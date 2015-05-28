Sportsday - rolling football news

Sepp Blatter: "The next few months will not be easy. I am sure more bad news will follow.

"Those who are corrupt in football are in a minority, like in society and must be held responsible for their actions. Football cannot be the exception to the rule. There can be no place for corruption of any kind.

"We must respond tomorrow, we have the opportunity to begin the long and difficult road to rebuilding trust. We have lost the trust and we must now earn it back. Solidarity and unity is asked for the game, for the world, for peace. Thank you."

And with that, he waved on the dancers to begin the ceremony. "Nothing more to see here, ladies and gentlemen..."