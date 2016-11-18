Friday's Sportsday as it happened
GOSSIP: Wayne Rooney 'will be stripped of the England captaincy'
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- Arsene Wenger is more respected than I am - Jose Mourinho
- Man City boss Pep Guardiola defends Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney
- Gareth Southgate to have interview for England job on Monday
- Fifa takes further action against England and Scotland over poppies
- Get Involved: How would you sell your club to potential players or managers? #bbcsportsday
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry and Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all folks
Thanks for joining us, we've come to the end of today's Sportsday.
Make sure you stay on our website over the weekend with a sport-packed couple of days coming up.
There's cricket from India, the return of Premier League football, all of the lower league action, the later stages of the ATP Tour Finals at the O2 - with Andy Murray battling with Novak Djokovic for the world number one spot, a number of rugby union autumn internationals, rugby league's Four Nations final and plenty more.
Wow!
And of course, Sportsday will be back at 08:00 GMT on Monday.
See you then!
Hazard named player of the month
Football
Here's Eden Hazard's reaction to being named Premier League player of the month for October.
App users may have to follow the link to view.
Costa, Hazard and Fabregas available for full-strength Chelsea
Middlesbrough v Chelsea (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
Middlesbrough defender George Friend is doubtful after suffering a slight knee injury during training this week. Daniel Ayala misses out with an ankle problem, but Gaston Ramirez returns after a one-match ban.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are available despite minor problems during the international break, while Cesc Fabregas has recovered from a muscle injury.
Dele may be saved for Champions League tie
Premier League team news: Tottenham v West Ham (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is close to fitness after a knee injury but may not be risked ahead of Tuesday's European game against Monaco. Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies remain out.
West Ham captain Mark Noble is suspended but defender Winston Reid is fit after a hamstring strain. There could be a place among the substitutes for forward Diafra Sakho, who has not played all season because of a back problem.
All smiles at United training...
The player who can hire and fire managers
Football
Have you heard about the player who has the power to hire and fire his club's managers?
That is what happens at Norwegian club Kongsvinger with 34-year-old centre-back Espen Nystuen.
Read all about it here.
Goalkeeper Gomes fit for Watford
Premier League team news: Watford v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has recovered from the knee injury that prompted his substitution at Liverpool. Sebastian Prodl is fit and Stefano Okaka should be available after a hamstring problem, but Jose Holebas will serve a one-match suspension.
Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater pulled out of the England squad with a rib injury and will be assessed. Demarai Gray is a doubt because of a calf strain, while Kasper Schmeichel and Nampalys Mendy remain sidelined.
A 32-team Club World Club?
Football
Fifa do come up with some interesting ideas...
President Gianni Infantino has said he wants to expand the Club World Cup and move the tournament from December to June.
Infantino wants the Club World Cup, which currently includes the champions from each of the continental federations, to have a similar format to the Champions League with a 32-team group stage, he told Spanish publication MundoDeportivo.
He said the first revamped version of the tournament could take place in 2019.
"Today football is not just about Europe and South America, the world has changed and that's why we need to make the Club World Cup more interesting for teams, and also for fans around the world," Infantino said.
Anichebe available after rib injury
Premier League team news: Sunderland v Hull (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Sunderland forward Victor Anichebe is available to play despite suffering a cracked rib in the win at Bournemouth. Steven Pienaar serves a ban and Lee Cattermole is out for four months after surgery, while the game comes too soon for Jan Kirchhoff and Jack Rodwell.
Hull will be without injured strikers Will Keane, Abel Hernandez and the suspended Adama Diomande. Shaun Maloney is out with a back problem, so teenage forward Jarrod Bowen could be involved.
Arnautovic and Shaqiri back for Stoke
Premier League team news: Stoke v Bournemouth (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Glenn Whelan is doubtful for Stoke after injuring his hamstring on international duty, while Geoff Cameron remains out with a knee problem. However, Marko Arnautovic and Xherdan Shaqiri return after missing the draw with West Ham because of suspension and injury respectively.
Bournemouth may make late decisions on Callum Wilson and Andrew Surman, who are recovering from hamstring problems. Adam Smith serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards.
How long should new managers get?
Football
We've been taking a look into stats regarding manager dismissals and it makes grim reading, particularly if you are a football boss looking for long-term employment.
With close to 200 managers having been dismissed since the start of 2012-13, we asked you what you thought was the right amount of time to give managers to prove themselves in a new job. Here are the results:
Liverpool worries over Lallana and Coutinho fitness
Premier League team news: Southampton v Liverpool (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic is available to play despite breaking his nose while on international duty. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Fraser Forster are fit after knocks, but Cedric Soares, James Ward-Prowse, Ryan Bertrand and Shane Long are doubtful.
Liverpool are assessing the fitness of Adam Lallana after he sustained an injury while playing for England. Philippe Coutinho is also a doubt with a hamstring problem but Dejan Lovren returns after recovering from a virus.
Fifa open disciplinary proceedings against FA & SFA
Football
Richard Conway
BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent
Fifa have confirmed they have started disciplinary proceedings against The FA and SFA following the World Cup qualifier between England and Scotland last Friday.
The reasons include, the wearing of arm bands with a poppy symbol, several cases of fan misconduct, a non-approved pre-match ceremony, a the display of flags by fans with poppy and members of the armed forces, the display of poppy symbols on the big screen and T-shirts displaying poppies placed on seats.
Baines back after two-month absence
Premier League team news: Everton v Swansea (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Full-back Leighton Baines is in the Everton squad for the first time since September after recovering from a hamstring injury. James McCarthy has also overcome a similar problem, while Idrissa Gueye is available after serving a one-match ban during the 5-0 defeat at Chelsea.
Swansea winger Jefferson Montero could play with a protective cast on the hand he fractured against Manchester United. Nathan Dyer is fit after ankle surgery and may be involved.
Kompany available for Man City
Premier League team news: Crystal Palace v Manchester City (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will be out for a couple of weeks with a knee injury so Wayne Hennessey will be recalled on Saturday. Joe Ledley and Lee Chung-yong both face late fitness tests.
Manchester City could welcome back Bacary Sagna, who has recovered from a hamstring problem, but Fabian Delph remains out with a groin injury. Vincent Kompany is available, with his withdrawal from international duty purely precautionary.
Ibrahimovic suspended, Sanchez to be assessed
Premier League team news: Manchester United v Arsenal (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic serves a ban, while Marouane Fellaini is doubtful with a calf problem. Wayne Rooney is fit despite missing England's last game with a knee injury, while Luke Shaw is also available and Ander Herrera returns from a ban.
Arsenal will assess Alexis Sanchez, who started for Chile on Tuesday despite suffering a hamstring problem earlier in the international break. Hector Bellerin will be missing for four weeks because of an ankle injury and Santi Cazorla remains out with an Achilles problem.
Get Involved
#bbcsportsday
We've taken a look at which clubs offer the least job security in England. As a result we're asking how you would sell your club to a new player or manager.
Lee Parkinson: Leeds sells itself but I would offer the new person a tin hat and the words "keep your head down and run if you see Cellino"
Keep your suggestions coming at #bbcsportsday.
Uncle (Big) Sam?
Football
Jurgen Klinsmann is under pressure in the United States after his US national team lost 4-0 to Costa Rica and 2-1 to Mexico over the past week.
USA Today has complied a list of eight possible candidates to replace the German and there is one stand-out surprise name - a certain Sam Allardyce.
Allardyce left his job as England manager after one game when a newspaper investigation said he advised undercover reporters posing as businessmen how to "get around" player transfer rules.
USA Today say: "The optics (*any help here anyone?*) were terrible, but Allardyce didn’t, well, break any laws, and if the U.S. decides they don’t care, he could be an interesting hire."
Could it happen?
Game set match Murray
Tennis
Andy Murray has made it three wins from three at this year's ATP Tour Finals at the O2 Arena.
He has beaten an angry Stan Wawrinka - who smashed a number of racquets during the match - 6-4 6-2.
Murray will play Milos Raonic, who he beat in this year's Wimbledon final, in the semi-finals on Saturday.
Follow reaction to the win here.