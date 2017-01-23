Sportsday - Monday's football news as it happened
Summary
- Arsenal boss Wenger charged with misconduct
- Everton winger Deulofeu joins AC Milan on loan
- Hull's Mason 'speaking of head clash' in hospital
- FA charge Sunderland's Djilobodji with violent conduct
- Liverpool boss Klopp wants to help Gerrard become a manager
BreakingLiverpool's Markovic joins Hull on loan
Football
We finish Monday's edition of Sportsday with a bit of breaking transfer news...
Liverpool's Serbia forward Lazar Markovic has joined Hull on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 22-year-old, who signed from Benfica for £20m in 2014, agreed a loan with Sporting Lisbon for this season but it was cancelled by mutual consent.
Markovic made 20 appearances on loan at Fenerbahce last season and played 14 times for Sporting, scoring twice.
Hull manager Marco Silva managed Estoril in Portugal during Markovic's one season with Benfica.
'Middlesbrough owner Gibson rejects takeover attempt'
Football
Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson has rejected a takeover attempt by a Chinese-American billionaire consortium after they made a formal offer, reports the Daily Mail.The Mail say Chinese businessman Chien Lee - the owner of French club Nice - American former banker Paul Conway and British business adviser Alexander Jarvis were guests of the club at two Premier League matches this season.
However, an offer of around £50m for a 50% stake in the club was subsequently rejected, they report.
Adams wants women's boxing 'on par' with men
Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams aims to put women's boxing "on a par" with the men's game as she turns professional.
Happy birthday to you...
Andrei Kanchelskis (football) - former Manchester United, Rangers, Southampton and Russia winger is 47 today.
Glen Chapple (cricket) - former seam bowler who took 985 first-class wickets and was recently appointed Lancashire head coach, celebrates his 43rd birthday.
Arjen Robben (football) - Bayern Munich's former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger turns 33 today.
Exeter City extend Stacey loan
Football
Exeter City have extended the loan of Reading midfielder Jack Stacey until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old utility player has made 19 appearances for the League Two side since arriving in August.
The Grecians, who are ninth in the table, have won seven of the last eight matches that Stacey has featured in.
"Getting used to a different position in a different league takes some time, but the coaches here have worked me really well," he told the club website.
Breaking bowls news...
Bowls
Jason Greenslade and Les Gillett have won the World Indoor bowls pairs title at Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk.
Welshman Greenslade and his English team-mate Gillett beat Welsh pair Dan Salmon and Damian Doubler 7-7, 8-6.
Greenslade, from Cardiff, clinched the match with a dramatic wood - walking alongside the bowl and shouting encouragement as it went.
Asked how he felt as he played the shot, he said: "I just hoped and prayed . . . and thought 'don't be short'."
Gillett commented: "I never even watched, because anything can happen with Jason."
Everton's Deulofeu joins AC Milan on loan
Football
We all know a transfer of any kind isn't official until we see a picture of the player holding up the shirt of his new club.
So here's ultimate confirmation that Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is moving to AC Milan on loan until the end of the season.
Although you may struggle to see him given his camouflage jacket.
'Man City planning summer move for Bernat'
Latest gossip
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Bayern Munich left-back Juan Bernat this summer, reports the Daily Mirror.
They say the Spanish 23-year-old will cost in excess of £20m.
'Three games that could shape Liverpool's season'
Football
Ian Kennedy
BBC Radio Merseyside sport editor
Big week for Liverpool coming up – they could make the final of the EFL Cup, progress in the FA Cup and cut the gap between themselves and Chelsea by beating the league leaders next Wednesday.
Of course it’s one thing saying it, quite another to do it – but all three games are at Anfield, so getting the home dominance back for these three matches could really shape their season.
Swansea not only put a dent not only in their unbeaten home record on Saturday, but perhaps also gave hope to Southampton, Wolves and Chelsea. Liverpool can’t afford to be conceding three goals at home to any team, and they’ll need to find ways of getting past teams that sit deep.
It’ll be a fine balancing act on Wednesday against Southampton in the EFL Cup where they start the second leg trailing on aggregate. They don’t need to go all out for goals – the deficit is only one when it might have been more – but a goal for Southampton could make it very difficult.
Liverpool have certainly got goals in them, so what price three clean sheets over the next eight days?
Deulofeu joins AC Milan on loan
Football
It was prematurely announced by AC Milan last week but now it's official - Everton's Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu is joining the Italian club on loan for the rest of the season.
Deulofeu, 22, spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Everton from Barcelona before completing a permanent transfer to the Goodison Park club in 2015.
He scored eight goals in 75 appearances for the Toffees across his two spells.
BreakingWenger charged by the FA
Football
Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after appearing to push fourth official Anthony Taylor during his side's 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.
An FA statement says: "It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.
"It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."
Wenger has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.
Could Adams head for Vegas?
Boxing
Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has turned professional and will make her debut on 8 April, but how far could she go?
BBC Sport takes a look.
Faletau remains a doubt for Six Nations opener
Rugby union
Taulupe Faletau's recovery from a knee injury is "going well", but Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde says they do not know if he will be fit for the start of the Six Nations.
The 26-year-old number eight suffered his latest injury in Bath's 40-26 defeat by Wasps on Christmas Eve.
Wales start their Six Nations campaign in Italy on Sunday, 5 February
"He is progressing well and back running," said McBryde. "It's a bit too early to say 'yay' or 'nay' for Italy."
Faletau was sidelined for over two months with damage to the same ligaments earlier this season.
Gillingham match off because of frozen pitch.
Football
The ongoing cold snap has already put paid to a game scheduled for Tuesday - specifically, the League One match between Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon which is off because of a frozen pitch.
'Palace closing in on Van Aanholt deal'
Latest gossip
Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt, ESPN are reporting.
The Premier League's bottom side rejected a bid from Palace 10 days ago.
ESPN say Palace are "ready to pay a fee in the region of £12m for the Dutchman".
If you are a Manchester United fan, look away now...
Haskell thought career might be over...
England flanker James Haskell admits he doubted whether he would ever return from the foot injury which kept him out of action for six months.
After his long-awaited comeback a fortnight ago was curtailed because of concussion, he played for almost an hour in Wasps' win at Zebre on Sunday.
"It's been the hardest six months of my professional career," he told BBC 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.
"There was a time when I thought I was never going to make it back." Haskell had been nursing a long-standing problem with his toe before it finally "gave way" completely late on in the second Test in Australia in June 2016.
If you aren't too squeamish, learn more about his toe injury here.
Oxford United sign West Ham's Martinez on loan
Football
Oxford United have signed West Ham striker Toni Martinez on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old agreed a three-year deal at London Stadium last summer afterjoining the Hammers from Spanish La Liga side Valencia.
The Spain Under-17 international is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League club, but has featured regularly for their development side.
"He has a terrific scoring record," U's head coach Michael Appleton said.
Martinez is available to play in the FA Cup for the League One side, but is ineligible for the EFL Trophy.
Nadal gets on his bike
Tennis
You've just won through to the Australian Open quarter-finals in four sets after coming through a five-set thriller in the previous round.
Time for a rest, right? Not if you're Rafael Nadal...