Leicester win title - reaction & social media

Fearsome line-up for Queen's
Tennis
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent
Next month's Aegon Championships at The Queen's Club should have the strongest field in the event's history.
In total, 16 of the world's top 30 have entered, with the defending champion Andy Murray joined by fellow top 10 players Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Milos Raonic.
'I'm only interested in winning'
Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid (19:45 BST)
Coach Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid will not sit back against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.
Atletico arrived in Germany with a 1-0 advantage after Saul Niguez's first-leg goal at the Vicente Calderon.
Simeone said his side will look to kill off Bayern by scoring an away goal instead of trying to play for a 0-0 draw, which would take them through. "I'm only interested in winning," he said. "That is what I prepare for."
On this day
Football
1952: Newcastle beat Arsenal to become the first team in the 20th century to win the FA Cup in successive seasons.
2003: Sunderland's 14th successive defeat, 1-0 at Aston Villa, condemned them to relegation from the Premiership.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Defibrillator donated in memory of Jones
Rugby league
The first defibrillator has been delivered to a junior team in Sheffield after a £50,000 fundraising drive by the widow of rugby Keighley player Danny Jones, who died last year aged 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
A whole rash of kids called Claudio Smith then, eh?
Fabregas 'slapped nether regions' of Spurs players
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Telegraph are reporting that Cesc Fabregas sparked the brawl at the end of Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham by "slapping the nether regions" of Spurs players and staff. Of course he did...
New partnership at Old Trafford
Football
Former Yorkshire and England opening batsman Geoffrey Boycott was in attendance at the Manchester United awards evening last night. I'm sure Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has all the great man's instructional books on the forward defensive stroke.
Foxes fan flies round the world to see 'the moment'
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Say hello to Foxes fan Andrew Bradley. He flew back from Australia to be back in his home town to see the magic moment.
Richard Vernalls/PA WireCopyright: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire
On this day
Football
1952: Newcastle beat Arsenal to become the first team in the 20th century to win the FA Cup in successive seasons.
Which Leicester City player are you?
Football
Have a crack at this CBBC quiz...
Post update
The incident sparked this extraordinary response from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal...
BreakingFellaini & Huth charged by FA
Football
Manchester's United's Marouane Fellaini and Leicester's Robert Huth have been charged with violent conduct after their off-the-ball incident at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Fellaini appeared to elbow Huth after the defender pulled his hair in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
Both players have until 18:00 BST on Wednesday, 4 May to respond, with three-match suspensions the likely sanction should they be found guilty.
Football
Madrid Open Live: Murray v Stepanek
Tennis
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Listen to 5 live sports extra's coverage from 19:00 BST at the Madrid Open as Andy Murray faces Radek Stepanek in the second round.
On this day
Football
2003: Sunderland's 14th successive defeat, 1-0 at Aston Villa, condemned them to relegation from the Premiership.
Defibrillator donated in memory of Jones
Rugby league
The first defibrillator has been delivered to a junior team in Sheffield after a £50,000 fundraising drive by the widow of rugby Keighley player Danny Jones, who died last year aged 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Fabregas 'slapped nether regions' of Spurs players
Football
The Telegraph are reporting that Cesc Fabregas sparked the brawl at the end of Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham by "slapping the nether regions" of Spurs players and staff. Of course he did...
New partnership at Old Trafford
Football
Former Yorkshire and England opening batsman Geoffrey Boycott was in attendance at the Manchester United awards evening last night. I'm sure Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has all the great man's instructional books on the forward defensive stroke.
Foxes fan flies round the world to see 'the moment'
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Say hello to Foxes fan Andrew Bradley. He flew back from Australia to be back in his home town to see the magic moment.
He looks one tired man...