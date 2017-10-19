Premier League news conferences - including Leicester & Burnley

"Troy Deeney knows my opinion of what was was said. I want to finish this situation now.
"My opinion stays between me and him."
Did he take what you said on board?
"We'll see."
Bilic: 'Adrian is a top professional'
West Ham v Brighton (London Stadium, Friday 20:00 BST)
West Ham United
“Ever since we signed Joe Hart, we had a couple of good goalkeepers at the Club in Adrian and Darren Randolph and both of them wanted to play, not just because there is a World Cup at the end of the season, and get a regular No.1 spot.
“I can understand players want to play and that’s why they are sportsmen at the top level, but we also need a good squad and good keepers.
“Adrian is a top professional and is behaving as I would expect. He’s working hard in training to get his chance and is getting his chance in the cup only, but that can change, of course.
“We have a squad and they all want to play and you can’t expect the players who aren’t playing to be happy.
“For the sake of the team, we need their professionalism and competition and Adrian is acting like that.
“If I was on the bench and was asked if I was happy if I was not playing I wouldn’t say ‘I’m over the moon’.
“It’s happened everywhere and every guy wants to play.”
Bilic: Brighton 'a very confident team'
West Ham v Brighton (London Stadium, Friday 20:00 BST)
West Ham United
“They also improved after a slow start. Their home form is good, but their away form is not so good.
“I watched their games and I can see a very confident team, because they got that confidence last season when they were winning lots of games. They spent most of the season top of the table.
“They have confidence, a pattern and brought some good players from Holland and Germany."
BreakingMike Ashley Newcastle statement
More parties come forward
Newcastle United
Mike Ashley’s lawyer has released a new statement regarding Newcastle's potential sale.
Now Ashley’s lawyer Andrew Henderson released a second statement in the space of five days.
He said: “Since Monday, a number of additional parties have come forward which we believe to be credible.
“We are also continuing to engage with a number of parties with whom we had entered into negotiations prior to Monday’s announcement.”
Bilic: 'We are on the right path'
West Ham v Brighton (London Stadium, Friday 20:00 BST)
West Ham United
"We had a slow start with three away defeats but then the international break and if you are counting from then until now, we have improved results, we have players back from injury and the players who missed a big part of pre-season have their match-fitness.
“We improved and we are on the right path, so it’s much better.”
Bilic expects Hernandez to be fit
West Ham v Brighton (London Stadium, Friday 20:00 BST)
West Ham United
"We have a couple that are out because of injury. James Collins is out for a matter of days and Sakho has back pain. He didn’t train since Burnley so he’s out of Friday’s game. They could both be back for the Spurs game.
“Chicharito had a slight problem but he’s training at 4pm and he should be good to train with us. It’s not a big thing. He trained and felt a little bit of a tight hamstring, so we scanned it which was important, and the scan was completely clear. He missed Wednesday’s light session and we expect him to train today and, based on his feeling, to be OK.
“Adrian had a stomach problem for a couple of days, but he is OK now and should train with us.”
Not banter for Roy
Hodgson on FA/Aluko case
Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson has been asked about the line between so-called banter and discriminatory or racist comments.
He said: "I've never bothered to look up the word banter. I'm not even sure it's in the Oxford dictionary.
"Anything that is not friendly or regarded by people as something they want to hear or be involved in is something that should be stamped out."
Appleton coy on Foxes job
Swansea City v Leicester City (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Leicester City
Michael Appleton isn't going to be drawn over whether he wants the Leicester City job full time.
Asked if he wanted it he said: "I made it clear to powers that be, I signed a contract to be asst manager. I would love to honour that.
"All I can do is make sure the players are in the right frame of mind.
"I’ve spoken to Jon Rudkin. I’m just taking caretaker charge until told differently.
“I’m not sure there are problems at the minute. There’s actually a really good felling around the camp.
“It’s one of reasons I came here. There's a lack of opportunities for British coaches in the Premier League.”
Appleton added that only Robert Huth and Matty James remain injured for his side.
Dyche dismisses Leicester link
Man City v Burnley (Etihad Stadium, Saturday 15:00 BST)
Burnley
Sean Dyche is rumoured to be one of the frontrunners for the Leicester City job, but says he’s not aware of any approach from City.
Dyche said: “It’s not the first time I’ve been linked. You’re flattered by it. It’s some form of recognition of the work done.
“It’s a paper story. I’m never been aware of any approach. There’s nothing in my consideration other than Man City.”
Clement on Ancelotti to Leicester rumour
Swansea City v Leicester City (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Swansea manger Paul Clement thinks it is unlikely Carlo Ancelotti will take over as Leicester manager.
The Foxes sacked Craig Shakespeare on Tuesday and have been linked with a number of replacements, with fired Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti among them.
But Clement, whose side host the Midlanders on Saturday, thinks the 58-year-old will stick to his plans to take the rest of the season off.
He said: "I don't know. The last time I spoke to him he said he's take time off and wants to go into club football again next summer. I don't see why that would have changed.
"He''s going to have the rest of the year off. Good for him as well."
On Shakespeare's exit he said: "It's a shame when a fellow manage loses his job. We all know the pressures we face
"He did well not only as manager at end of last season but also in his role as assistant and behind the scenes to help that team become champions.
DeBoer more shocking
"He earned it, steadied the ship and won his first five games last season.
"Had a good run in the Champions League.
"It's sad because eight games in he's been judged on results and they've decided to remove him.
"I wish him the best and hope he gets another position soon.
"It was more shocking the change of Frank De Boer after four games. That's double but still a short time to make a decision that someone isn't good enough to take the team forward."
Hodgson on FA issues: 'Not my business'
Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Crystal Palace
"I don’t think it is fair to ask me the question and we are talking about an affair which is being scrutinised and outside voices won’t help one bit. I trust the matter will be resolved.
"It has to be regarded as damaging, but it is a matter for someone else. I empathise with the people in this situation, but it is not my business at all."
Hodgson on Newcastle
Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Crystal Palace
"They are a good footballing team and they were every bit as good as I expected against Southampton. They were organised and it is a fanatical atmosphere at Newcastle. It is always a challenge, however well they are playing. They have started well and we have to be ready to give exactly the same performance as we did against Chelsea."
On Benitez: "I think he is doing very well and has done well to almost save them in that year he joined, then stayed with them and bringing them back up, and they have had a great start. It is a team that has had work done on it. I can only watch them and congratulate them on a good job."
Hodgson: 'No watershed moments'
Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Crystal Palace
"I don’t feel that there are season starting moments. Chelsea was my fourth game and now four games into my season. Don’t start trying to suggest there are watershed moments. We have to work hard on a daily basis and produce the type of performance we did on Saturday.
"I think the players should be feeling more confident about doing what we want them to do. They have shown that they can do it, and against the champions of England. I would like to think they would be believing they can produce those performances, and can climb up the table."
Appleton: 'Shakespeare still raw'
Swansea City v Leicester City (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Leicester City
Leciester City stand-in manager Michael Appleton has revealed sacked Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare is still smarting from his dismissal earlier this week.
The Midlanders, who are third from bottom in the Premier League, parted with Shakespeare on Tuesday, and Appleton has been asked to take charge as they search for his replacement.
He said: "I was a little bit surprised like most people but then there's the old adage nothing surprises you in football - it gets used a lot.
"You find yourself very quickly being put in a situation where you have a group of staff and players to prepare for a big game on Saturday.
"I spoke to him (Shakespeare) a couple of times. He's a little bit raw still. I don't recall him having lost his job before.
"He's a bit raw but having been there myself I spent a bit of time talking through how I dealt with it etc and I'm sure in the coming days and weeks he'll start thinking positively.
"He's highly respected by all the players and staff at the cub.
"He's been here a long time and done a lot of roles. The one thing I did mention was he was part of me coming here.
"A top guy."
Appleton: Shakespeare exit won't effect players
Swansea City v Leicester City (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Leicester City
Appleton said: “I’m hoping the players don’t need lifting. The group is very positive and I fully expect our mindset to be on Saturday’s game.
"My full focus is making sure I pick the right team for Saturday. Hopefully with a bit of luck and quality we can go and win.”
Hodgson: Zaha the Talisman
Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace 12 October (15:00 BST)
Crystal Palace
Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been speaking too.
He's delighted with how Wilfried Zaha has done so far.
He said: "Wilf has been the talisman for Crystal Palace, but it's not down to one man, it's about the team. Delighted with him Saturday.
"If you asked me if he's a great player with a very bright future, who can only get better, I'd answer with a resounding yes.
"Football is about victories and defeats, a constant succession of parties and funerals. Any coach has to try to bring balance. "
Burnley press conference
Man City v Burnley (Etihad Stadium, Saturday 15:00 BST)
Burnley
Also up shortly, Burnley manager Sean Dyche. The Clarets visit Manchester City on Saturday.
Leicester City press conference
Swansea City v Leicester City (Saturday 21 October, 15:00 BST)
Leicester City
Caretaker Manager Michael Appleton has arrived for today’s press conference ahead of the Foxes game against Swansea City on Saturday.
Scholes did want Oldham job
Ex Manchester United player was keen
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
Just spoke to Paul Scholes at Salford City who have renamed their stadium The Peninsula Stadium.
Scholes has just confirmed to me he was interviewed by Oldham Athletic and did want the manager’s job, but is now hoping Richie Wellens does well and can provide some success for the fans.
Listen to more here.
Earlier Sky Sports claimed that Amanda Staveley had signed a non-disclosure agreement form, in relation to talks about a deal to buy the club.
