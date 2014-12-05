Sportsday - rolling football news

Everton manager Roberto Martinez hopes his side's luck can change against Manchester City on Saturday after just one win in their last five games.

"The truth is this season has been intense - it has good in the way we have been tested over the first part of the season and I believe that will help us in the second half of the campaign," said the Spaniard.

"Have we got the points we deserved? Probably not but we need to address that. We are disappointed to have had draws where we should have won and we feel if we do the right things we will get the rewards.

"We need to be a bit more aware of the performances and at certain moments of the game we need to control the ball better and sharpen up our performance and once we do that it will help us get those wins."