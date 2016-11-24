Gerrard & Button retire - Sportsday reaction

By Amy Lofthouse and Phil Dawkes

All times stated are UK

  2. Record breaker

    Basketball

    "OK, here we go... attempt number 14,379..."

    Video caption: How to shoot a basket from 180m
  3. Love sets new NBA record

    Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has set an NBA record, scoring 34 first-quarter points during the Cavs 137-125 win over Portland.

    The three-time All Star scored eight three-pointers and was three points shy of the record from a player in any quarter.

    "I made my first couple shots and it was on from there," said Love.

    Copyright: Reuters
  4. More praise for Gerrard

    Football

    The sporting world continues to praise Steven Gerrard following his retirement...

  5. Spurs to remain at Wembley for Europa League

    Football

    Tottenham Hotspur will remain at Wembley for any potential Europa League matches, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

    Spurs have played their home Champions League games at Wembley this season but they cannot qualify for the knockout stages after losing to AS Monaco on Tuesday.

    They will go into the Europa Lague if they win or draw their final Champions League group tie.

    Pochettino wants his players to make Wembley feel like home, adding that his players should always "look forwards."

    "I am looking forward to try to get more possibilities to play at Wembley, and that the players and the team start to feel at home," he said.

    Copyright: Reuters
  6. Southgate set to be named England manager

    Football gossip

    Gareth Southgate will be confirmed as the new England manager next Monday, according to today's Daily Telegraph.

    The paper is reporting that Southgate was offered the job on Wednesday after a three-hour interview with the selection panel on Monday.

    Southgate, who has just concluded a four-game stint as interim manager, is the only candidate.  

    Copyright: PA
  7. Jenson's finest moment

    Formula 1

    Jenson Button
    Copyright: Getty Images

    On Sunday 12 June 2011 Jenson Button came from last to win the Canadian Grand Prix. You can re-live the race here.

  9. Get Involved - Wish we had him back

    #bbcsportsday

    Lokal Colour:@dwightgayle back at @CPFC could use the goals!  

    Nathan Critchlow: Would love to see Gio Kinkladze in Pep's current City side. Could have been our Messi. Breathtaking skill.

    Jon Szeto: Mascherano and Alonso back at @LFC would be great. Not just for the on pitch contribution but to coach the young midfielders.

  10. Live coverage on BBC Sport

    Football

    From 17:00 GMT follow live text, images and analysis of tonight's Europa League as Southampton travel to Prague to face AC Sparta Prague followed by Manchester United hosting Feyenoord.

    BBC Sport live page
    Copyright: BBC
  11. Highs and lows

    Football

    He's had some highs and some lows. Watch as Steven Gerrard talks Gary Lineker through some of the most memorable moments of his career, both good and bad...

    Video caption: Gerrard reveals highest and lowest moments
  13. Lescott leaves AEK

    Football

    A sad end to former Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott's time at AEK Athens. His contract has been ended, just three months into his time in Greece...

  14. Get Involved - Wish we had him back

    #bbcsportsday

    Earlier we asked you which former player you wish your club would re-sign...

    Matt Robinson: Dennis Bergkamp back to Arsenal. Would make a great coach. Still reckon he could score a few worldies too.

    Nadeem Lal:@LuisSuarez9 back at Anfield would bring Premier League to Anfield #bbcsportsday

  15. 'There are still things I want to achieve'

    Athletics

    Olympian Greg Rutherford has been speaking to 5 live about his future in athletics.

    Rutherford took bronze in the long jump at the Rio Olympics, thanks to a final leap of 8.29m.

    “There are still things in athletics that I want to achieve. Next year I’m going to start sprinting a bit," he told Afternoon Edition.

    "I’m going to go back down that route and I’m going to jump and hopefully win another world title in London, then I’m going to consider retirement in the next few years.” 

    Copyright: EPA
  16. Get Involved

    #bbcsportsday

    So, Joey Barton is back training at Burnley, Michael Essien is doing the same at Chelsea and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not flat-out denied a potential Liverpool return for Steven Gerrard.

    But which ex-player would you love to have back at your club? Still pining for Bale? Desperately missing Ronaldo?

    Send your suggestions to #bbcsportsday on Twitter, along with which club you support.

  17. Barton set for Burnley return?

    Football

    Joey Barton
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Burnley boss Sean Dyche has not ruled out the possibility of Joey Barton rejoining the club in January.   

    It was revealed today that the 34-year-old is training with the Clarets, initially with a view to keeping up his fitness.

    But in a press conference earlier on Thursday, Dyche said: "It's about getting him fit and sharp. That's good for him...who knows about us? We'll take that on when I see fit."

    It'd be a positive turn of events for the midfielder if he did re-join Burnley after his contract with Rangers was terminated by the Scottish club after just eight matches.

  19. Essien back at Chelsea

    Football

    Joey Barton isn't the only midfielder training with his former club at the moment. Michael Essien is back at Chelsea and working on his fitness.

    The 33-year-old, who played for the Blues from 2005 to 2014 was released by Panathinaikos last summer and is yet to find a new club.

    Maybe the video he posted on Instagram will help...

    Michael Essien
    Copyright: iam_ess
    Article Reactions
  20. Get Involved - Gerrard/Button retire

    #bbcsportsday

    Peter White: the iconic images I'll have of them both will always be Button's victory jog around Monaco, and Gerrard lifting the UCL trophy

    Ailsa Kane: Against Olympiacos in the @ChampionsLeague. Without that, we wouldn't have had the most memorable win in Istanbul

