Gerrard & Button retire - Sportsday reaction

Well, it has been emotional. Stevey G and Jenson B have called it a day and we must now follow suit. Until tomorrow that is. If I were you I'd head over to our football live text to follow Sparta Prague v Southampton in the Europa League. I'll see thee.
Record breaker
Basketball
"OK, here we go... attempt number 14,379..."
Love sets new NBA record
Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has set an NBA record, scoring 34 first-quarter points during the Cavs 137-125 win over Portland.
The three-time All Star scored eight three-pointers and was three points shy of the record from a player in any quarter.
"I made my first couple shots and it was on from there," said Love.
More praise for Gerrard
Football
The sporting world continues to praise Steven Gerrard following his retirement...
Spurs to remain at Wembley for Europa League
Football
Tottenham Hotspur will remain at Wembley for any potential Europa League matches, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs have played their home Champions League games at Wembley this season but they cannot qualify for the knockout stages after losing to AS Monaco on Tuesday.
They will go into the Europa Lague if they win or draw their final Champions League group tie.
Pochettino wants his players to make Wembley feel like home, adding that his players should always "look forwards."
"I am looking forward to try to get more possibilities to play at Wembley, and that the players and the team start to feel at home," he said.
Southgate set to be named England manager
Football gossip
Gareth Southgate will be confirmed as the new England manager next Monday, according to today's Daily Telegraph.
The paper is reporting that Southgate was offered the job on Wednesday after a three-hour interview with the selection panel on Monday.
Southgate, who has just concluded a four-game stint as interim manager, is the only candidate.
Jenson's finest moment
Formula 1
On Sunday 12 June 2011 Jenson Button came from last to win the Canadian Grand Prix. You can re-live the race here.
Gerrard's England stats
Football
Highs and lows
Football
He's had some highs and some lows. Watch as Steven Gerrard talks Gary Lineker through some of the most memorable moments of his career, both good and bad...
Cafu praises 'legend' Gerrard
Football
Lescott leaves AEK
Football
A sad end to former Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott's time at AEK Athens. His contract has been ended, just three months into his time in Greece...
'There are still things I want to achieve'
Athletics
Olympian Greg Rutherford has been speaking to 5 live about his future in athletics.
Rutherford took bronze in the long jump at the Rio Olympics, thanks to a final leap of 8.29m.
“There are still things in athletics that I want to achieve. Next year I’m going to start sprinting a bit," he told Afternoon Edition.
"I’m going to go back down that route and I’m going to jump and hopefully win another world title in London, then I’m going to consider retirement in the next few years.”
Barton set for Burnley return?
Football
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has not ruled out the possibility of Joey Barton rejoining the club in January.
It was revealed today that the 34-year-old is training with the Clarets, initially with a view to keeping up his fitness.
But in a press conference earlier on Thursday, Dyche said: "It's about getting him fit and sharp. That's good for him...who knows about us? We'll take that on when I see fit."
It'd be a positive turn of events for the midfielder if he did re-join Burnley after his contract with Rangers was terminated by the Scottish club after just eight matches.
More Gerrard stats
Football
Essien back at Chelsea
Football
Joey Barton isn't the only midfielder training with his former club at the moment. Michael Essien is back at Chelsea and working on his fitness.
The 33-year-old, who played for the Blues from 2005 to 2014 was released by Panathinaikos last summer and is yet to find a new club.
Maybe the video he posted on Instagram will help...
