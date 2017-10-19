Premier League news conferences - including Leicester & Burnley

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Leicester City Image caption: Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Leicester City

Swansea manger Paul Clement thinks it is unlikely Carlo Ancelotti will take over as Leicester manager.

The Foxes sacked Craig Shakespeare on Tuesday and have been linked with a number of replacements, with fired Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti among them.

But Clement, whose side host the Midlanders on Saturday, thinks the 58-year-old will stick to his plans to take the rest of the season off.

He said: "I don't know. The last time I spoke to him he said he's take time off and wants to go into club football again next summer. I don't see why that would have changed.

"He''s going to have the rest of the year off. Good for him as well."

On Shakespeare's exit he said: "It's a shame when a fellow manage loses his job. We all know the pressures we face

"He did well not only as manager at end of last season but also in his role as assistant and behind the scenes to help that team become champions.

DeBoer more shocking

"He earned it, steadied the ship and won his first five games last season.

"Had a good run in the Champions League.

"It's sad because eight games in he's been judged on results and they've decided to remove him.

"I wish him the best and hope he gets another position soon.

"It was more shocking the change of Frank De Boer after four games. That's double but still a short time to make a decision that someone isn't good enough to take the team forward."