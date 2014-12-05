Sportsday - rolling football news
Summary
- Mario Balotelli charged by FA over Instagram post
- Hull City face Uefa Financial Fair Play investigation
- Louis van Gaal dismisses January transfer spending reports
- Snooker UK Championship quarter-finals: Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 Anthony McGill, Stuart Bingham 6-5 Graeme Dott
- Ireland to bid for 2023 Rugby World Cup
- GET INVOLVED: Share your FA Cup fever with #getcarriedaway
Live Reporting
By Elizabeth Hudson and Adam Williams
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
That's all from the Sportsday team for today. Thanks for being with us.
Whatever you're up to, hope you have a very enjoyable weekend.
Why not kick it off from 19:00 in the company of Tom Rostance and co?
They'll have full match coverage of Hartlepool v Blyth Spartans in the FA Cup second round.
Monkey business
Dan Walker
BBC Sport
It's here & so is Hangus the @Official_HUFC mascot #FACupCoverage of Hartlepool v Blyth Spartans beings at 19:30 on BBC Two.
Championship preview
Fulham v Watford (Friday, 19:45 GMT)
As well as the start of the FA Cup second round, there's also one match in the Championship this evening.
Watford make the short trip around the outskirts of London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage.
It's their first meeting since a goalless draw at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on New Year's Day 2007.
A win would see Watford climb back into the top six.
Hatters hopeful of swift Benson return
Football
Luton Town boss John Still believes striker Paul Benson could be back from his broken leg in six weeks.
The 35-year-old suffered the injury after scoring in last Saturday's 3-0 win over Mansfield.
"Any fracture or break is disappointing. But if he had to have a fracture, it's in the right place," Still told BBC Three Counties Radio. "If all went well with him, I think we're looking at six weeks."
Premier League Preview
Football
Get the low down on all of this weekend's Premier League action in our preview video.
Hear from the managers ahead of the big games, including Newcastle boss Alan Pardew who says his players must "threaten" Chelsea in what he thinks will be a "cracking game" at St James' Park.
#getcarriedaway
John Crowther's hoping some superstitious undergarments will give Blyth Spartans an edge against Hartlepool this evening.
Earlier, he tweeted this picture:
@Blyth_Spartans lucky Spartans pants at the ready! #getcarriedaway #howayblyth #FACup
The Magic Numbers
FA Cup
We may not have even seen a ball kicked in anger in the second round of the FA Cup yet, but here are those all-important numbers to look out for in Monday's third round draw.
The draw, which sees Premier League and Championship clubs enter, will be televised on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT from The Deep Aquarium in Hull.
#getcarriedaway
More evidence here that Blyth Spartans fans are getting into the cup spirit ahead of their tie at Hartlepool this evening.
Glen Maxwell tweeted this picture:
Elton John's a Spartan! #HowayBlyth #FACup #GetCarriedAway
Henderson targets Kempton return for Sprinter Sacre
Horse Racing
Sprinter Sacre could return to action in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on 27 December.
Trainer Nicky Henderson was forced to abandon plans to run the superstar in this weekend's Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown this weekend due to the likely soft ground after he admitted such a test may come too soon in his rehabilitation.
The horse has been out of action after pulling up in last year's Kempton race with what was subsequently diagnosed to be a heart problem.
#getcarriedaway
Blyth Spartans fan Tom Crane has had cup fever at work today ahead of their televised cup tie with Hartlepool, earlier he tweeted this picture:
@Blyth_Spartans getting psyched up for tonight's game in the office...
Latest gossip
Football
The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool transfer target Martin Montoya is "100% set to leave Barcelona over the winter", according to his agent.
The Spanish defender, 23, is struggling for game time at the Nou Camp and could act as a replacement for full-back Glenn Johnson.
McCarthy pleased with Mings interest
Football
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says he is pleased Arsenal are keeping tabs on defender Tyrone Mings.
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed this week that the 21-year-old, who cost Town just £10,000, "is one of the young players we follow".
"I'm glad that they are looking at him. It's great that," McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.
"I hope Chelsea are looking at Christophe Berra and Man United are looking at David McGoldrick, because if that's the case, it means we've got good players."
O'Connor wins silver
Swimming
Britain's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor has won silver in the 100m individual medley final at the World Short Course Swimming Championship in Doha.
O'Connor finished in 57.83 seconds behind Hungary's Katinka Hosszu who won in a new world record time of 56.70 for her third gold medal of the competition.
#getcarriedaway
Ahead of the tie this evening, Blyth Spartans have tweeted this picture:
The players arrive for the pre-match meal at @Ramside_Hall #getcarriedaway
Footballers face School report test
Football
Ahead of tonight's FA Cup tie between Hartlepool and Blyth Spartans, which will be live on BBC2 from 19:30 GMT, BBC School Report has been speaking to some of the players.
Hartlepool's Jonathan Franks and Jordan Watson of Blyth Spartans both gave School Reporters their views on the game and how they hope to progress to the next round.
FA to investigate fresh Whelan comments
Football
The FA says it is looking into fresh comments made by Wigan chairman Dave Whelan about Chinese people.
Whelan, 78, told the Jewish Telegraph he used to refer to a local Chinese restaurant as "chingalings".
He is already under investigation by the FA over remarks about Jewish and Chinese people in an interview where he was trying to defend the appointment of Malky Mackay as the club's new manager.
Whelan has been given until 12 December to respond to that charge.
Donald faces different challenges in South Africa
Golf
Former world number one Luke Donald had to dodge a charging baboon before taking the halfway lead at the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.
Donald, who leads by two shots from Ross Fisher, had nine birdies but missed the course record by one shot but as he prepared to hit an iron shot at the 13th, a baboon stormed the fairway and headed directly for him.
The Ryder Cup player, who is looking for his first European Tour win since the 2012 BMW PGA Championship, moved away from the ball and allowed the animal to pass safely before composing himself to hit a good shot onto the green and sinking his putt for birdie.
Bingham edges out Dott
Snooker
Stuart Bingham has won the deciding frame of his UK Championship quarter-final against Graeme Dott in York.
Earlier, Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Anthony McGill 6-4.
Later this evening, the remaining quarter-finals see Marco Fu play Stephen Maguire and Mark Davis face Judd Trump.
Pursuit teams on track for medals
Track Cycling
The Great Britain women's team pursuit team have qualified fastest for tonight's semi-finals at the Track World Cup in London where they will face the USA.
Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald finished in four minutes 23.406 seconds with the second semi-final featuring Australia and Canada.
The men's team pursuit team will also be in action against Denmark in their semi-final but the men's and women's team sprint squads are out of the running for medals.
There will be commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sport website from 19:00.
Johnson to miss festive period after ban
Horse Racing
Leading jump jockey Richard Johnson will miss the busy Christmas period after being given a 12-day ban for taking the wrong course at Exeter on Friday.
Johnson, 37, who had seven winners at last month's Cheltenham meeting, was on board the Martin Keighley-trained Benbane Head who was pulled up after taking the wrong course after jumping the seventh fence in the four-mile contest.
Among the races he will miss is the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day where he would have been likely to ride fourth favourite Menorah for trainer Philip Hobbs.
Tottenham team news
Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Tottenham defender Danny Rose could make a return to Mauricio Pochettino's side.
Rose has recovered from a rib injury and could replace Ben Davies at left-back, but Vlad Chiriches and Kyle Naughton are both doubtful with knocks.
Emmanuel Adebayor is still recovering from a virus and is not considered ready while Kyle Walker is expected to play for the club's under-21 team after returning from an abdominal injury.
Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Dier, Chiriches, Naughton, Vertonghen, Fazio, Kaboul, Rose, Davies, Bentaleb, Mason, Capoue, Dembele, Paulinho, Lennon, Lamela, Chadli, Eriksen, Soldado, Kane.
Manchester United team news
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Wayne Rooney will be fit to face Southampton on Monday, Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has confirmed.
Captain Rooney had a scan on Thursday to examine a possible knee problem but has been given the all-clear. However record signing Angel Di Maria will not be ready to return from his hamstring injury in time for the trip to the south coast.
Luke Shaw (ankle), Jonny Evans (ankle), Rafael (groin), Daley Blind (knee) and Phil Jones (calf) are all expected to miss out.
Provisional squad: De Gea, Lindegaard, Amos, Vermijl, Rojo, Smalling, Blackett, Thorpe, McNair, Pereira, Fletcher, Valencia, Lingard, Fellaini, Anderson, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mata, Januzaj, Falcao, Rooney, Van Persie, W Keane.
Manchester United news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Louis van Gaal on the success Southampton have enjoyed despite a summer of departures: "Do you know how many players we lost?
"We have lost more players, but Ronald Koeman is a very good coach and I know that he can do it.
"It's also surprising a club like Southampton is in that position now but that's down to the coach, players and staff."
O'Sullivan wins again in York
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan has celebrated his birthday by doing what he does best, winning snooker matches.
O'Sullivan, who turned 39 on Friday, has beaten Scotland's Anthony McGill 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the UK Championship in York.
Manchester United news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Louis van Gaal on facing his fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman on the touchline on Monday: "My relationship with Ronald Koeman doesn't have to be described, that's private.
"We play against Southampton and we should talk about the team rather than the coach.
"After the game, we can reflect on the relationship I have."
Manchester United news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal on reports he is going to spend big in January on new players: "I think it is disgusting always writing about numbers.
"I don't think that Ed Woodward or I have said anything about it.
"It's disrespectful to my players and I don't like talking about it.
"I have to work with the selection I have."
Sampdoria coach Mihajlovic given two-match ban
Football
Stepping away from Old Trafford briefly and over to Italy where Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been suspended for two matches following his actions at the end of an Italian Cup game on Wednesday.
Mihajlovic was sent off minutes from the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Brescia and has been punished for 'using a disrespectful expression toward the fourth official' and 'throwing the contents of a bottle of water at him, thus assuming an intimidating attitude.'
He will miss the next match against Inter Milan and would also be banned if Sampdoria progresses to the quarter-finals against either Napoli or Udinese.
Manchester United news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Louis van Gaal also tells MUTV that defender Jonny Evans is ready to return to first team action while fellow defender Phil Jones is getting closer to a comeback.
O'Sullivan and Dott edge closer
Snooker
A quick update from the UK Championship snooker at the York Barbican.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Graeme Dott are both a frame each away from reaching the semi-finals.
O'Sullivan leads Anthony McGill 5-3 in the best of 11 frames contest while Dott has the same scoreline in his match with Stuart Bingham.
Follow the action here.
Hull face Uefa investigation
Football
More on the news that Hull, who played in the Europa League qualifying rounds, are under investigation by Uefa for possible breaches of finanacial fair play (FFP) rules.
The club is among several who have had formal investigations into their finances opened by UEFA's club financial control body (CFCB). The clubs involved will have to submit further information to the CFCB but face no immediate sanctions.
In September, Liverpool were one of seven clubs who had investigations for possible breaches opened against them.
Uefa's rules dictate that losses must be restricted to £35.4m over a two-year window.
Manchester United news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Louis van Gaal has told MUTV that striker and captain Wayne Rooney is fit to face Southampton but winger Angel Di Maria misses out.
More to come soon.
Manchester United news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is speaking to reporters at the club's Carrington training ground.
We'll have some injury news from the club shortly.
Hull face Uefa investigation
Football
Hull are under investigation by Uefa for possible breaches of financial fair play (FFP) rules, the governing body has announced.
Leicester team news
Aston Villa v Leicester (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
Leicester captain Wes Morgan is suspended for Sunday's Premier League match at Aston Villa after being sent off against Liverpool.
David Nugent is a doubt with illness which has affected some of the squad but manager Nigel Pearson, who did not name others who were laid low, hopes any bug would have cleared by Sunday.
Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Hamer, Moore, De Laet, Konchesky, Wasilewski, Drinkwater, James, King, Cambiasso, Albrighton, Mahrez, Knockaert, Vardy, Ulloa, Nugent, Schlupp, Wood, Powell.
More on Balotelli charge
Football
Balotelli, 24, is alleged to have breached the FA's rules in that his Instagram posting on Monday was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.
The post - which the player subsequently deleted and apologised for - appeared to contain anti-Semitic and racist references.
Balotelli has until 18:00 GMT on 15 December to respond to the charge.
BreakingBalotelli charged by FA
Football
Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been charged by the Football Association following a controversial post on his Instagram page.
A club spokesman said: "We acknowledge the FA's decision and the player will work through the process to answer the charge.
"While that process is on-going the club will not be making any further comment."
Poyet believes players can recover from City loss
Liverpool v Sunderland (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has backed his players to bounce back from their loss to Manchester City when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
"I don't think we need to repair anything but the idea is to keep believing," said Poyet, whose side battled to a scoreless draw against Chelsea last weekend. "I think it was more of a dream that we were in a position not to lose any of these three games in a row.
"We need to be brave - that's the word we're going to use the most this weekend. We are going in there willing to play and make it difficult in both ways, offensive and defensive."
Chelsea team news
Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday, 12:45 GMT)
Diego Costa will start for Chelsea after suspension.
The Spain hitman will return for the Blues at St James' Park even though both Didier Drogba and Loic Remy both found the net in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Tottenham.
Gary Cahill is fit to face the Magpies despite picking up a head knock against Spurs, with Ramires and John Obi Mikel competing to replace the suspended Nemanja Matic.
Provisional squad: Courtois, Cech, Ivanovic, Luis, Fabregas, Zouma, Ramires, Oscar, Hazard, Costa, Mikel, Shurrle, Remy, Drogba, Willian, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Schwarzer.
Chelsea news conference
Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday, 12:45 GMT)
Here's Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, asked in his Friday news conference about the possibility of striker Didier Drogba staying on at Stamford Bridge as a coach once he finishes playing: "I don't know his qualities as a coach because I never saw him coach. So for me, that's a new story.
"My story, my personal story, is that he's still a very good player, and if he wants my advice in the future, I think he should stop when he wants, when he chooses. Not be waiting for me to decide, or the club to decide. We love him. We want him. He's a great player, he should stop when he wants.
"After that, I know that Mr Abramovich would be very happy to keep him at the club in any area where we feel and he feels that he can be useful and happy. But that will happen after he makes the decision to stop his career, which I don't think is tomorrow."
UK Championship latest
Snooker
A quick update from the quarter-finals of the UK Championship in York.
It's three frames each between Anthony McGill and Ronnie O'Sullivan while Graeme Dott has moved into a 4-2 lead against Stuart Bingham.
Follow all the latest here.
Aston Villa team news
Aston Villa v Leicester (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
Midfelder Joe Cole has been ruled out for around two weeks with a hamstring injury, ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Leicester.
The former England international suffered the problem in Tuesday's win over Crystal Palace.
England midfielder Fabian Delph returned to training on Friday as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder but he, Ron Vlaar, Philippe Senderos and Nathan Baker are all unavailable.
Provisional squad: Guzan, Given, Hutton, Lowton, Okore, Clark, Herd, Cissokho, Westwood, Richardson, Sanchez, N'Zogbia, Cleverley, Grealish, Bacuna, Weimann, Agbonlahor, Benteke, Robinson.
FA Cup build-up
Football
Here is the view at Victoria Park, home of Hartlepool United and the venue for tonight's FA Cup second round tie.
Blyth Spartans are coming to town and there will be a few more packed into the ground before kick-off.
There will be live coverage of the game, which kicks off at 19:55 GMT, from 19:30 on BBC Two with full commentary on BBC Tees and BBC Newcastle, updates on BBC Sport website.
Southampton news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Ronald Koeman on how his side are feeling after two defeats in a row: "I'm not focused on league position but on how we like to play and keeping that way of playing. That's what makes points.
"The focus has to be not on winning but the way of playing."
"If we play like we did on Wednesday, we have a chance of winning."
Southampton news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Ronald Koeman says Jack Cork will be out for "more than six weeks", while Morgan Schneiderlin is also out of Monday's game against Manchester United.
Defender Toby Alderweireld is also doubtful following the injury which forced him off early against Arsenal on Wednesday, while James Ward-Prowse could return to training in a week's time.
Southampton news conference
Southampton v Man United (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is speaking ahead of his side's match with Manchester United at St Mary's on Monday night.
Keep tuned for news from him shortly.
Top of the sack race
Nigel Pearson won't be pleased to hear that he has finished joint top of this afternoon's poll of who you think will be the first Premier League manager to get the sack.
The full results are on the right-hand side.
Alongside Pearson at the top on 29% is West Brom's under-fire manager Alan Irvine.
Pearson: No fan apology
Football
Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has said he won't be apologising following his run-in with a fan during the defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night.
"I've had run-ins in with fans in the past and sometimes, heat of the moment, these things happen," he said.
"But there certainly won't be any apology, let's put it like that."
Voting closed
Voting has now closed in our afternoon poll on who you reckon might be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.
Keep your eyes on the top-right of the page and we'll have the results for you shortly.
Chelsea news conference
Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday, 12:45 GMT)
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is available for tomorrow's Premier League trip to Newcastle, manager Jose Mourinho said during his news conference.
Cahill was taken off at half-time during Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Tottenham following a clash of heads with Jan Vertonghen, but Mourinho said after that game that his centre-back had not suffered concussion.
Snooker
At the UK Championship in York, it's quarter-final day.
Birthday boy Ronnie O'Sullivan is level at 2-2 with Scotland's Anthony McGill, while Graeme Dott leads Stuart Bingham 3-1 in the best-of-11 match.
You can follow the latest on the BBC Sport website.
Yarnold presented with MBE
Skeleton
Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold has been awarded an MBE by the Queen for services to her sport.
The 26-year-old won Team GB's first gold medal of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and received her award at Windsor Castle.
"The Queen said she was really pleased to award me the MBE and she knew all about Sochi and the event, and had it all gone well and was it cold enough there for the event," said Yarnold.
"It is a huge privilege, really, that I have been recognised for my services to sport, not only the performance in Sochi but how much I care about getting young people into sport and other people to doing their own best."
Sportsday vote
A reminder that you can have your say on who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.
You can make your choice through the voting section in this page.
Voting will be open to UK readers until 1500 GMT. Terms and conditions can be found here. The result will be announced in this page after 1500 GMT.
Coe reacts to Russian cheat claims
Athletics
Lord Coe, who has launched his manifesto for election to the IAAF presidency, has released a statement following claims of cheating by Russian athletes.
"These are clearly very serious allegations and I understand that they are now rightly subject to investigation by the IAAF, Wada and the IAAF Ethics Commission," he said. "It would be inappropriate to comment further until those investigations have been completed."
Chelsea news conference
Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday 12:45 GMT)
Mourinho on his failure to win a game at Newcastle: "Let's try tomorrow. It is difficult and a difficult stadium to play in. There are some stadiums where when they see Chelsea shirts they have the game of their lives and when they play against other teams they look like they are playing friendlies."
Chelsea news conference
Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday 12:45 GMT)
Chelsea go into Saturday's game having equalled the club record of 23 games unbeaten with Wednesday's win over Spurs but manager Jose Mourinho, who was in one of his more reticent moods when he faced the media, played down the significance of avoiding defeat against Newcastle.
"I don't care about records - only victories and points. The record I want is to win the Premier League three times with this club," he said.
"The players don't know the record. I wouldn't know - only you tell me 20 times."
Chelsea news conference
Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday 12:45 GMT)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says his side have no new injury worries ahead of tomorrow's game at Newcastle.
Sportsday vote
Voting will be open to UK readers until 1500 GMT. Terms and conditions can be found here. The result will be announced in this page after 1500 GMT.
To cast your vote you will need to be signed in to the BBC website. Signing in or registering a new BBC iD is simple and can be done through the voting section. This will also get you ready to vote online for Sports Personality of the Year 2014 on 14 December.
Sportsday vote
No manager has been sacked in the Premier League this season. Robbie Savage, writing in his BBC Sport column believes that is about to change. So we are now asking you: Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season?
Make your choice through the voting section in this page.
Adkins has owners support - Hammond
Football
Reading director of football Nicky Hammond says manager Nigel Adkins continues to have the full support of the club's executive board.
Hammond also says despite a "tricky" start to the season there has been no mention of replacing Adkins as boss.
"We all know managers are judged on results," Hammond told BBC Berkshire.
"But he has the support of myself, everyone at the training ground, and I don't sense any lack of support for him at executive level of the club."
UK Championship latest
Snooker
The quarter-final action is under way at the York Barbican in the UK Championship.
Scotland's Anthony McGill has taken the opening frame of his match against Ronnie O'Sullivan while Stuart Bingham leads Graeme Dott 1-0 in the other match this afternoon.
Follow all the action on our live page with a choice of three video streams.
Ancelotti: No January arrivals
Football
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists nobody will be arriving at the club in January, according to Goal.com.
The Italian denied reports of a possible move for Cruzeiro midfielder Lucas Silva and rejected suggestions on-loan Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez could leave during the winter break.
Manchester City team news
Man City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
So, to round up those headlines from Manuel Pellegrini's news conference, striker Edin Dzeko and left-back Aleksandar Kolarov could both return against Everton after overcoming calf injuries.
Captain Vincent Kompany (hamstring) and playmaker David Silva (knee) remain on the sidelines while striker Stevan Jovetic is rested as a precaution after suffering a knock in the midweek win at Sunderland.
There are no concerns about midfielder Yaya Toure although he missed training on Friday due to a sore throat.
Provisional squad: Hart, Caballero, Zabaleta, Sagna, Demichelis, Mangala, Boyata, Clichy, Kolarov, Navas, Milner, Nasri, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, Lampard, Aguero, Dzeko, Pozo.
Football
And that's that from Manuel Pellegrini for this lunchtime.
In the next hour, we'll hopefully hear from the likes of Gus Poyet, Garry Monk, Paul Lambert and Jose Mourinho.
Manchester City news conference
Man City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Manuel Pellegrini wraps up his news conference by saying recent performances have seen his side return to "our normal performance".
He adds: "Important players are playing well and that means the team play well."
Manchester City news conference
Man City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday's opponents Everton: "They like to have possession and have very technical players.
"I am sure against us they will be a very strong team."
Manchester City news conference
Man City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Yaya Toure did not train today as a precaution, Manuel Pellegrini confirms.
But the midfielder has been named in the squad to face Everton.
Manchester City news conference
Man City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Manuel Pellegrini hopes David Silva will be in contention for Wednesday's crucial Champions League match against Roma, while captain Vincent Kompany remains on course to return for the match at the Stadio Olimpico.
He said: "We have a last test with him on Monday to decide. It is possible he could travel to Rome".
Manchester City news conference
Man City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Pellegrini reveals defender Aleksandar Kolarov and striker Edin Dzeko are in the squad for the match with Everton.
Midfielder David Silva and striker Stevan Jovetic are out.
Manchester City news conference
Man City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Manuel Pellegrini is up and running with his news conference at Etihad Stadium.
He begins with an update on injuries.
Friday Sports Panel
BBC Radio 5 live
Starting in the next few moments on BBC Radio 5 live, Eleanor Oldroyd presents the Friday Sports Panel.
Her guests this lunchtime are Martyn Rooney, David Murdoch, Pamela Cookey and Nathan Hines.
Murray named Mansfield boss
Football
As reported earlier by our colleagues at BBC Radio Nottingham, League Two Mansfield have appointed caretaker manager Adam Murray as permanent boss.
The 33-year-old, who becomes the youngest boss in the Football League, succeeds Paul Cox, who departed the club by mutual consent in November.
Halsall forced out of Worlds
Swimming
No sign of Manuel Pellegrini at the moment, so while we wait some breaking swimming news.
Fran Halsall has been forced to pull out of the World Short Course Championships in Doha with a shoulder problem.
Halsall won silver in Thursday's 4x50m mixed relay but will miss the rest of the championships.
In the pool, there was a new British record for James Guy as he qualified for the final of the 400m freestyle with his three minutes 39.58 seconds beating the standard of 3:40.22 that Scotland's Robbie Renwick set back in 2008.
Waiting for Manuel
Football
Manchester City have just tweeted this scene from inside the press room at Etihad Stadium.
We'll hear from their manager Manuel Pellegrini shortly ahead of his side's match with Everton in the Premier League tomorrow evening.
Transfer gossip
Football
The Leicester Mercury reports Leicester City are being linked with an £8m move for Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric.
The 23-year-old, who plays for HNK Rijeka, has attracted interest from the Foxes, according to reports in Croatia.
Kramaric has been capped four times by his country and began his career at Dinamo Zagreb.
Cruise ships, Cristiano and Cup Fever
Football
As mentioned, the magic of the FA Cup is back this weekend as 40 teams battle it out for a place among the big boys and their name in the hat for the third round draw on Monday.
Read about a cruise ship engineer, a goalscoring internet sensation and a former Inter Milan trainee who will all be hoping to create their own bit of cup history.
McLaren yet to finalise 2015 drivers
Formula 1
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport chief F1 writer
"McLaren say a decision on who will drive in Formula 1 for the team in 2015 has not been made.
"The team also say there will be no announcements 'until next week at the earliest'.
"It means Jenson Button and Kevin Magnussen will have to wait a few more days yet before discovering their fate."
On this day
2006 - Warne torments England
On this day in 2006, it was one to forget for the England cricket team.
Shane Warne took four wickets for 49 runs as Andrew Flintoff's side collapsed to 129 all out to lose the second Test against Australia in Adelaide by six wickets.
#getcarriedaway
Where are you heading this weekend for the #FACup?
Get involved & send us your photos & videos via #getcarriedaway
The second round action kicks off from 19:30 on BBC Two this evening with coverage of Hartlepool v Blyth Spartans.
Christmas countdown
Day five of BBC Sport's advent calendar sees Scotland's Ross Murdoch stun the home crowd by beating compatriot Michael Jamieson to gold in the 200m breaststroke at Glasgow 2014.
Murdoch was in disbelief after the finish, breaking the British record in a time of two minutes and 7.30 seconds.
Get involved
A couple more suggestions here on #bbcsportsday or who you'd like to see your side buy if "money was no object" come January:
John McEnerney: Cavani and Thiago Silva from PSG, Sami Khedira to bolster the midfield then nobody would stop the Mou machine!
Geoff Naylor: Couldn't Forest persuade Roy Keane to come out of retirement? It wouldn't cost anything!
McCoist stays focused at Rangers
Football
Under-fire Rangers manager Ally McCoist believes he can still make an impact at the club, despite their midweek loss to Alloa.
"I think I've still got a job to do," he said. "I've said all along the job is to get the team back to the top flight, where we feel we belong.
"That hasn't altered. My focus hasn't altered. I was aware it would be a bumpy ride with a few hiccups along the way and that is proving to be the case. But we can't allow ourselves to shift our focus away from getting back to the top flight.
"All I can do is assure the supporters I will be doing my level best, 100%, to turn these performances around. I would ask them for their continued support for the team. That's all we can ask for."
Ronnie hopes for birthday boost
Snooker
Another top sportsperson celebrating a birthday today is snooker ace Ronnie O'Sullivan.
O'Sullivan warmed up for his 39th birthday with a 147 break at the UK Championship in York on Thursday.
You can watch the full version of the break on the BBC Sport website or if you are short of time, there is also a one minute and 47 second version available.
Friday's action gets under way at 13:00 with O'Sullivan back in action against Anthony McGill while Graeme Dott takes on Stuart Bingham.
West Ham team news
West Ham v Swansea (Sunday, 13:30 GMT)
Sam Allardyce is hoping to have a trio of players fit and ready to feature in West Ham's Premier League match with Swansea on Sunday.
The game may yet come too early for midfielder Mark Noble (calf) but Allardyce believes both Diafra Sakho (back) and Alex Song (knee) could play some part against the Swans.
With Enner Valencia (pictured above) making his own comeback from injury in the midweek victory at West Brom and Andy Carroll fit, Allardyce will now have all of his attacking options available as he looks to guide the Hammers to an eighth league win of the campaign.
Provisional squad: Adrian, Jaaskelainen, Cresswell, O'Brien, Reid, Tomkins, Collins, Jenkinson, Noble, Kouyate, Song, Nolan, Amalfitano, Downing, Jarvis, Vaz Te, Cole, Zarate, Sakho, Valencia.
Abbott still unsure on cricket return
Cricket
Sean Abbott has yet to decide when he will return to first-class cricket and has elected not to play for club side Sydney University this weekend.
Abbott bowled the delivery which felled Phillip Hughes in the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia and led to the batsman's death.
Abbott, who made his Australian one-day and Twenty20 debuts only two months ago, was reported by The Courier to have returned to bowling action on Tuesday in the SCG nets in a New South Wales optional training session.
Cup Fever time
Hartlepool v Blyth Spartans (Friday, 19:55 GMT)
The FA Cup is back on the BBC this evening and from 19:30 on BBC Two, there's live coverage of the second round tie between Hartlepool and Blyth Spartans.
Damian Johnson caught up with Hartlepool striker Marlon Harewood earlier this week.
Here's a glimpse behind-the-scenes of an interview you can see ahead of kick-off this evening.
Get involved
A couple of tweets on #bbcsportsday here of who you'd like to see your clubs spend some cash on come January.
Sohail: I would take Reus, Hummels or Godin, Clyne and Strootman for Man Utd
Sean Anderson: Hummels, Schneiderlin, Clyne, Reus and Carvalho if I was the Arsenal boss.
No rest for birthday girl Rowsell
Cycling
It's Happy Birthday to Olympic cycling champion Joanna Rowsell who turns 26 today.
But there won't be too much time for celebrating for the four-time World Championship gold medal winner in the women's team pursuit as she is in action today at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the London Velodrome.
There will be coverage from London from 18:55-22:05 on the Red Button and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, via the BBC Sport website and you can watch a replay on the Red Button from 23:00.
Crystal Palace team news
Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Crystal Palace are likely to be without midfielder Joe Ledley for their trip to Tottenham on Saturday.
The Wales international is suffering from a recurrence of a hip problem that ruled him out of Tuesday night's defeat to Aston Villa.
He is unlikely to be fit to return at White Hart Lane and will join defenders Damien Delaney (calf) and Adrian Mariappa (knee) on the sidelines - with Dwight Gayle available having been forced off against Villa through illness.
Provisional squad: Speroni, Hennessey, Kelly, Fryers, Dann, Ward, Hangeland, Jedinak, Bannan, Ledley, McArthur, Bolasie, Thomas, Puncheon, Gayle, Campbell, Johnson, Doyle, Chamakh, Zaha.
Murray favourite for Mansfield post
Football
Mansfield Town will announce their new manager at a news conference at 13:00 GMT today, two weeks after boss Paul Cox left Field Mill, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.
Caretaker manager Adam Murray is the strong favourite having been in charge for the past fortnight and has been interviewed for the role this week.
Get involved
On the back of Louis van Gaal being told money is "no barrier" to him improving his squad at Manchester United, we'd like to hear who you think your club could realistically go out and buy in January.
Tell us who might be on your side's transfer window shopping list if your owner's prepared to loosen the purse strings.
Text 81111, Tweet us using #bbcsportsday or have your say on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
We'll share some of your thoughts throughout the day.
Arsenal team news
Stoke City v Arsenal (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Arsenal will be without defender Nacho Monreal (ankle) for Saturday's trip to Stoke.
Centre-back Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) will be assessed, along with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (hip), midfielder Tomas Rosicky (thigh), left-back Kieran Gibbs (hip) and striker Yaya Sanogo (calf).
Full-back Mathieu Debuchy (ankle) is close to a return, but forward Theo Walcott (groin) remains sidelined, along with captain Mikel Arteta (calf), Mesut Ozil (knee), goalkeeper David Ospina (thigh), as well as midfielders Abou Diaby (calf) and Jack Wilshere (ankle).
Provisional squad: Martinez, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Flamini, Ramsey, Cazorla, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Welbeck, Szczesny, Bellerin, Rosicky, Podolski, Sanogo, Giroud, Hayden, Campbell.
Voting closed
The votes are in on our question asking if you think Chelsea will go through the Premier League season unbeaten.
A massive 81.6% of you think "no" and agree with Newcastle manager Alan Pardew that somewhere along the line Jose Mourinho's men will slip up this season.
We'll hear from Jose ahead of that match at St James' Park on Saturday a little later this afternoon.
Chiefs still focused on Premiership
Rugby Union
Exeter boss Rob Baxter says the Premiership is still his top priority, despite an impressive European Challenge Cup win at La Rochelle.
The win means Exeter will be at least one point clear at the top of Pool Two at the halfway point of games.
Exeter are third in the Premiership but want to qualify for the Champions Cup.
Baxter told BBC Radio Devon: "We want to get in the top tier of European competition, we want to be in the Champions Cup and, to do that, we have to be in the top six."
Liverpool team news
Liverpool v Sunderland (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard could find himself rested again for the visit of Sunderland on Saturday.
With Tuesday's must-win Champions League encounter at home to Basle followed by a trip to Manchester United manager Brendan Rodgers may choose to give the 34-year-old another break.
Midfielder Philippe Coutinho has recovered from the knee problem which troubled him midweek, left-back Jose Enrique could come back in as his game time is also being managed after a knee operation
Provisional squad: Mignolet, Johnson, Toure, Skrtel, Enrique, Lucas, Henderson, Allen, Lallana, Sterling, Lambert, Jones, Manquillo, Lovren, Moreno, Gerrard, Can, Coutinho, Markovic, Borini.
Behind-the-scenes in Sri Lanka
BBC Radio Test Match Special
As England continue their one-day international series in Sri Lanka, take a sneak peak behind-the-scenes of the action so far in BBC Test Match Special's Flickr gallery.
Sri Lanka lead the seven-match series 2-1 after the first three games. The next match in Colombo takes place on Sunday.
Football
Football Daily
BBC Radio 5 live
In the latest 5 Live Football Daily podcast, as Dan Ashworth, the head of Elite Development at the FA, outlines the new blueprint to make England successful - Eleanor Oldroyd is joined by Ian Dennis, Rene Meulensteen and the Daily Telegraph's football correspondent Henry Winter to debate the new plan.
Voting time
Ahead of Chelsea's visit to Newcastle this weekend, Alan Pardew says "Somewhere along the line Chelsea will slip up".
But will they? Or will they go unbeaten for the entire Premier League season? Have your say on the right-hand side of the page.
The vote closes at 11:00 and you can get the full terms and conditions here.
Hull City team news
Hull v West Brom (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Striker Abel Hernandez returns to the Hull squad after missing two matches for the birth of his child in Uruguay.
But with Sone Aluko impressing against Everton, he may have to settle for a place on the bench.
Compatriot Gaston Ramirez serves the final game of a three-match suspension and Mohamed Diame is out with a knee injury.
Provisional squad: McGregor, Jakupovic, Harper, Davies, Rosenior, Robertson, Chester, Dawson, Bruce, Elmohamady, Meyler, Huddlestone, Livermore, Brady, Aluko, Quinn, Hernandez, Aluko, Jelavic.
West Brom team news
Hull v West Brom (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Captain Chris Brunt is out for West Brom's trip to Hull with a hamstring injury.
The skipper limped off after making a tackle in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to West Ham, although boss Alan Irvine is hopeful he will return next week.
James Morrison (illness) and Sebastien Pocognoli (dead leg) are back but Jonas Olsson (Achilles) is out and Claudio Yacob serves the final game of a ban.
Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Pocognoli, Gamboa, Dawson, Lescott, McAuley, Davidson, Wisdom, Baird, Varela, Gardner, Morrison, O'Neil, Dorrans, Mulumbu, Blanco, Sessegnon, Samaras, Ideye, Berahino, Anichebe.
Everton team news
Manchester City v Everton (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Everton are set to have defender Antolin Alcaraz back available for Saturday's Barclays Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Alcaraz is poised to return to action after missing six games in all competitions due to a shoulder problem.
Toffees boss Roberto Martinez does not expect Steven Naismith, James McCarthy (both hamstring) or Darron Gibson (knee) to be ready to make their comebacks this weekend, but Arouna Kone and Bryan Oviedo may feature as their return to fitness continues.
Provisional squad: Howard, Coleman, Distin, Jagielka, Baines, Garbutt, McGeady, Barry, Barkley, Osman, Mirallas, Lukaku, Robles, Hibbert, Pienaar, Besic, Atsu, Eto'o, Alcaraz, Kone, Oviedo.
West Ham news conference
West Ham v Swansea (Sunday, 13:30 GMT)
That's all from Sam Allardyce for the morning.
He finishes by saying he hopes his side can maintain their current strong Premier League form and praises Sunday's opposition Swansea as well as Southampton for surprising people for what they've achieved so far this season.
Donaldson pulls out of Nedbank Challenge
Golf
Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson has withdrawn from the Nedbank Challenge at Sun City, South Africa.
The 39-year-old Ryder Cup hero completed his first round with a two over par 74 but went straight to the medical centre afterwards suffering from an extreme migraine and has withdrawn from the elite 30-man field.
West Ham news conference
West Ham v Swansea (Sunday, 13:30 GMT)
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce on his side's recent form: "After the disappointment of Everton and bouncing back with two victories, we've got to maintain that level of performances and results.
"We've come through very well with our worst injury list at the moment and let's hope that they continue to stay fit in this period.
"A consistent level of performance is what's going to make us a really good side."
West Ham news conference
West Ham v Swansea (Sunday, 13:30 GMT)
Sam Allardyce begins with an update on the fitness of injury worries Diafra Sakho and Alex Song.
He said: "Sakho and Song have been training all this week so the opportunity for them to join the squad this weekend is good."
West Ham news conference
West Ham v Swansea (Sunday, 13:30 GMT)
Sam Allardyce has arrived for his news conference at West Ham's Chadwell Heath training ground.
Team news ahead of their match against Swansea on Sunday to come shortly.
Ireland to make 2023 bid
Rugby Union
Staying with Rugby Union and Ireland will bid to host the 2023 World Cup, the Irish and Northern Irish governments have confirmed in the last few minutes.
The bid would see games played on both sides of an Irish border.
Botha to join Sharks
Rugby Union
While we wait to hear from West Ham manager Sam Allardyce, some breaking Rugby Union news...
Saracens' England international lock Mouritz Botha is to leave the Premiership club and join South African Super Rugby franchise The Sharks from 1 January.
The South African-born 32-year-old joined Saracens from Bedford in 2009, and has so far made 142 first team appearances.
Having qualified for England on residency, he made his Test debut as a replacement against 2011 World Cup warm-up opponents Wales at Twickenham before going on to start every game of England's 2012 Six Nations campaign.
Arsenal news conference
Stoke City v Arsenal (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Arsene Wenger closes his news conference by revealing he is still to decide who will travel to Galatasaray for the Champions League group match on Tuesday.
"Offensively I won't have a problem, but it'll be more difficult defensively"
Arsenal news conference
Stoke City v Arsenal (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the challenge of facing Stoke: "It's always a tough and committed place to go but we dictate the way we want to play at that level of commitment.
"Stoke don't lose many games at home and have good records against many good teams."
Arsenal news conference
Stoke City v Arsenal (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Arsene Wenger on the other injury problems in his squad: "Wojcech Szczesny should be in full training today.
"Matthew Debuchy is also back in training, but it's too early for him.
"Theo Walcott has an injection today, so he will not play. Galatasaray is also too early for him in midweek.
"Abou Diaby is on the brink of returning to training. If he's fully fit, he'll have a new deal"
Diame ruled out for Hull
Football
Hull City have been dealt an injury blow with midfielder Mohamed Diame ruled out for two to three weeks with a knee problem.
Diame limped out of Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Everton with an ongoing tendon problem.
Arsenal news conference
Stoke City v Arsenal (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Arsene Wenger begins his news conference by confirming defender Nacho Monreal is out of the trip to Stoke.
He hopes Kieran Gibbs will be fit to return in his place.
Martinez faces the media
Football
Everton manager Roberto Martinez hopes his side's luck can change against Manchester City on Saturday after just one win in their last five games.
"The truth is this season has been intense - it has good in the way we have been tested over the first part of the season and I believe that will help us in the second half of the campaign," said the Spaniard.
"Have we got the points we deserved? Probably not but we need to address that. We are disappointed to have had draws where we should have won and we feel if we do the right things we will get the rewards.
"We need to be a bit more aware of the performances and at certain moments of the game we need to control the ball better and sharpen up our performance and once we do that it will help us get those wins."
Arsenal news conference
Football
Arsene Wenger is talking to reporters ahead of Arsenal's trip to Stoke in the Premier League tomorrow.
We'll hear from him shortly.
Martinez praises Aguero
Football
Everton manager Roberto Martinez, whose side face Manchester City on Saturday on the danger presented by City striker Sergio Aguero. "He is a phenomenal talent and can single-handedly win a game," says Martinez. "We will have to be very aware because City are playing their best football.
"They have got a good feeling from the Bayern Munich game. You saw a real change in their confidence and they playing with flair and swagger and could be one of the hardest teams to face in the Premier League at the moment, as well as Chelsea."
Tennis Podcasts
BBC Radio 5 live
In case you missed 5 live Sport on Thursday evening, there are two tennis podcasts for you to download and listen to at your leisure.
The man known as the great entertainer - Mansour Bahrami - speaks to Eleanor Oldroyd about his life, from learning to play the game with a piece of wood in an empty swimming pool in Iran to captivating crowds all over the world with his unique tennis skills.
Plus, Russell Fuller is joined by Andy Roddick, Tim Henman and Pat Cash at the Masters Tennis tournament at the Royal Albert Hall as they talk winning Grand Slams and how they'd improve the game.
Football
Gudjohnsen back at Bolton
Championship side Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of free agent Eidur Gudjohnsen, 36, on a deal until the end of the season.
The club now require international clearance in order for the Icelandic international to play at Reading this weekend.
Trio to extend Hampshire stay
Cricket
Jimmy Adams, James Tomlinson and Danny Briggs have all signed new contracts which will keep them at Hampshire until the end of the 2016 season, the county have announced.
The deals for all three were due to expire at the end of next season, but they have all elected to extend their deals with the south coast county.
Hull KR sign Campese
Rugby League
Hull KR have signed former Canberra Raiders half-back Terry Campese on a one-year deal.
The 30-year-old ex-Australia player left the NRL side at the end of last season after three years as captain.
Rocket Ronnie's maximum break
Snooker
Nobody plays snooker quite like Ronnie O'Sullivan and despite a broken ankle, the five-time world champion made a 147 break to reach the UK Championship quarter-finals in York on Thursday.
You can watch all of O'Sullivan's 13th career maximum on the BBC Sport website.
Friday's football gossip
Football
As well as Manchester United's transfer plans, here are some of the other stories from Friday's gossip column.
Arsenal are to bid £15m for Southampton's Morgan Schneiderlin, 25, in January. (Daily Express)
Liverpool have sent England striker Daniel Sturridge, 25, to Los Angeles to step up rehabilitation from a thigh injury. (Daily Mirror)
Fraser Forster, 26, believes his summer move to Southampton from Celtic has given him the platform to dislodge Manchester City's Joe Hart, 27, as first-choice England goalkeeper. (Times)
Friday's back pages
Football
The Daily Express believes Van Gaal has been an even better boy in 2014 and will have £150m to spend on the likes of Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin, Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Borussia Dortmund pair Mats Hummels and Marco Reus.
Friday's back pages
Football
It seems like everyone is writing their Christmas list and Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is no different.
Friday's papers widely report that the Dutchman will have cash to spend in the January transfer window with the Telegraph reporting that he will have £100m to spend.
He must have been nice and not naughty!
Clarke faces key fitness test
Cricket
Australia captain Michael Clarke faces a fitness test at training on Saturday to check on his chances of playing in next week's first Test against India, which starts in Adelaide on Tuesday, according to coach Darren Lehmann.
Clarke, who has been troubled with hamstring issues since August, ran at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday before joining the Australia squad later in the day.
"As long as he's fine to do the running and can bat (he'll play)," said Lehman. "We'll be guided by medical staff, the captain himself, selectors. We'll get together and assess what the plan is tomorrow."
World Grand Prix joy for Jones
Taekwondo
Britain's Jade Jones beat world number one Eva Calvo Gomez in Mexico to land her first World Grand Prix title.
The Welsh 21-year-old had lost to her -57kg rival in the past three taekwondo Grand Prix finals but this time won 7-3 at the event in Queretaro.
Woods struggles in Florida
Golf
But before we hear from the Premier League managers, here are some of the stories you may have missed overnight...
Former world number one Tiger Woods finished five over par after the first round of the invitational World Challenge on his return from injury.
The 38-year-old who has had surgery on his back, was playing his first competitive round since missing the cut at the USPGA Championship in August.
Sportsday Live
Welcome to another Sportsday Live from the BBC Sport Centre.
It's another busy Friday with 13 Premier League managers facing the media before the weekend's games. Early on we will have the latest from the likes of Steve Bruce (0830), Arsene Wenger (0900), Roberto Martinez (0900) and Sam Allardyce (0930).