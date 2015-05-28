Sportsday - rolling football news
- Sepp Blatter says he is not responsible for Fifa scandal
- Andy Murray wins, Heather Watson out of French Open
- Villa boss Tim Sherwood wants 'to make FA Cup history'
- Rafael Benitez confirms he is leaving Napoli
- Debate: Who is your cup final hero? #bbcsportsday
By Shamoon Hafez and James Gheerbrant
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
And with that, we bid you farewell. Join us again tomorrow for Sportsday, as we bring you the latest developments from the Fifa presidential election, plus much more. Until then, goodbye.
Scottish Cup final
Falkirk v Inverness CT (Sat, 15:00 BST)
To whet your appetite for Saturday's showpiece, how about a look at the best goals on the road to Hampden?
The final will be live on BBC 1 Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website.
Scottish Cup final
Falkirk v Inverness CT (Sat, 15:00 BST)
If Falkirk boss Peter Houston can lead the Championship side to success, he will become only the third manager to win the Scottish Cup with two different clubs.
The former Scotland assistant manager could emulate Jock Stein and Alex Smith, having guiding Dundee United to victory in 2010.
Houston is already a Falkirk hero, having played for the club in the 80s. "I signed Peter and he ended up a ginger God," former Falkirk manager Alex Totten tells BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson.
Scottish Cup final
Falkirk v Inverness CT (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Inverness captain Graeme Shinnie could lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday little over four years after fearing his career was over.
The 23-year-old full-back needed a seven-hour operation to remove part of his bowel after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Crohn's disease but has recovered to become one of the most coveted defenders in Scotland and clinch a summer switch to Aberdeen.
"I lost a lot of weight, I was weak, I couldn't eat because of the pain in my stomach," says Shinnie in this interview with BBC Scotland's Tom English.
FA Cup finals quiz
Football
How's your knowledge of past FA Cup finals.
Fifteen years since 2000, 15 questions - no cheating, can you get them all?
Click here to do the quiz
Bournemouth sign King
Football
Bournemouth have signed Blackburn's Norwegian international midfielder Joshua King on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old joins on a three-year deal and becomes the third new signing at Bournemouth this week, following the acquisition of goalkeepers Artur Boruc and Adam Federici.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe told the club's official website: "Josh will bring us a lot of pace. He is a good technical player as well, a good size and somebody who is very good in the air."
Hull's Hernandez gets three-match ban
Football
Hull city striker Abel Hernandez has been banned for three games for punching Manchester United's Phil Jones.
The incident occurred in the 0-0 draw with United in the final game of the Premier League season, which confirmed Hull's relegation.
The forward admitted an act of violent conduct and will miss the first three Championship games of next season.
Murray wins through
Tennis
Better news from Court Philippe Chatrier, where Andy Murray has completed a four-set win over Portugal's Joao Sousa..
The number three seed won 6-2 4-6 6-4 6-1 to advance to a third-round meeting with Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
He is now being interviewed on court by former French tour player Fabrice Santoro...who is wearing a kilt. Extraordinary stuff.
Watson out of French Open
Tennis
Heather Watson is out of the French Open after losing her second-round match against Sloane Stephens of the USA 6-2 6-4.
A tough day at the office for the Briton, who appeared to be hampered by an arm injury.
Kevin Mitchell: The reformed party boy
Boxing
In the build-up to his world title fight against Venezuela's WBC lightweight champion Jorge Linares on Saturday, Kevin Mitchell has been talking to BBC Sport's Ben Dirs about the dark side of boxing and battling demons, in and out of the ring.
Click here to read the full piece.
Fernandez misses out on Copa America
Football
Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez has been left out of Argentina's 23-man squad for next month's Copa America in Chile.
The 26-year-old, a member of Argentina's 2014 World Cup squad, was included in the provisional squad but was one of seven players to be omitted.
Lionel Messi, Carlos Tevez and Premier League stars Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria and Pablo Zabaleta have been included. Tottenham's Erik Lamela, Manchester United's Marcos Rojo and Manchester City's Martin Demichelis also made the cut.
Murray takes third set
Tennis
Normal service is resumed in Paris.
Andy Murray has wrapped up the third set against Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4 to take a two-sets-to-one lead, and is now just one set away from the third round.
Brook wants to "seek and destroy"
Boxing
Some great knockabout stuff from Kell Brook at a news conference earlier this afternoon to promote Saturday's IBF welterweight defence against Frankie Gavin in front of an 18,000 crowd at the O2 in London.
Sheffield fighter Brook is "looking to seek and destroy and show everyone that I'm number one in the welterweight division".
He does also acknowledge the talents of Birmingham's Gavin, who said: "This looked like a long shot a year ago but I'd like to thank Kell for the opportunity to fight for his title and I'm ready to win it. On my day I'm up there with the best in the world."
QPR add Gladwin
Football
Earlier we brought you news of QPR signing one Swindon midfielder (Massimo Luongo) - now they've only gone and signed another!
The Hoops have also reached a deal to sign 22-year-old Ben Gladwin on a three-year contract.
He told the club's website: "I'm really pleased to be joining the club - and I'm really excited. There was interest from the Premier League but for me, personally, I think this move is a little more realistic at this stage of my career."
Wolfsburg make Junior Malanda tribute
Football
The new Wolfsburg kit will feature a special tribute to former player Junior Malanda, who died in January.
The German club were stunned when Belgian Malanda was killed in a car accident, aged 20, on 10 January.
Players across Europe paid tribute and the club will now have a green heart with Malanda's squad number - 19 - within it on their home shirt.
The Wolves will wear the shirt in Saturday's German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund.
Watson drops first set
Tennis
Bad news for Britain's Heather Watson. She has lost the first set 6-2 against American Sloane Stephens in her second-round match at the French Open.
You can follow that match, as well as Andy Murray's contest with Joao Sousa, with our live text commentary and on Radio 5 live sports extra.
Boss Sheridan leaves Plymouth Argyle
Football
Some breaking lower-league football news for you. Manager John Sheridan has left Plymouth Argyle by mutual consent after losing in the League Two play-off semi-final against Wycombe.
The 50-year-old former Chesterfield and Oldham boss had been in charge at Home Park since January 2013.
Bournemouth boss 'local messiah'
Football
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is "the local Messiah", according to Cherries chairman Jeff Mostyn.
Howe was named the League Managers' Association manager of the year earlier this week after steering the Dorset club to the Championship title.
"He's a local boy as well as the local Messiah," Mostyn told BBC South Today.
"His right-hand man Jason Tindall and Simon [Weatherstone], our first-team coach, are disciples following in his footsteps."
Gill explains resignation threat
Football
Britain's Fifa representative David Gill has been explaining his threat to stand down from the governing body's Executive Committee if Sepp Blatter wins the presidential election tomorrow.
"Nobody can tell me what happened yesterday wasn't seismic for the world of football," he said.
"I echo what President Platini said, it's time for a change, we move on and it's the right thing to resign. If you look at the charge sheet that was handed down yesterday it was enormous over many many years."
Murray pegged back
Tennis
Expectations of an easy cruise through to round three at the French Open for Andy Murray may have been somewhat optimistic.
The British number three seed has been pegged back in his second-round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa, losing the second set 6-4.
You can follow our dedicated live text of that match here.
No such problems for number one seed Novak Djokovic, who has just taken a two-set lead over Luxembourg's Gilles Muller.
Sepp Blatter speech
Football
Sepp Blatter: "The next few months will not be easy. I am sure more bad news will follow.
"Those who are corrupt in football are in a minority, like in society and must be held responsible for their actions. Football cannot be the exception to the rule. There can be no place for corruption of any kind.
"We must respond tomorrow, we have the opportunity to begin the long and difficult road to rebuilding trust. We have lost the trust and we must now earn it back. Solidarity and unity is asked for the game, for the world, for peace. Thank you."
And with that, he waved on the dancers to begin the ceremony. "Nothing more to see here, ladies and gentlemen..."
Sepp Blatter speech
Fifa Congress
Sepp Blatter: "You will agree with me that these are unprecedented and difficult times for Fifa. The events of yesterday have cast a long shadow over football and over this congress.
"Actions of individuals have proven to bring shame and humiliation on football and demand action and change from us all. We cannot allow the reputation of football and Fifa to be dragged through the mud any longer. It has to stop here.
"I know many people hold me responsible. I cannot monitor everyone all the time. If people want to do wrong, they will also try to hide it."
Sepp Blatter speech
Fifa Congress
Sepp Blatter is speaking at the 65th Fifa Congress. He starts by welcoming the Swiss minister of sport and defence, as well as others. It's a slow start. Fireworks to come?
Watch live on the BBC News Channel
#bbcsportsday
Ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final, a few of you have been in touch to tell us who will win and why?
Bartlomiej Bolczyk: Arsenal. They have better players and they're more experienced team than the Villans.
jibby: Arsenal, because stronger than Villa..simple.
Elliott Dodd: You get the Villa who beat anyone on the day or Vlla who lost to Sunderland. Big game. Big performance.
On this day
Football
In 1970, Swindon beat Napoli 3-0 to win Anglo Italian Cup. The final, in Naples, was abandoned with 11 minutes to play after the home fans apparently hurled rocks, bottles and seats on to the pitch, striking a linesman and several Swindon players before the local constabulary broke out the teargas.
Gooch will always be the best - Cook
Cricket
England cricket captain Alastair Cook says he will never surpass the achievements of his mentor Graham Gooch, depsite being just 31 runs short of beating his England run-making record.
"To be in this position is strange, what I do know he will always be the best," Cook said. "Without his help I would be nowhere near it.
"He's been my hero since I was an 18-year-old who turned up to be on the Essex county staff. If moment happens it will be a special moment."
Fifa Congress
Football
Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan is tweeting almost as much as some of the journalists in Zurich...
"Opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress just about to start. Wonder what Sepp Blatter's opening remarks will be?"
England must build on feel good factor - Cook
Cricket
England captain Alastair Cook says it's important for England to build on the "feel good factor" of their win over New Zealand in the first Test.
"It was a brilliant week and turning up here a few days after it you have that glow of a job well done," Cook said. "But one of the dangers is becoming over-confident and forgetting all the hard work that went into that match.
"We have to carry that feel good factor through. In Test cricket the minute you get ahead of yourself it comes back very quickly."
Cook welcomes Bayliss appointment
Cricket
England cricket captain Alastair Cook says he's delighted with the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the team's new coach.
"It's fantastic news for English cricket," Cook told BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew. His track record is outstanding.
"I've spoken to Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who knows him from the IPL, and they only good things to say about him."
Andy Murray v Joao Sousa
French Open second round
Andy Murray has taken the first set against Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2 in Paris.
To follow the match, visit our live text commentary.
Women's teams for video game
Football
International women's teams will feature in football video game Fifa 2016 for the first time in its history.
England captain Steph Houghton and her team-mates have been included with 11 other women's sides for play in one of several game modes.
Until now only men's teams have featured on the popular EA Sports game which was first released in 1993.
"To be one of the first female players included is something we'll always be able to look back on," said Houghton.
Click here to read the full piece
On this day
Football
In 2011, Barcelona won the Champions League by beating Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley.
Luongo joins QPR
Football
Queens Park Rangers have signed Swindon Town midfielder Massimo Luongo for an undisclosed fee.
The Australia international has agreed a three-year deal at Loftus Road and is the Hoops' first signing since their relegation from the Premier League.
The 22-year-old made 34 appearances for Swindon last season, helping them to reach the League One play-off final where they lost to Preston.
"I'm confident he will flourish at QPR," said boss Chris Ramsey.
Houghton in line for England return
Football
England captain Stephanie Houghton is set to start her side's final friendly match before the Women's World Cup.
Tournament hosts Canada will be the opponents in Hamilton, Ontario with the game starting at 00:00 BST on 29 May.
Manchester City defender Houghton, 27, has recovered from a knee injury to take her place in the squad.
"I'm confident that by the first game Steph will be physically in a really good place to perform to her maximum," said England boss Mark Sampson.
'Bayliss a fantastic appointment'
Cricket
England and Middlesex limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan tells BBC London that Trevor Bayliss is a "fantastic appointment" as England head coach.
Batsman Morgan has twice played under Australian Bayliss, who was appointed by England on Tuesday, at Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.
Morgan, 28, is set to return to the Middlesex side for the T20 Blast match against Kent on Thursday following a spell in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Click here to view the full interview
David Gill interview
Fifa presidential election
Richard Conway
BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent
David Gill interview across BBC soon. "Seismic" events require Blatter to quit and why he'll resign from Fifa if Ali is defeated tomorrow.
We'll bring you the best of that interview as soon as it lands...
The first FA Cup final
Football
When the first FA Cup final was played in 1872 football's rules had not even been finalised. But what was the story of the day?
Saturday's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa at Wembley will be watched by half a billion viewers in more than 120 countries.
But what exactly was the scene at the original final way back in 1872? Tom Rostance, with the help of Matthew Davis, professor of history at De Montfort University, looks at the first final 143 years ago...
Click here to read the full piece
#bbcsportsday
Tim Sherwood says one of his Aston Villa players can be a hero in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal.
But we want to know who is your cup final hero and why?
It need not be a footballer and it could even be someone from your village, school or work team.
Let us know via #bbcsportsday, text 81111 (UK users only) or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
Hartley given four-week ban
Rugby Union
England bad boy Dylan Hartley was given a four-week ban for headbutting and will be unavailable for the first game of the World Cup.
The Northampton captain, cited for a clash with Saracens' Jamie George, has already been warned about his behaviour by England coach Stuart Lancaster.
He will now have to serve the sixth suspension of his career with the ban running from 15 August to 21 September.
Hosts England start their World Cup campaign against Fiji on 18 September.
Question of Sport teaser
Boxing
A little earlier on (12:59 BST), we posed today's Question of Sport teaser ahead of Amir Khan's fight with Chris Algieri.
We asked who are the only three men to beat the Bolton fighter in a professional contest?
The answers? Breidis Prescott, Lamont Peterson and Danny Garcia.
Asher-Smith takes on world's best
Athletics
New British 100m record holder Dina Asher-Smith will take on some of the world's best female sprinters at the Birmingham Grand Prix on 7 June.
Asher-Smith, 19, became the fastest ever British female over 100m as she ran a time of 11.02 in Hengelo last weekend.
She will come up against the likes of American Allyson Felix - top of the world 200m rankings - and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
"The field will be as good as a global final so it's a great opportunity for me to compete against some of the best sprinters in the world," said Asher-Smith.
Tim Sherwood news conference
FA Cup final - Arsenal v Aston Villa (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Finally, some news from Bodymoor Heath...
Sherwood on the occasion: "To be part of an FA Cup final is a fantastic achievement. I'm very proud. We're not going there to make up the numbers. On big occasions they've produced the goods and we need to do it one more time. The boys know they can make history. Someone can be a hero in there."
Sherwood on his selection dilemmas: "The core is there but there are still places up for grabs. You have to pick a team best suited to the occasion."
Sherwood on the fans: "I think the fans appreciate what I've done. I want them to enjoy the day. It's not often you get to go to Wembley. I want to make sure we're back in August for the Community Shield."
Nadal through at Roland Garros
Tennis
The nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal makes it through to the next round at Roland Garros with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Nicolas Almagro.
Up next on court is Briton Andy Murray, who comes up against Joao Sousa from 15:00 BST.
Click here for dedicated live text commentary on that match or you can listen live on Radio 5 live sports extra.
House of mirrors?
Football
Time to lighten the move after that Michel Platini news conference. Here's Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, on his holidays in Morocco...
"Wherever I go in the world, reminders of home," he tweets. Which begs the question, just how many mirrors does the Belgian have in his house?
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Platini on the withdrawal of the other Fifa presidential candidates: "I never asked Mr [Michael] Van Praag to withdraw, nor Luis [Figo]. They have done what they wanted, they were free to decide what they wanted to do. They wanted to have one candidate, because they were sure that Prince Ali would bring more votes from the other confederations."
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Platini on Blatter's support among other nations: "If Sepp decides to stay, he knows that he is strong and he knows that some people will work with him, but I have noticed that for example, Caf [the African confederation] says 'We support Blatter but it is up to the associations to vote freely', whereas in the past they said 'We support Blatter'.
Platini on what happens if Blatter wins: "We will have a meeting and we will talk about all the problems and propositions. I sincerely hope will not pull out, but we will take democratic decisions."
Bent set to join managerless Derby
Football
Derby County chief executive Sam Rush says sacking head coach Steve McClaren will not hamper their transfer plans, with striker Darren Bent set to become their first summer recruit.
Real Madrid assistant boss Paul Clement is expected to replace McClaren but the deal may not happen until next week.
"Our recruitment is a stand-alone department, so we are in a very good position," Rush told BBC Radio Derby. "Clearly the head coach has to be part of that and we are not providing players he doesn't want, but lots of the work is in place."
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Platini on his meeting Sepp Blatter: "I have affection for Mr Blatter - he always says he is a uncle to me so if I don't tell him nobody will. He says that some days or weeks ago it could be possible [to stand down] but now it is too late.
"I feel he is a friend with a problem and it is my duty to tell him that. I hope my friends will tell me one day 'Michel, it is time that you go away' and I hope that I follow their recommendation."
Listen to the news conference
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Platini on what happens if Sepp Blatter wins: "If Mr Blatter is the president, Uefa will meet in Berlin to discuss the future of our relations with Fifa. Could Uefa pull out of Fifa? Of course."
Listen to the news conference
Johnson-Thompson ready to win Worlds medal
Athletics
Katarina Johnson-Thompson says she would be disappointed not to win her first World Athletics Championships medal in Beijing later this year.
The 22-year-old Briton is the current heptathlon world number one and took European indoor gold in March.
"I feel ready now as an athlete to take on these challenges. I think I'll be disappointed if I don't come away with a medal," she told BBC Sport.
"I should be able to - not like when I was 19 just going for the experience."
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Does Platini think Sepp Blatter be beaten? "I think enough is enough and a number of people think the same. I don't know if that will be enough but there is a radical change in the mindsets of a number of associations and we will work hard on that this evening."
Listen to the news conference
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Platini on supporting Prince Ali: "He has all the legitimacy to be president. I have known him very well for four years, he is young and ambitious and I would like to vote for him because I think he is a man who can do well. He doesn't need money - he is a Prince."
Listen to the news conference
Emery happy at Sevilla
Football
He's been linked with plenty of Europe's top coaching jobs, but Sevilla boss Unai Emery says he's happy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
"This is not the time to talk about my future," Emery told the club's website after securing a place in next season's Champions League with last night's Europa League final triumph over Dnipro.
"I'm very happy here," he added. "Right now I just want to enjoy this and in a couple of days' time, I will sit down with the club president and the sporting director and take a decision."
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
"I speak like a friend with him. He said it was too late. I know his strategy which is to bring all congresses to the room and convince people to vote for him, then say 'look at the democracy'.
"I think he has already lost. I think Europe can bring a lot of votes... I hope 53, but a minimum of 45-46 if I trust everybody."
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Now on to the real business of the day...
"I feel pain in my stomach. As someone who has worked with Fifa for many years, I am absolutely sickened," the Frenchman said.
"A big, big big majority of the European associations will vote for Prince Ali. People have had enough, they don't want this president [Sepp Blatter] any more. I asked him for a face-to-face meeting, and I said, 'Look Sepp, we started at Fifa in 1998, and for the future of Fifa, I am here to ask you to leave, to resign.'"
Michel Platini news conference
Fifa presidential elections
Michel Platini begins the Uefa press conference by talking about last night's Europa League final. You couldn't make it up...
Tim Sherwood news conference
FA Cup final - Arsenal v Aston Villa (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Couple of initial snippets from Sherwood are that goalkeeper Shay Given should be available after injury, while defender Kieran Richardson is also back in training and is "a possibility".
More from Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan: "Absolute madness getting out of the room! #mediascrum"
It has also been confirmed that the Football Association of Wales will join the Scottish FA in voting for Prince Ali in the presidential elections.
Uefa execs mull no confidence vote
Football
Dan Roan
BBC sports editor
UEFA executives are openly now discussing the possibility of calling for an extraordinary general meeting of the FIFA Congress - ostensibly to stage a vote of no confidence in Blatter if Prince Ali narrowly loses the election tomorrow.
This EGM would possibly be voted on at the forthcoming Champions League Final in Berlin (20% of FIFA Congress required to force it), and it would have to take place within 3 months.
This would be - in effect - a 2nd presidential election, but their hope would be that they could persuade some wavering voters to turn against Blatter in the interim.
Tim Sherwood news conference
FA Cup final - Arsenal v Aston Villa (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Now it's the turn of the radio journalists to talk to Sherwood...
Is that a set of instructions above him demonstrating how you use a keyboard?
Serena drops first set
Tennis
Just what is going on at Roland Garros? After Simona Halep fell yesterday and Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out earlier today, could we be about to witness the mother of all upsets?
World number one Serena Williams has lost the first set of her second round match against German world number 103 Anna-Lena Friedsam 7-5 - throwing in five double faults and a massive 21 unforced errors.
Definitely one to keep an eye on...
Uefa backing Prince Ali - Regan
Football
Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan tweets: "Just come out of UEFA meeting. The election will go ahead. UEFA will get behind @AliBinAlHussein and there will be speeches on this tomorrow."
Sturridge launches new website
Football
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has revealed on Twitter that he has launched his new website.
"I'll be uploading videos and showing you how my summer is… " he has promised, tantalisingly.
Having thus enticed you into the site, Sturridge touts his Renaissance man credentials, proclaiming: "Off the pitch I also like to keep busy; music, fashion and cooking are all passions of mine." As if to prove it, there's even a video of him cooking some chicken with his mum.
Old wounds?
Football
Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel is not entirely convinced by Real Madrid's apparent pursuit of his former Anfield manager. He tweets: "Rafa Benitez on his way to Real? He will make Ronaldo a great defender."
It's also worth a look at some of the Dutchman's earlier tweets, in which he solicits fans' phone numbers "for personal conversations"...
De Gea would be welcome at Real - Casillas
Football
Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas says he would welcome the arrival of Manchester United number one David de Gea at the Bernabeu this summer.
"If De Gea does come here, he will be welcomed," Casillas told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. "Competition is good and there is not a clause in my contract which states that I have to be number one."
De Gea has been linked with Real after failing to agree to a new deal with United, with manager Louis van Gaal acknowledging the Spanish keeper has a "tough choice".
Tim Sherwood news conference
FA Cup final - Arsenal v Aston Villa (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tim Sherwood has sauntered in for a chat. He's currently speaking to the TV reporters and we'll bring you what he has to say as soon as we have it.
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport
You can run, but you can't hide Mr Blatter!!!
Quite why Alan thinks the Fifa president is in a rickety cart on a country road is unclear. As is the identity of his companions...
Tim Sherwood news conference
FA Cup final - Arsenal v Aston Villa (Sat, 17:30 BST)
So, we've got a table and a chair but no Tim Sherwood. We're promised that the Aston Villa manager is on his way...
Ali believes Fifa election will be close
Football
Dan Roan
BBC sports editor
On Twitter: Uefa will NOT boycott Fifa Congress. Uefa sources tell us if Blatter wins, British football official David Gill will not take his seat on the FIFA Executive Committee. Prince Ali supporters believe he has 60 votes outside of Europe, so if UEFA nations back him, election will be very close.
Your FA Cup final live
Football
The English football season reaches its conclusion on Saturday as Arsenal take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
As part of our coverage, the BBC Sport website is running an alternative live text commentary - written entirely by you.
Have you got what it takes to sum up the key moments as they happen? Can you describe the goals, shots and saves? The atmosphere where you are? The emotions of the occasion? Fancy sharing you and your friends' experience of the big day?
Click here to see how you can get involved
Nightmare day for McIlroy
Golf
Rory McIlroy has endured a day to forget at the Irish Open. The world number shot a round of 80 to lie in dead last position after the first round.
McIlroy's foundation is hosting the event, and he had pledged to give any prize money he won to charity. Perhaps they'd best not hold their breath, eh?
Question of Sport
#bbcsportsday
It's time for today's Question of Sport teaser... Amir Khan faces Chris Algieri on Saturday but who are the only three men to beat the Bolton fighter in a professional contest?
Cole to leave Hammers
Football
West Ham striker Carlton Cole on Twitter: Looking forward to my next adventure. I have spoken to West Ham United and it has been decided not to extend my contract. I wish West Ham United all the best and I will look out for their progress in the future. Thanks for a great 9 years. It's been emotional.
Familiar foes for Murray and Watson
Tennis
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Andy Murray and Heather Watson face familiar opponents in the French Open second round today
Murray plays Portugal's Joao Sousa for the sixth time, on Court Philippe-Chatrier at around 15:00 BST. While fellow British number one Heather Watson takes on American Sloane Stephens for the fifth time, on court seven at about 16:00 BST.
Commentary is available on 5 live sports extra
Maths behind FA Cup final
Football
The FA Cup final - the biggest day of the English footballing calendar.
The pitch is prepared, the pies are hot, 90,000 fans are seated and 10 million people around the country are tuned in, waiting for kick-off.
What's the maths behind making this moment happen?
Click here to read the full piece
Fifa Congress
Football
Ben Smith
BBC Sport
I am told Uefa are the only confederation to ask for Fifa election to be postponed tomorrow. The rest want it to go ahead as planned. Also told that Michel Platini asked Sepp Blatter to step aside this morning. The Fifa president, unsurprisingly, said no.
'Bayliss a great coup'
Cricket
England captain Alastair Cook has faced the assembled journalists ahead of the second Test match against New Zealand at Headingley.
Cook's side won the first Test by 124 runs, with the skipper making his 27th century in the match.
News followed of Australian Trevor Bayliss being appointed as England head coach to replace Peter Moores.
"For England, it is a great coup to have Trevor and someone of great experience," said Cook. "The guys are looking forward to him turning up and to meet him."
Carragher reminisces
Football
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Instagram: First appearance at Anfield for Bootle Boys U11's (scored Kop end!)
Who do you want to be Fifa president?
Vote results
The results of this morning's vote are in - thanks for taking part.
And it's a landslide victory - 93.8% of you said you wanted Prince Ali bin al-Hussein to be the next Fifa president, with just 6.2% of you backing Sepp Blatter.
The vote takes place for real tomorrow - fair to say it would be a surprise if those numbers were repeated...
'Thank you Rafa'
Football
More reaction as Rafael Benitez announces he is to leave Napoli.
"Thank you Rafa for this time together," said chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis. "We will be the only Italian team - for the sixth year in a row - that will participate in Uefa competitions."
Benitez 'sad to leave'
Football
More from Rafael Benitez, who is to leave Napoli. They face third placed Lazio in their final Serie A game as the two sides battle for a Champions League spot.
"It is always sad to leave a place where people treat you well right from the beginning," he said.
"Waiting for us on Sunday is a very important game and I want to finish my two years with a victory."
Blatter chairs crisis meeting
Football
Dan Roan
BBC sports editor
Fifa president Sepp Blatter has chaired a meeting of representatives of the confederations this morning to discuss the current situation at world football's governing body. Uefa president Michel Platini was among those present.
Meanwhile, Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko has said he believes there is "no risk" of Russia losing the right to host the 2018 World Cup, despite Swiss investigators opening a criminal investigation into the bidding process.
Goerges shocks Wozniacki at French
Tennis
Big news from the French Open - fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki is out after a shock defeat by German world number 68 Julia Goerges.
Wozniacki lost 6-4 7-6, and becomes the second top-five seed to exit the women's tournament, after number three Simona Halep was knocked out yesterday.
And there could be more shocks to come - number four seed Petra Kvitova and number ten seed Andrea Petkovic are both into a third set in their second-round matches.
BreakingBenitez confirms Napoli exit
Football
Rafael Benitez has just told a news conference that he is "ending my experience" at Napoli, amid reports that he is to take over at Real Madrid.
Here's a clip of the former Liverpool manager arriving.
Boyhood dream for Adam
Football
Sometimes footballers get starstruck, too...
Take Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam, who fulfilled a childhood dream on Tuesday by playing for Dundee. The Scotland international scored for the Scottish Premiership outfit in a 4-3 defeat against Crystal Palace in goalkeeper Julian Speroni's testimonial.
"To be in the same team as Speroni, [Fabian] Caballero, [Georgi] Nemsadze, [Juan] Sara, [Beto] Carranza and [Temuri] Ketsbaia was amazing," Adam told the Dundee Evening Telegraph. "Those are the names I remember from growing up."
Blatter and the money necklace?
Football
Time for a little levity around the Fifa story. Click this link to see a frankly astonishing picture of the association's president Sepp Blatter in Samoa with a garland of what appears to be bank notes...
Bradford reject Parkinson approach
Football
Bradford City have rejected Sheffield United's approach to speak to boss Phil Parkinson, BBC Radio Sheffield reports.
It is understood there is figure that would trigger a release clause in Parkinson's contract.
The Blades are looking for a new boss after parting company with Nigel Clough on Monday after they lost to Swindon in the League One play-offs.
Parkinson, 47, is under contract at Bradford until the end of next season.
Ferres extends Giants contract
Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants forward Brett Ferres has agreed a contract extension until 2019 after rejecting an offer to move to Australia's National Rugby League.
The 29-year-old has made 72 appearances for the Giants since arriving from Castleford in 2012.
"I did have the option to go to the NRL at the end of this season, but with Huddersfield wanting me longer term and the security that brought with it to me and the family, I was only too happy to stay," he said.
Happy birthday
Jonnie Peacock, Great Britain's Paralympic 100m gold medallist, celebrates his 22nd birthday today. Many happy returns, Jonnie.
Also celebrating are Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq (41), Aston Villa winger Charles N'Zogbia (29) and Tottenham defender Kyle Walker (25).
Changes at Hull
Football
Having suffered relegation to the Championship, Hull City are reshaping their squad as they attempt to get back into the top flight at the first attempt.
Liam Rosenior, Paul McShane, Yannick Sagbo, Maynor Figeroa, Steve Harper and Joe Dudgeon have all been let go by the Tigers.
Alex Bruce - son of manager Steve - and Stephen Quinn have been offered new deals at the KC Stadium.
"Regrettably, following relegation we have made the decision to release the majority of those players whose contracts have expired," said boss Bruce.
Fifa Congress
Football
Dan Roan
BBC sports editor
Chaotic scenes in lobby of UEFA's Zurich hotel as Vitaly Mutko, Russian sports minister, is mobbed by media.
On this day
Football
In 2003, AC Milan beat Juventus 3-2 on penalties in the Champions League final at Old Trafford after the two Italian clubs fought out a goalless draw.
Uruguay union to appeal Suarez ban
Football
It seems the repercussions of the Fifa scandal are being felt far and wide... and they could even have consequences for Luis Suarez.
The Mirror is reporting that the Uruguayan players' union could appeal Suarez's ban from international football in the wake of the corruption arrests.
The union is set to ask for the suspension - imposed after Suarez bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup match - to be ended due to Fifa having been discredited.
Seeds in trouble in Paris
Tennis
Could there be a few shocks on the cards at Roland Garros? It's not been plain sailing for some of the big names in the women's draw this morning.
Number four seed Petra Kvitova, number five seed Caroline Wozniacki and number 10 seed Andrea Petkovic have all lost the first set in their second round matches.
Kvitova trails Spain's Sivia Soler-Espinosa, Wozniacki is down to Germany's Julia Goerges, and Petkovic is in trouble against Spain's Lourdes Dominguez-Lino.
McIlroy's woes continue
Golf
What's happened to Rory McIlroy?
A month ago he was winning tournaments for fun. Now, seemingly, all is not well with the Northern Irishman's game.
The world number one missed the cut at Wentworth last week and is now enduring a nightmare start in the Irish Open at Royal County Down - an event his foundation is hosting. He's five over after nine holes of his first round - placing him second last of the 78 players out on course.
Khan focussed on Algieri
Boxing
Amir Khan says he is not being distracted from Friday's bout with American Chris Algieri in New York by a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather.
The former two-time world champion has been tipped to be the next opponent for the undefeated welterweight, who beat Manny Pacquiao earlier this month.
Khan, 28, said: "I've made that mistake before, when you look past fights, but I ain't looking past this fight.
"There's no point looking at Mayweather because that might never happen."
Local group close to Torquay takeover
Football
A consortium of 10 local businessmen have been given a period of exclusivity to try and take over Torquay United.
"We've agreed a sum of money with the consortium and they've got until next Thursday to come up with it," acting chairman Bill Phillips told BBC Sport.
Putin rails against USA
Football
Russian president Vladimir Putin has laced up his size nines and careered into the Fifa farrago. Safe to say he's not exactly enamoured by the actions of the USA...
"It looks very strange, the arrests are carried out on the request of the USA side - it's got nothing to do with the USA," he told Russian state television. "It's another clear attempt by the USA to spread its jurisdiction to other states. And I have no doubt - it's a clear attempt not to allow Mr Blatter to be re-elected as president of FIFA."
Trainer Brittain dies
Horse Racing
Some sad news to bring you from the world of horse racing - trainer Mel Brittain has died aged 71.
His stables produced over 500 winners and his best known horses include Grey Desire, Dublin Lad and Grey Kingdom.
His son Antony will take over the training operation.
Oluwasola Oloruntobi: I will vote for any opponent against Blatter, I need change, world needs change, football needs change, FIFA needs change.
AJPS: FIFA big-wigs all tarnished. An emergency-committee of outsiders both ex-footballers, directors and business people needed
James Knott: Silvio Berlusconi seems like a fitting choice #nextFIFApresident
Who should be the next Fifa president? Vote on this page
The biggest corruption scandal
Football
Plenty of Fifa reaction across the BBC Sport website, but Matt Slater compares yesterday's events to cycling, athletics and other sports and explains why this is corruption scandal is sport's biggest ever.
Click here to read the full piece
(The first paragraph contains the word "meh". Unprecedented scenes.)
Real Madrid dismiss Paul Pogba bid
Football
La Liga side Real Madrid have released an official statement distancing themselves from reports that they have made a bid for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.
"Real Madrid has not had any contact with either Juventus or the representative of the player, so information published in the La Stampa newspaper is absolutely false," read the statement.
Murray warms up
Tennis
Andy Murray is hard at work on the practice courts of Roland Garros ahead of his second-round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa.
You can see his coach Amelie Mauresmo dispensing advice on the right of the picture.
The Briton is due third on Court Philippe Chatrier today, so we expect his match to get under way at around 15:00 BST.
Latest gossip
Formula One
What's the chat from the four-wheeled world of Formula One? Here are the top stories:
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted no-one will lose their job as a result of the team's strategy miscalculation at Monaco that has been blamed for Lewis Hamilton losing the race. (Sky Sports)
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has welcomed the reintroduction of wider tyres to F1 for 2017 and suggested it will separate the better drivers from the rest of the field. (Autosport)
Fernando Alonso's manager Flavio Briatore has defended the Spaniard's move from Ferrari to McLaren, despite the two-time world champion failing to score a point so far this season, while Ferrari have had five podium finishes. (PlanetF1.com)
Click here to read the full gossip column
On this day
Football
In 1980, Nottingham Forest won their second consecutive European Cup, beating Hamburg 1-0 in the final in Madrid.
Latest gossip
Football
Everyone loves a bit of gossip. Here are three interesting tales:
Manchester City are leading the race to sign ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 22, from Juventus for £45m. (the Sun - subscription required)
Inter Milan boss Roberto Mancini is set to make a personal call to Manchester City's Yaya Toure to assess what the 32-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder's plans are after a move to Italy stalled this week. (Daily Mail)
Liverpool remain determined to cut their losses on Mario Balotelli, 24, in the summer despite claims from the Italy striker's agent he will definitely stay at Anfield. (Guardian)
Click here to read the full gossip column
Front pages
USA Today
The Fifa scandal has also been making waves across the pond. Like most of the American papers, USA Today leads on the story in today's edition.
The paper says that the scandal "has its roots in the USA" and that president Sepp Blatter "will be forced to face the music".
If you look closely, the paper has even changed its usual logo of a blue circle to a football with dollar bills flying around it. Symbolic.
Dyke denies England 2018 reports
Football
The Press Association's chief sports reporter Martyn Ziegler is at the Fifa Congress in Zurich.
He has tweeted a line from FA chairman Greg Dyke, who has refuted suggestions England are eager to take over as 2018 World Cup hosts.
"This nothing whatsoever to do with England hosting the World Cup," said Dyke. "This is about one thing: how do you rebuild Fifa's reputation Fifa and make it an open and honest organisation with Sepp Blatter still at helm."
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Presenting #HIGNFY for the first time. Recording this evening. A little nervous. I just wish there were some football stories in the news.
If only, Gary...
The Match of the Day presenter is hosting Have I Got News For You (Friday, 21:00 BST, BBC One) as part of the BBC's FA Cup final build-up.
Front pages
The Star (South Africa)
The Fifa crisis also dominates the front pages in South Africa. The Star leads on the news that the 2010 World Cup, hosted by South Africa, could have been subject to bribes.
"South Africa's boast of hosting the best ever World Cup in soccer was tarnished yesterday," the paper said.
Fifa presidential elections
Football
Dan Roan
BBC sports editor
"I understand FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali wants tomorrow's election to go ahead, & feels like it is not a foregone conclusion.
"Sepp Blatter's problem isn't tomorrow's vote. It's the sponsors who'll fear yet more allegations and bad publicity in future, but many will be asking why it's taken until now for sponsors to toughen their language and apply pressure. They've had plenty of chances."
Front pages
Liberation (France)
With the Fifa crisis dominating the global news agenda, we thought we'd bring you an added treat on Sportsday this morning and give you a look at some of today's front pages around the world.
This is how French paper Liberation reacted to the story, with a bold cartoon comparing football's governing body to the Mafia.
The paper says: "The arrest on Wednesday of members of Fifa casts suspicion on their methods, particularly those used in the awarding of World Cups."
Diary update
Cricket
Quite update for your diaries... if you were expecting the England and New Zealand news conferences ahead of the second Test right about now, hold fire. They will take place from 12:15 BST.
Blackpool saga continues
Football
Following a tumultuous season and relegation to League One, the saga at Blackpool FC continues with the news that the club have rejected a takeover bid from a consortium.
"Valeri Belokon, one of the club's directors, and a shareholder, declined to engage in any such dialogue," said a club statement.
Click here to read the statement in full
Fletcher fitness an issue - Newell
Cricket
Notts coach and England selector Mick Newell says seam bowler Luke Fletcher must lose weight and improve his fielding if he wants to play international cricket.
The 26-year-old has taken 203 first-class wickets for the club, but has been allowed to join Surrey on a three-month loan for Championship cricket.
"My view for Luke, as it has been for a number of years, is he will need to be a number of kilograms lighter than he currently is so he can field better," Newell told BBC Radio Nottingham.
On this day
Moto GP
In 1907, the first TT race on the Isle of Man took place over 10 laps of the St John's Circuit. The single cylinder was won by Charlie Collier on a Matchless travelling at an average speed of 38.2 miles per hour.
Tigers hope Tait signs new deal
Rugby Union
Utility back Mathew Tait could play for Leicester Tigers next season if he can extract himself from a deal to sign for French club Bayonne.
Tait's Leicester contract expires in the summer and he agreed to join Bayonne in January, but they have been relegated from the Top 14 and their future is uncertain.
"If we can resolve it then I am pretty sure he will stay," Tigers chief executive Simon Cohen told BBC Radio Leicester. "It is everybody's assumption that he had a get-out clause.
Rob Cobban: Can I vote for neither Sepp Blatter nor the Jordanian Prince? Anyone who has been part of #Fifa in the last 10 years is now tainted
Matt Purser: Have a feeling, those expecting a major change at FIFA will be left disappointed
Jason Jacob: The election will go ahead, and @SeppBlatter will win and take the plaudits in Neroesque fashion. But what is he emperor of.
Who should be the next Fifa president? Vote on this page
'Chelsea is my family'
Football
Chelsea captain John Terry was alongside manager Jose Mourinho in Bangkok, and looks like ending his career with the Blues.
"I don't want to play for another club, I have been here since I was 14. I love the club, Chelsea is my family," said Terry.
'We are the best in the country'
Football
By the sounds of it, Jose Mourinho will not be hugely active in the transfer market this summer...
"The players I am looking for are my players, the players I want to keep. Last season I had players I wanted to sell...
"How can I find a better striker than Diego Costa? A better midfielder than Nemanja Matic? A better right-back than Branislav Ivanovic?
'We will be even better next season'
Football
Premier League champions Chelsea are on a post-season tour and are in Bangkok at the moment. Manager Jose Mourinho has spoken at a news conference.
"It is very difficult to win the Premier League, to win back-to-back. All the big clubs are not happy, and will try to react," said the Portuguese.
"We will have to be better next season than this season. If we think that is enough we will be in a difficult situation."
Gerrard's LA Galaxy debut on 11 July
Football
Talking of Steven Gerrard, did you know he is leaving Liverpool? Well, I've heard that is the case. Not sure anyone has mentioned it though.
The outgoing midfielder's debut for Los Angeles Galaxy has been pencilled in for 11 July.
The 34-year-old is set to make his first appearance in a home fixture against Mexico's Club America in the International Champions Cup.
"We expect him here before July 11. He'll get some training in and by the time that he's eligible to play, he'll be ready to go," said LA Galaxy boss Bruce Arena.
The best FA Cup goal?
Football
Ricky Villa? Roberto di Matteo? Nope.
Steven Gerrard's long-range goal against West Ham United in 2006 has come top in a vote to find the best FA Cup final goal from the last 50 years.
Ahead of Saturday's Wembley showdown between Arsenal and Aston Villa, which will be shown live on the BBC, we wanted you to let us know which is your favourite final goal.
And you voted Gerrard's strike ahead of Ricky Villa's famous finish for Tottenham against Manchester City in 1981.
Worcester return to Premiership
Rugby Union
Worcester returned to the Premiership by coming from 30-16 down on Wednesday night to win the Championship play-off final 59-58 on aggregate with two late tries.
After winning 29-28 in the first leg at Ashton Gate, Worcester led 16-6 at half-time with Chris Pennell scoring.
Bristol then looked in control after tries from Jack Lam, Jack Tovey and Matthew Morgan.
But a penalty try and Pennell's effort at the death, converted by Ryan Lamb, made it 30-30 on the night.
Edmund withdraws from French Open
Tennis
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
Britain's Kyle Edmund has withdrawn from the French Open with a stomach injury before his match against Nick Kyrgios.
The Englishman, 20, had been scheduled to face the Australian 29th seed in the second round at 10:00 BST on Thursday.
"To avoid making the injury worse I have withdrawn to recover and prepare for the grass," Edmund tweeted.
The world number 121, who played four matches in seven days in Paris, hopes to return at Queen's Club next month
Scandal? What scandal?
Football
Richard Conway
BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent
"The show must go on... Preparations underway for the opening of Fifa congress in Zurich later today."
Always be wary of your own reflection appearing in a picture, Richard...
Uefa want Fifa election postponed
Football
There is a dark cloud hanging over Fifa. The big news today sees European football's leaders meeting on Thursday in a bid to postpone the governing body's presidential election.
Uefa does not want Friday's vote to go ahead after bribery and racketeering charges were laid against senior officials in football's governing body.
"These events show, once again, that corruption is deeply rooted in Fifa's culture," Uefa said.
Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan is standing against incumbent Sepp Blatter in the election.
Advocaat to leave Sunderland job
Football
Dick Advocaat is leaving his role as Sunderland head coach after successfully guiding the club to Premier League safety this season.
The 67-year-old Dutchman said he no longer wished to continue a career in club management.
He joined the Black Cats until the end of the season in March, replacing the sacked Gus Poyet, with the side one point above the relegation zone.
"Sunderland has been one of the highlights of my career," he said.
Sevilla clinch Europa League title
Football
As Marca said, Sevilla were the king of the Europa League again, winning the title in it's different guises for a record fourth time.
Ukrainians Dnipro went ahead through former Blackburn striker Nikola Kalinic, but Carlos Bacca was the match winner for the Spaniard, netting a brace to lift the trophy and seal a place in next season's Champions League.
Click here to read the full match report
Blatter to miss conference
Football
Richard Conway
BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent
Sepp Blatter will not attend a medical conference in Zurich this morning.
Blatter was due to speak at 08:00 BST to an audience of medical experts and national association officials.
A spokesman for Fifa said Mr Blatter would not appear "for obvious reasons."
Fifa's congress is due to start at 16:00 BST today. Blatter, as president, customarily makes opening remarks to the delegates.
Today's diary
Right, here's what's scrawled in the diary for today. The times of the news conferences, as regular followers will know, tend to be suggestions rather than appointments...
09:30 BST England and New Zealand news conferences ahead of the second Test
12:30 BST Kell Brook/Frankie Gavin news conference ahead of their IBF world welterweight title fight on Saturday
13:00 BST Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood's pre-FA Cup final news conference
15:00 BST Andy Murray v Joao Sousa in the French Open second round, followed by Heather Watson v Sloane Stephens
19:45 BST Rangers and Motherwell meet in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final
Back pages
Marca
Spanish newspaper Marca congratulates Sevilla on their historic win in Europe, after beating Ukrainian side Dnipro 3-2 to become the first team to win four Uefa Cup/Europa League titles.
Back pages
Tuttosport
Tuttosport in Italy mention Sepp Blatter in the sidebar, but lead with quotes from former Juventus midfielder Pavel Nedved, who says: "Messi? Juventus can stop him."
The Old Lady face Barcelona in the Champions League final on Saturday 6 June.
Back pages
Mirror
Mirror Sport have transfer stories that would see two star players depart the Premier League.
It claims former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez - who is set to be named Real Madrid manager next week - will make Raheem Sterling one his his first transfer targets.
The paper also say Bayern Munich want to sign Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria, but Louis van Gaal wants to recoup more of the £59.7m they spent on him.
Back pages
The Sun
The Sun lead with the story of former Uefa president Lennart Johansson who has called for Fifa to strip 2018 hosts Russia of the tournament and instead giving it to England.
Front page
The Times
As expected, all the newspapers are filled with the Fifa fiasco from yesterday.
The Times front page shows president Sepp Blatter hanging his head with concern, while the mugshots of the men arrested and involved are also shown.
Back pages
Independent
The Independent simply says...