Sportsday - football news and gossip

GOSSIP: Arsene Wenger to stay with Arsenal to spend £200m this summer
- Updates after Dortmund v Monaco postponed following explosions
- Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League
- Build-up to Leicester v Atletico Madrid
Live Reporting
By Matt Davis and Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Foxes fans on song...
Atletico Madrid v Leicester
How's your touch?
WWWWWWWWWWWWW
A Bangladeshi cricket team conceded 92 runs in the space of four balls to deliberately lose a match in a protest over umpiring.
Lalmatia Club were dismissed for 88 in 14 overs on Tuesday before bowler Sujon Mahmud sent down just four legitimate deliveries, despite bowling 32 balls.
Three deliveries were no-balls and 13 were wides - all of which raced to the boundary, costing his side 80 runs.
The four legal deliveries were hit for 12 runs by Axiom opener Mustafizur Rahman - not the Bangladesh Test bowler of the same name - as they completed a 10-wicket win in 0.4 overs.
'The stuff of legends' - Westbrook breaks NBA record
Right, let's have a quick flick around the grounds, so to speak...
O'Hara to Granada?
After seeing Tony Adams' Granada take Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson on trial, could Jamie O'Hara be the next former Premier League midfielder on his way to Spain...
He did do this recently...
Four EFL clubs 'at risk of failure'
Four English Football League clubs are in danger of going out of business, says a study by financial experts.
According to the report by financial services firm Begbies Traynor, three unnamed clubs in League One and one in League Two are in "financial distress".
Despite rising from two last season, the overall number of these clubs is down from the high of 13 in the 2011-12 campaign, when the survey began.
In Scotland, only one club was found to be "financially distressed".
Read the full piece here.
Anderlecht v Man Utd (Thursday, 20:05 BST)
More on Rooney...
Anderlecht v Man Utd (Thursday, 20:05 BST)
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
It’s understood Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been left out of the squad for tomorrow’s Europa League quarter final first leg away at Anderlecht, and has not travelled to Belgium.
The England striker trained with his team-mates this morning at the club’s Carrington training ground, but has missed United’s last two games due to pain in both ankles.
GLT for Championship play-offs
A fan of goal-line technology? Well, it's going to be used in this season's Championship play-off finals...
Originally scheduled for ratification at June’s AGM, proposals were brought forward to provide sufficient time to install the required technical infrastructure, ahead of the start of the next league campaign.
GLT will assist referees and their assistants in making crucial decisions where there is doubt as to whether or not the ball has crossed the line. It has been operational at Premier League grounds since the 2013-14 season as well as in selected League Cup ties and at all play-off finals held at Wembley Stadium.
EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The introduction of Goal-line Technology is a significant step forward for Championship clubs and reflects the importance of the outcome of every single game in the division.”
Rooney stays at home
Anderlecht v Man Utd (Thursday, 20:05 BST)
The Telegraph's James Ducker has tweeted that Wayne Rooney has not travelled with the Manchester United squad to Belgium.
Ebdon though to World Championships
Former world champion Peter Ebdon is through to the World Snooker Championships after beating Michael Holt 10-9 in the final round of qualifying.
The 46-year-old beat Holt on the deciding black to reach his 24th Crucible appearance.
The draw for the Championships will be made at 10:00 BST tomorrow.
On this day
Football
1924: England played their first international at Wembley, drawing 1-1 with Scotland. Their first goal at the new stadium was scored by Billy Walker.
Ooops
What happened here?
Canada's men's team pursuit cyclists suffered a huge crash that caused a crack in the surface of the track, during their qualifying race against New Zealand at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong.
Player-ed...
Earlier, we brought you this from American golfers Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufmann...
But in genius fashion, golfing legend Gary Player has responded with this...
Atletico Madrid v Leicester (19:45 BST)
They've got a big game tonight, and Leicester fans have been making the most of their time in Madrid...
Clifford out of England's Argentina tour
Harlequins back row Jack Clifford will miss England's summer tour of Argentina because of surgery on a shoulder injury.
On this day
Golf
2015: Jordan Spieth won the Masters at Augusta by thee shots ahead of Englishman Justin Rose.
How well do you know your beards?
Fancy you know a thing or two about beards? Test your knowledge here.
'I am doing much better'
Borussia Dortmund's Marc Bartra, who was injured in attack on his team bus last night, has posted on Instagram...
He wrote: "Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to BVB for tonight's match!"
Striker Little suffers fractured skull
Stirling forward Andy Little has suffered a fractured skull and eye socket after a training ground accident, the Scottish League Two club have said.
Little is in a stable condition in hospital after an "accidental clash of heads" at training on Tuesday evening.
Club chairman Stuart Brown faces a "long journey to recovery".
"Whilst this was a serious and scary incident, and Andy’s injuries are substantial, he is now comfortable and stable in hospital and out of danger," he added.
Respect
Florian Groeger has tweeted this picture from the Westfalenstadion.
Villa sends his support to Bartra
Bartra recovering from surgery
Get Involved - Champions League night
John McEnerney: Bayern to do RM they owe them one from Peps time but Real have the ability to win even when dominated, it's what they do!
Callum in Leicester: Are Barcelona pulling an "Arsenal" in Europe? Woefully underperforming and seemingly no fight?
A long range effort
A football club which lost a ball in Aberdeen has discovered it washed up more than 1,000 miles away off the far north of Norway.
The under 19s team ball went over a fence at Banks o' Dee FC's ground into the River Dee.
It is thought the ball was swept into the North Sea and drifted around the coast of Norway to the island of Vanna.
The club was emailed to say the ball with its name on the side had been found.
You can read the full story here.
Stokes scores 3.2secs after kick-off
How about this for the perfect start?
Maryhill's Gavin Stokes scores 3.2 seconds after kick-off to become one of the fastest scorers in world football.
And from Munich, to Maryhill...
Real are better than 2014 - Zidane
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (19:45 BST)
La Liga leaders Real Madrid won their 11th European title in May, at the end of Zinedine Zidane's first full campaign in charge.
Zidane had previously worked under Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti as Real assistant, and this is the first time they will meet as opposing managers.
The Spanish side are without injured defenders Pepe and Raphael Varane, but their front three - Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale - are all fit.
"We know each other very well, but that doesn't mean anything: it's not an advantage or a disadvantage. It's two good teams coming up against each other and that's all there is to it," Zidane said.
"We're not lining up against Carlo. What happened three years ago happened and it was wonderful. But this is a completely different game.
"I think our team is better now than in 2014 - but we need to prove it."
Lewandowski a doubt for Bayern
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (19:45 BST)
Bayern Munich could be without striker Robert Lewandowski for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Real Madrid tonight.
Lewandowski, who has scored 38 goals in 40 appearances this season, is a doubt after injuring his shoulder on Sunday.
However, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti, who led Real to their 10th European Cup title in 2014, says the Bundesliga side "can still be strong without him".
"If he is in pain he won't play, but it won't change our strategy," he said.
"We will decide whether Lewandowski can play on Wednesday. We know how important he is, but it won't change our self-confidence."
Ancelotti expects goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to return after a foot injury, but defender Mats Hummels is out after damaging ankle ligaments during Bayern's 4-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund.
From Madrid, to Munich...
How do Leicester stop Atletico?
Atletico Madrid v Leicester (19:45 BST)
It has regularly been suggested that Leicester have focused on the Champions League at the expense of their Premier League campaign, but they will be hard pushed to match the motivation of an Atletico team who have more reason than anyone to chase success on the European stage.
Losing two finals in three years was extremely hard for Atletico to take, especially as both were against bitter rivals Real Madrid and could have very easily yielded a different outcome: the 2014 final was decided in extra time after Real equalised deep in stoppage time, and last season's went to a penalty shootout.
Manager Diego Simeone came close to leaving the club after the agony of last year's loss, admitting he did not know whether he would be able to muster the energy and passion to recover from such soul-destroying disappointment.
But, after a summer he has since described as "mourning", he elected to stay, and the Argentine is looking more intense than ever in his fierce pursuit of the only trophy he has not won since rejoining a club he had previously played for.
So how do Leicester stop them? Read Andy West's full piece here.
Atletico Madrid v Leicester (19:45 BST)
Atletico Madrid v Leicester (19:45 BST)
Foxes captain Wes Morgan is suspended for the first leg tonight, but he's got his snap of the Vicente Calderon Stadium.
The history...
Atletico Madrid v Leicester (19:45 BST)
Of course, this isn't the first time Leicester have faced Atletico Madrid in European competition...
The Foxes drew their Cup Winners' Cup second round first-leg clash with the Spaniards 1-1 at home in November 1961, before losing 2-0 in Madrid.
They met again in the Uefa Cup first round in 1997, when Ian Marshall scored in Madrid to seal at 1-1 draw before Leicester were beaten 2-0 at home.
'We all became Leicester fans'
Atletico Madrid v Leicester (19:45 BST)
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres reflects on Leicester's "spectacular" achievement winning the Premier League last season, and feels the two sides' Champions League quarter-final first leg will be "a great game for the fans".
We're live in Madrid
Happy Birthday