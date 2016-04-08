Sportsday - Premier League news conferences

Getty Images

"If Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is a man whose job is under threat, he certainly didn't seem it as he faced the media, saying instead Sunday's opponents Tottenham are the ones under pressure as they they chase Leicester at the top.

"The Dutchman won't rush captain Wayne Rooney back into the team, and will instead play for the club's under-21s against Middlesbrough on Monday.

"Van Gaal also heaped praised on Spurs for their teamwork, and leaders Leicester's players for the way they have taken responsibility this season - something he would clearly like more of from his team.

"The only time he was slightly annoyed was by questions about the possibility of a role as technical director with the Dutch FA, which he swatted away."