain's Matthew Walls coming seventh.
Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race
Eight laps to go. Bronze seems up for grabs for Walls.
Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race
With 13 laps to go, Matthew Walls is still in the hunt for a medal here.
Watch: GB win first European Championships gold
Great Britain win gold in the women's team pursuit
Watch how the British quartet of Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans won the first gold for Great Britain in the 2018 European Championships.
Cycling: Men's 15km scratch race
We are under way in the 15km scratch race. We still have 30 laps to go and there are 22 competitors, including Great Britain's Matthew Walls and Ireland's Felix English.
Emily Kay picked up a silver for GB earlier on today in the women's 10km scratch race.
British team 'don't panic'
Great Britain win gold in the women's team pursuit
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic cycling champion on BBC TV
It's an embarrassment of riches, they're so versatile, this squad. They don't panic.
You could see, they didn't let Italy rattle them, and when they turned the screw with a km to go, Italy fell apart.
'Feels fantastic'
Great Britain win gold in the women's team pursuit
Neah Evans says: "It feels fantastic, obviously this is a very strong team to be part of. We have such a strong squad so to be in the starting line-up is quite an achievement and to win it is even better.
"This is very much my home velodrome so fantastic to be back here."