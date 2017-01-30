Sportsday - Transfer news & your best January deals
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- Latest news on the eve of transfer deadline day
- Crystal Palace sign Patrick van Aanholt
- Get Involved: #bbcsportsday
- FA Cup changes cheat fans - Shearer
- Best and worst January signings
Live Reporting
By Libby Dawes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
FA Cup replay: Leicester City v Derby County
The FA Cup replay of Leicester City v Derby County will take place on Wednesday 8 February at 19:45 GMT. The match will be shown live on BBC One.
...And with that we bid you adieu. Have a great evening - same again tomorrow morning from 08:00 GMT.
Carl Frampton needs time to heal...
Boxing
Carl Frampton says it will take him some time to get over his defeat by Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas.
Santa Cruz of Mexico regained the WBA featherweight title with a majority verdict win over the previously unbeaten Belfast boxer.
Now the pair are expected to meet for a third time and Frampton wants it to be in his home city of Belfast.
Well played Bayern...
Football
Arsenal tweeted they were anticipating the FA Cup draw...
This was Bayern Munich's response:
On This Day...
Tennis
2011: Andy Murray lost 6-4 6-2 6-3 in the final of the Australian Open to Novak Djokovic.
On This Day...
Football
2013: Liverpool announced the signing of Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho from Inter Milan.
Football
Monday 19:20 GMT
Non-league sides Lincoln and Sutton will discover their last-16 opponents in the FA Cup fifth-round draw on Monday night.
England manager Gareth Southgate will help conduct the draw live on The One Show on BBC One at 19:20 GMT, with coverage also on BBC Radio 5 live.
Here's the all-important ball numbers...
BreakingUlloa: I feel betrayed by Ranieri
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has tweeted he feels let down by the club for not letting him leave. The Argentine says he will never play for them again.
Talent's not good enough - Rodgers
Football
Brendan Rodgers has urged Leigh Griffiths to work harder if he is to force his way back into Celtic's team.
Griffiths won a trio of player of the year awards after scoring 40 goals last season but has started only 10 league games this campaign.
He missed Sunday's win over Hearts with a calf injury and Rodgers made it clear the striker must improve his fitness.
"What I've said to him is about making sure the talent is a working talent," said the Celtic manager.
"Because talent's not good enough on its own."
Best and worst January signings
CHR15: Mahrez was a pretty good January signing, Championship champions & Premier League Champions within 2.5 years.
Emre Shan: Liverpool's is rather straightforward. Best is £23m on Luis Suarez and £8.5m on Coutinho, worst is £35m on Andy Carroll.
Pick your best January signings by going to our shortlist on this page.
Ace or double fault?
A Question of Sport Teaser
Today's Question of Sport teaser asked: Name the eight players that Roger Federer has beaten just once in a Grand Slam singles final...
The answer
Agassi, Baghdatis, Djokovic, Gonzalez, Hewitt, Philippoussis, Safin and Soderling
Easy, right?
Transfer: Oviedo and Gibson join Sunderland
Football
Cavaleiro out for 'a few weeks'
Football
Wolves head coach Paul Lambert says winger Ivan Cavaleiro will be unavailable for "a few weeks" after he suffered a knee injury.
Cavaleiro became Wolves' record signing when he joined from Monaco for a reported £7m fee in August.
The 23-year-old has made 22 league appearances for the Championship side, but has started in only 12 games.
Wolves are 18th in the Championship table, seven points above the relegation zone.
Transfer: Wycombe sign Jakubiak on loan
Football
Premier League side Watford have loaned striker Alex Jakubiak to Wycombe Wanderers until the end of the season.
Jakubiak has only made one first-team appearance so far for the Hornets, in a 4-1 Championship defeat by Huddersfield Town in May 2014.
The 20-year-old has been out on loan on four previous occasions, most recently at Fleetwood earlier this season, scoring one goal in five games.
"He's got a good eye for goal," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said.
"We have good competition for places up front but games are coming thick and fast and keeping everyone fit and sharp is a big challenge for us."
Jones 'a bit like Donald Trump'
Former Scotland coach Jim Telfer has caused a stir with criticism of England boss Eddie Jones, Twickenham and Red Rose supporters in a BBC interview.
Telfer, who was at the helm the last time the Scots won the Championship in 1999, accuses Jones of being disrespectful and compares him to US President Donald Trump in the way he talks.
"Eddie Jones doesn't want to beat teams, he wants to demolish them, which I find a bit disappointing," Telfer told BBC Sport.
"To me he's building his whole team on set-piece and the building of the attack comes secondary.
"Having coached Australia and Japan you would have thought the opposite would be the case. The way he speaks, it's a bit like Donald Trump. He wants to be the big man, you know?"
When you accidentally choose the perfect image...
Football
On our desktop West Ham index, Robert Snodgrass looks like he has his own arm around himself...
Transfer: QPR loan Shodipo to Port Vale
Football
Port Vale have signed Queens Park Rangers winger Olamide Shodipo on loan until the end of the season.
Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Shodipo came through the academy system at Loftus Road, and is under contract until 2019.
The 19-year-old was given his first-team debut in August and has since made a further 13 appearances.
He could play his first game for the Valiants when they host Peterborough in League One on Saturday.
Transfer: Blackpool sign Flores on loan from Wigan
Football
League Two side Blackpool have signed Wigan winger Jordan Flores on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old has come through the academy at the Latics and featured four times for them this season.
"Jordan has great quality on the ball, he's very good technically and we're looking forward to working with him," said Tangerines manager Gary Bowyer.
"We've been looking to strengthen our midfield options since Michael Cain went back to Leicester City."
Best and worst January signings
Matthew Birch: Defoe to Sunderland has to be up there.
Mark Gillespie: Best January signing ever has to be Luis Suarez for Liverpool. The man is a footballing genius and cost a hair over £22m.
I wonder if anyone will bite at that comment?
Ed Singleton: Newcastle are best at making worst Jan signings... Henri Savevt, Stephen Ireland, Seydou Doumbia and let's not forget Shefki Kuqi.
Transfer: Bury sign keeper Murphy on loan
Football
League One side Bury have signed goalkeeper Joe Murphy on loan from Huddersfield Town for the rest of the season.
The 35-year-old has become a back-up keeper at the Terriers and has not featured since January 2016.
Murphy, who has two caps for the Republic of Ireland, has played for eight clubs during his career including West Bromwich Albion and Coventry.
He is available for the Shakers' trip to Scunthorpe on Saturday.
Linnett joins Notts County
Football
Notts County Ladies have signed striker Kirsty Linnett after she turned down a new contract with Women's Super League One rivals Birmingham City.
Linnett made 72 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham in four seasons with the club.
The 23-year-old former Leicester trainee joined Blues in 2013 after three years with Arsenal.
"We believe she has the potential to flourish and become a top international striker," manager Rick Passmoor said.