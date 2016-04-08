Sportsday - Premier League news conferences

That's it for another edition of Sportsday, returning again on Monday at 08:00 BST.
Mick McCarthy, a player's mum & a sweary voicemail
Football
Great tale this from the Sun, who are reporting that the mother of Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles left Mick McCarthy a "poisonous sweary voicemail" after the Ipswich boss refused the young loanee permission to attend an England kit launch.
Tremendous.
Kane is quality - Martial
Football
Manchester United striker Anthony Martial believes Harry Kane has underlined his talent this season and added that Tottenham Hotspur's firepower is why they are second in the Premier League.
Spurs front man Kane is the division's top goalscorer with 22 strikes, while Martial has eight in his debut season.
"Kane is a top player and he's also still only young," Martial told MUTV. "He had a great season last year and he's underlined just how good he is this time around. He's a quality player who is very entertaining to watch."
Leigh unveil new 'Roman' kit
Rugby League
Let's face it, walking down the street wearing the full kit of your favourite sports team has never been a good look. Until now.
Leigh Centurions, leaders of rugby league's Championship, have unveiled this glorious ensemble for their 'Summer Bash' fixture against Bradford Bulls on 28 May.
The design plays on the Roman connotations of the team's name.
Exit rumours untrue - Mancini
Football
Inter head coach Roberto Mancini claims rumours linking him with a move away from the club are not true.
Reports in England and Italy this week have suggested the 51-year-old is ready to walk away from San Siro before the final year of his contract in order to take up a role elsewhere.
Australian full-back Rhys Hanbury has signed a new three-year contract with Widnes Vikings.
The 30-year-old's new deal will run to the end of the 2019 season and he said: "I get on with the coaching staff and everybody at the club and wouldn't want to leave."
Hanbury is the leading points scorer in Super League this season.
Lukaku perfect for Man Utd
Football
Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Everton striker Romelu Lukaku would fit in well at Old Trafford.
Lukaku, 22, has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and recently suggested he could leave Goodison Park in the summer to test himself in the Champions League.
"It's clear that he's among the players who are capable of going to play with the top clubs -- whether it's at Manchester United, who are definitely looking for a striker, or with a club in Spain," Saha told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.
Man Utd news conference
Tottenham v Man Utd (Sun, 16:00 BST)
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
"If Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is a man whose job is under threat, he certainly didn't seem it as he faced the media, saying instead Sunday's opponents Tottenham are the ones under pressure as they they chase Leicester at the top.
"The Dutchman won't rush captain Wayne Rooney back into the team, and will instead play for the club's under-21s against Middlesbrough on Monday.
"Van Gaal also heaped praised on Spurs for their teamwork, and leaders Leicester's players for the way they have taken responsibility this season - something he would clearly like more of from his team.
"The only time he was slightly annoyed was by questions about the possibility of a role as technical director with the Dutch FA, which he swatted away."
Shock at Aintree
Horse Racing
The 10-1 shot God's Own won the Melling Chase at Aintree after hot favourite Vautour fell.
"Confidence is high but I know racing better than anyone," said jockey Paddy Brennan after victory.
Trainer Tom George added: "You have to feel for Vautour but we were able to take advantage."
Louis van Gaal tells #MUTV Ashley Young and Phil Jones are back in contention, while Adnan Januzaj will miss the Spurs game through injury.
Get Involved - name your horse
#mygrandnationalhorse
Moss Bridger: Neigh-mar as the favourite and Robert Hoof as an outsider...
Man Utd news conference
Tottenham v Manchester United (Sun, 16:00 BST)
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United may be more accustomed to fighting for the title than battling for a European place, but Louis van Gaal’s side could still have a major say in the title race. They still have leaders Leicester to face, and this weekend go to second placed Tottenham who could be 10 points behind the Foxes by Sunday’s kick-off.
United have performed better against sides in the top half of the table this season - losing only once in nine games against teams in the top seven - and have more points against those top sides than anyone else.
The question for Louis van Gaal is can they continue that against a Spurs side who can ill afford any more slip ups?
Friday night lights
England v Belgium (19:55 BST)
You can watch Alex and her team-mates in the Women's European Championship qualification match live on BBC 2 from 19:30 BST.
Should Scotland's qualifier with Slovenia be of more interest, you can follow that on BBC ALBA.
Also on Friday, Northern Ireland host the Czech Republic.
Man Utd news conference
Tottenham v Man Utd (Sun, 16:00 BST)
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal said Mauricio Pochettino deserves credit for making a team out of individual players at Sunday's opponents Tottenham.
He also praised Leicester's players for the way they take responsibility, but refused to confirm whether he was approached by the Dutch FA about a role as technical director.
Man Utd news conference
Tottenham v Man Utd (Sun, 16:00 BST)
Wayne Rooney needs to play for Manchester United's under-21s before he can return to the first team, according to manager Louis van Gaal.
The Dutchman confirmed the England captain has trained with the squad two times as he returns from a knee injury.
Man Utd news conference
Tottenham v Man Utd (Sun, 16:00 BST)
Team news update from the Red Devils boss...
Man Utd news conference
Tottenham v Manchester United (Sun, 16:00 BST)
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United may be more accustomed to fighting for the title than battling for a European place, but Louis van Gaal’s side could still have a major say in the title race. They still have leaders Leicester to face, and this weekend go to second placed Tottenham who could be 10 points behind the Foxes by Sunday’s kick-off.
United have performed better against sides in the top half of the table this season - losing only once in nine games against teams in the top seven - and have more points against those top sides than anyone else.
The question for Louis van Gaal is can they continue that against a Spurs side who can ill afford any more slip ups?
Training, Glasgow Warriors style...
Rugby union
On this day
The Masters
1990: Nick Faldo won a play-off for the Masters title, beating American Raymond Floyd at the second extra hole.
Follow today's Masters coverage here from 13:00 BST.
Royal seal of approval
Football
BBC Leicester Sport
In the week that Prince William said he's "dying" to see Leicester City win the title, Claudio Ranieri has invited him to visit the club. Of course he has...
'No player wants relegation on CV'
