Sportsday - Monday's football news as it happened

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Big week for Liverpool coming up – they could make the final of the EFL Cup, progress in the FA Cup and cut the gap between themselves and Chelsea by beating the league leaders next Wednesday.

Of course it’s one thing saying it, quite another to do it – but all three games are at Anfield, so getting the home dominance back for these three matches could really shape their season.

Swansea not only put a dent not only in their unbeaten home record on Saturday, but perhaps also gave hope to Southampton, Wolves and Chelsea. Liverpool can’t afford to be conceding three goals at home to any team, and they’ll need to find ways of getting past teams that sit deep.

It’ll be a fine balancing act on Wednesday against Southampton in the EFL Cup where they start the second leg trailing on aggregate. They don’t need to go all out for goals – the deficit is only one when it might have been more – but a goal for Southampton could make it very difficult.

Liverpool have certainly got goals in them, so what price three clean sheets over the next eight days?