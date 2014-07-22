Sportsday - football transfers latest
- Football: James Rodriguez completes £63m Real Madrid move
- Cricket: Cook 'too stubborn to quit captaincy', says Boycott
- Football: Who is your #greateststrikeforce?
- Football: Centre-half Caulker moves from Cardiff to QPR
- Commonwealth Games: Counting down to Glasgow 2014
By Richard Winton and Michael Emons
Football
Stoke City sign striker Bojan Krkic, 23, on a four-year deal from Barcelona.
The player, who is often known as Bojan, has been capped once by Spain and has also played for Roma and had loan spells at AC Milan and Ajax.
"Anyone who knows European football will be aware of him as a player and the fact he sees his future at Stoke City is really exciting and an endorsement of the club itself," said Stoke manager Mark Hughes. "He's desperate to prove himself in the Premier League."
Yorkshire return to the top
Cricket - County Championship Division One
Yorkshire 253 & 400-5 beat Middlesex 232 & 201 by 220 runs
Yorkshire return to the top of the County Championship First Division table as they complete a comprehensive 220-run victory over Middlesex at Scarborough by bowling them out for 201.
The win put them five points ahead of second-placed Nottinghamshire and 16 points in front of Somerset, and each of the leading three sides have four matches still to play.
For a long while it looked as if Middlesex may well hold out but leg-spinner Adil Rashid did much of the late damage with his season's best figures of 4-27.
'Man City just buy trophies'
Football
Ex-Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre thinks Manchester City will never have the worldwide support that his former club has.
"I have been to Asia, and the support there is unbelievable and honestly City is nowhere near that," said Silvestre. "The way they do their business doesn't get people to support them.
"They just buy trophies. Growing players, giving them a chance and sticking by them when they make mistakes, shows courage. That is what United is all about."
#Greateststrikeforce
Sport Lived: Controversial: Drogba, Malouda, Anelka, Lampard: Record for highest goals (103) in probably the world's best league. #greateststrikeforce
'It's an excellent signing'
Football
Some quotes from QPR manager Harry Redknapp on his new signing Steven Caulker.
"It's an important signing for the club - for the here and now, and for the future," said Redknapp. "I had him at Tottenham and was very surprised when they decided to let him because I thought he had a big future there.
"He's already a fine player but he has so much more potential - it's a really excellent signing. I couldn't be more pleased to have him."
'Harry was a big factor for me'
Football
Some quotes from QPR's new signing Steven Caulker, who has moved from Cardiff City.
"It was important for me to be back playing in the Premier League, and Harry Redknapp has given me the opportunity to be at this fantastic club," says Caulker. "Harry was a big factor for me, having worked with him at Tottenham. He was very keen for me to join and that was a big plus.
"Being able to play with Rio (Ferdinand) was also a big draw. He has been a role model of mine for many years. To have the opportunity to play alongside him was something I felt I couldn't miss out on."
#Greateststrikeforce
Emmet Gates: #Greateststrikeforce Inter Milan of 1999/00. Ronaldo, Baggio, Vieri, Recoba, Zamarano. Will never be beaten for quality.
BreakingQPR sign Caulker
Football
Queens Park Rangers sign England centre-half Steven Caulker on a four-year deal from Championship side Cardiff City for a fee believed to be £8.5m.
Caulker, 22, who has played for England once, moves back to London after leaving Tottenham to join Cardiff last year.
His arrival comes shortly after QPR announced the signing of ex-Manchester United centre-half Rio Ferdinand on a free transfer.
Rodgers keen on defender Manquillo
Football
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in striking a deal to bring young Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo to Anfield.
The 20-year-old has played just six league matches in the last two seasons for the Primera Division champions as understudy to Spain international Juanfran.
Press Association Sport understands Rodgers is interested in taking the right-back on loan with a view to a permanent deal, although reports in Spain of an agreement already having been reached are premature.
Cavendish to compete in four weeks' time
Road Cycling
Isle of Man cyclist Mark Cavendish hopes to be back racing in four weeks' time and is targeting September's World Championships to make his comeback.
The 29-year-old sustained a shoulder injury after crashing on the opening stage of the Tour de France a fortnight ago, forcing him to pull out of the event and also miss the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
"Initially I thought I could get back for the Commonwealth Games," he told ITV4. "On Sunday I got on the bike for the first time since (the crash). I can ride my bike but I don't want to risk racing. It will be four weeks before I'm racing."
'No chance of summer 2022 World Cup'
Football
FA Chairman Greg Dyke says he believes there is "no chance" Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup during the summer and that the tournament will more likely be staged in November or December.
Appearing before MPs, he also suggested that a report on safety, in relation to heat in the country, "was ignored" during the bidding process.
#Greateststrikeforce
Alexander Staniforth: #greateststrikeforce. Leeds United's great foursome of the 1970's Lorimer-Clarke-Jones-Gray.
'Hodgson did quite a good job in Brazil'
Football
FA chairman Greg Dyke says he is pleased with England manager Roy Hodgson's performance at the World Cup, despite the side only getting one point from their three group games.
"I thought Roy Hodgson did quite a good job [at the World Cup] - I've got a lot of time for him, he's a good guy," says Dyke.
"It's unfair to pick on him. One of the big problems English football has is the average Premier League manager lasts 12 months if you take Arsene Wenger out. So the ability to look long-term is going to be quite limited."
Cricket
Rare win for Afghanistan
Afghanistan are surprise two-wicket victors over Zimbabwe in the third game of their four-match one-day international series in Bulawayo.
Chasing 262 to win, the Afghans needed 61 from the last five overs but Dawlat Zadran (24 not out) secured victory by smashing a six with two balls to spare.
It is only the second win over a Test-playing nation for Afghanistan, whose national team was formed in 2001. They beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in March, also in the 50-over format.
Man City hope for quick Negredo return
Football
Manchester City are hopeful striker Alvaro Negredo will only be out for two months with the broken foot he sustained on Friday.
The 28-year-old, injured in a friendly against Hearts on Friday, posted a picture on Instagram of his right foot in a protective boot.
"I want to let you know that it's going to be hard for the next few months," he wrote. "I fractured my fifth metatarsal and will be out a few months.
#Greateststrikeforce
Rahul Dalal: It has to be Messi, Henry and Eto'o for Barcelona. They were more than prolific. #greateststrikeforce
Spurs close in on Davies signing
Football
Tottenham appear close to completing the signing of Ben Davies as photos of the Swansea left-back training in Spurs kit circulate on the internet.
The pictures and video footage show Davies practicing with the London club in Toronto ahead of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC.
It has been reported that the 21-year-old has already completed a medical ahead of his move to White Hart Lane.
LATEST GOSSIP
Football
Goal.com are reporting that Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina has agreed a four-year contract with Arsenal and will join the club in a £3.5m deal from Nice after the club's tour of the United States.
Scotland's preparations going well
Commonwealth Games - Hockey
Scottish hockey player Iain Scholefield tweets: "5-1 win in our last warm up vs Malaysia. Can't wait for our first game on Friday! @Team_Scotland @thecgf #GoScotland"
Hamilton happy at fair treatment
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton is happy that he is being treated the same as Mercedes' team-mate Nico Rosberg.
The German has a 14-point lead in this year's F1 drivers' championship, with Rosberg winning three of the past five races.
Asked whether he was receiving equal treatment to Rosberg, Hamilton said: "Yep. I feel really comfortable. The team is doing great.
"I've great engineers and the support from my guys on my car. It's the same on Nico's side, they want to win so badly."
Deila has no qualms about Murrayfield
Champions League
Manager Ronny Deila says the new pitch at Murrayfield is "perfect" as Celtic prepare to host KR Reykjavik in round two of Champions League qualifying this evening.
Celtic play the second leg of the tie, which they lead 1-0, at the home of Scottish rugby as Celtic Park hosts the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
A mixture of grass and artificial fibres make up the Edinburgh surface, and Deila is impressed. "It is a very good pitch," he said. "I don't think there will be any problem."
#Greateststrikeforce
James Fitzpatrick: Shearer, Beardsley, Ferdinand, Ginola at Newcastle United for one glorious season.
Rogers breaks Tour duck
Tour de France
Australian Michael Rogers took victory in stage 16 of the Tour de France - the longest of this year's race.
The 34-year-old Tinkoff-Saxo rider made his break on the descent with three kilometres remaining on the Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon route. It was his first stage victory on the Tour and followed his two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.
Vincenzo Nibali, the yellow jersey holder, and Alejandro Valverde, who is second overall, crossed the line together about nine minutes down on Tuesday's leaders and retain the top two spots in the general classification.
Hope for Fury
Boxing
Promoter Frank Warren tweets: While the Chisora v Fury fight is being rescheduled a new date will be announced shortly, Fury is still expected to fight on Saturday's show.
Dereck Chisora, who was expected to fight Fury in a world heavyweight title eliminator in Manchester, withdrew yesterday because of a hand injury.
Hunt moves to Forest
Football
Nottingham Forest sign Crystal Palace defender Jack Hunt on loan until 31 December.
The 23-year-old joined the Eagles in September 2013, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley.
Post update
BBC Sport presenter Clare Balding tweets: "Checking out the Tollcross International Swimming Centre - my evening home for the first 8 days #CommonwealthGames."
Evans barred from competing
Commonwealth Games
Wales' Olympic silver-medal winning boxer Fred Evans will miss the Commonwealth Games after having his accreditation refused.
The welterweight did not travel with his team-mates to Glasgow today after being informed he had been denied the chance to compete based on checks completed by the Home Office and Commonwealth Games officials.
In April, Evans admitted his part in a nightclub assault in Birmingham, for which he was ordered to pay a total of £1,085 in fines and costs, but it was not immediately clear if this was the reason for the accreditation refusal.
#Greateststrikeforce
James Murphy: #greateststrikeforce Hartson, Larsson, Sutton. Celtic.
Chambers will not run at Hampden
Commonwealth Games
More on the news that Dwain Chambers has withdrawn from Team England for Glasgow 2014.
Marveaux moves to Guingamp
Football
French midfielder Sylvain Marveaux leaves Newcastle United to join Ligue 1 side Guingamp on a season-long loan.
Since signing from Rennes in July 2011, the 28-year-old has made 57 appearances for the Magpies, scoring twice.
'Drogba rumours are nonsense'
Football
BBC Sport's Mike Keegan on rumours of Manchester City interest in Didier Drogba: "Drogba rumours are nonsense, according to the club."
Smith's 'arms are aching'
Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport's Nick Hope in Glasgow:
Olympic medal-winner and 2012 Strictly Come Dancing champion Louis Smith admits that his return to the England gymnastics team for the Commonwealth Games has been "extremely" tough.
"I wasn't sure I'd come back [to gymnastics] after London 2012, but I always left the door open," he said. "The training has been so hard after a year-and-a-half out and my arms are always aching, but I've worked as much as I can and hopefully I can surprise a few people in Glasgow."
Bolt fit and ready to go
Commonwealth Games
Usain Bolt has brushed aside concerns over his fitness ahead of the Commonwealth Games, insisting he is back in sub-10 second shape after training twice a day following foot surgery and a hamstring injury.
The Jamaican 100m and 200m world record holder missed nine weeks of training after surgery on his left foot in March and will only run in the 4x100m relay in Glasgow.
"It's been rough, but I've been through it a couple times so I know what it takes to get back so I'm just pushing on and working towards what's necessary for this season," said the six-time Olympic gold medallist.
Which is the strongest Commonwealth nation?
Glasgow 2014
When it comes to the Commonwealth Games, which nation is the most successful? Australia perhaps, given their proud sporting tradition and love of beating England at anything? South Africa, maybe? Or how about Canada?
Wrong, wrong and wrong again.
Post update
BBC Sport and 5 Live presenter Mark Chapman tweets: This city is looking glorious in the sunshine. #glasgow2014
Kean to make amends
Football
Remember Steve Kean? Well, the former Blackburn Rovers manager has guided Brunei DPMM past Geylang International on penalties to reach Friday's Singapore League Cup final against Tanjong Pagar United.
Indeed the Scot - who was chased out of Ewood Park after a turbulent tenure - could win a treble in his first season in south-east Asia, with Brunei three points clear at the top of the 12-team table and also in the semi-finals of the Singapore Cup.
#Greateststrikeforce
Neil Horton: "Real in early/mid 2000's was not bad... Zidane, Ronaldo & Raul."
Who is your greatest strikeforce? Send us your suggestions on Twitter (using #greateststrikeforce or #bbcsportsday), the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.
Buttler in line for Test debut
Cricket
Jos Buttler is in line for his England Test debut after being called up as a replacement for Matt Prior for the third Test against India. Spinner Simon Kerrigan is not included in the squad for the encounter, which begins in Southampton on Sunday.
Advocaat agrees to Serbia stint
Football
Dick Advocaat, the former Rangers manager who has coached both the Netherlands and South Korea at World Cup finals, has agreed to take charge of Serbia. Football Association of Serbia president Tomislav Karadzic has confirmed the appointment will be finalised this week.
Jamieson's hunger games
Commonwealth Games
What do you eat in the morning? Suspect it's not as much as Scottish swimmer and Glasgow 2014 poster-boy Michael Jamieson...
England make Glasgow 2014 changes
Commonwealth Games
Further alterations have come in cycling, with Russ Downing taking the place of Jon Dibben in the men's road race and Liam Kileen replacing David Fletcher.
And in judo, Caroline Kinnane has withdrawn from -78kg event with a neck injury and will be replaced by Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown.
England make Glasgow 2014 changes
Commonwealth Games
England have announced several changes to their Glasgow 2014 team little under 24 hours before the Games begin.
In the athletics events, the injured Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Meghan Beesley are replaced by Jess Tappin and Laura Wake in the heptathlon and 400m hurdles respectively.
Jo Pavey has chosen to contest only the 5,000m and her place in the 10,000m will be taken by Kate Avery.
Dwain Chambers has withdrawn from the 4x100m relay squad to concentrate on the European Championships and Chris Thompson will miss the 10,000m with a lower leg injury.
#Greateststrikeforce
Ben Halls: "Andy Cole - Dwight Yorke - Teddy Sheringham - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."
Post update
Andy West, European football expert: "James Rodriguez is obviously wonderful but Real Madrid could use a different Colombian even more: Falcao for Benzema would be bigger upgrade."
Dunga appointed Brazil coach
Football
Brazil have confirmed that Dunga will assume command of the national team for the second time.
The 50-year-old, who captained Brazil to their fourth world title success in 1994, was sacked in 2010 after reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa.
He replaces Luiz Felipe Scolari, who presided over the 7-1 World Cup semi-final evisceration by Germany earlier this month.
Malaysian athletes mark tragedy
Commonwealth Games
Malaysian athletes and officials in Glasgow held a minute's silence at their flag-raising and will wear black armbands at tomorrow's opening ceremony in memory of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash over Ukraine which killed 298 people.
None of the 180 athletes and 72 officials were directly affected by the tragedy.
#Greateststrikeforce
Zain Ali: "I believe that Barcelona's strike force is something else Neymar, Messi, Suarez. Barca's attack over Madrid's any day."
Force India target podium places
Formula 1
Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya has challenged drivers Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg to continue their impressive form in the second half of the Formula 1 season.
The Silverstone-based team are enjoying the best year in their history, with 98 points from the first 10 grands prix. That is just 11 points shy of their record haul of 109 from a 20-race season in 2012.
"In terms of targets I certainly feel more podiums are possible," Mallya said. "We need to end the season in the way we started it."
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
James Jamieson: "Arsenal's invincible strike force of Pires and Ljungberg on the flanks with Bergkamp and Henry up top."
Keep your suggestions coming in for most potent strikeforces on Twitter, using #greateststrikeforce
Matthew is England's standard bearer
Three-time world squash champion Nick Matthew will be the flag bearer for England at tomorrow night's opening ceremony in Glasgow.
The 33-year-old, who won singles and doubles gold at the 2010 Commonwealths in Delhi, was voted for by fellow Team England athletes.
Post update
BBC Sport's Matthew Pinsent tweets: "Kenya's triathlete Swaleh Balala has never swum outside before. 1st triathlon too. Reasonable odds he may get lapped in swim section (1500m)."
Tour de France - Stage 16
Road Cycling
The 16th stage of this year's Tour de France, from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon, is under way.
You can follow all the action from the 237km-stage with our live text commentary.
#Greateststrikeforce
Helles Mammut: "In my opinion it has to be Real Madrid's in the 50s: Gento-Puskas-di Stefano = 5 consecutive European Cups."
You can throw in the feted Frenchman Raymond Kopa and Argentine striker Hector Rial - pictured above with the trio - to make a sensational front five, Helles.
Gymnast Jones given Wales flag honour
Commonwealth Games
Rhythmic gymnast Francesca Jones has been named as Wales' flag bearer for tomorrow evening's opening ceremony at Celtic Park.
Post update
BBC Sport Scotland's John Barnes tweets: "@celticfc have rejected a bid from @SouthamptonFC for goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Offer seen as derisory!"
Dyke still keen on B league
Football
FA chairman Greg Dyke has told a panel of MPs he still hopes to introduce his controversial B league.
The 67-year-old was criticised when he attempted to introduce a new tier for Premier League second teams between League Two and the Conference in a bid to develop young English talent.
That plan was rejected by the Football League and prompted protests from supporters. However, Dyke told politicians: "The game is not over yet."
Strachan carries Queen's Baton
Commonwealth Games
Scotland football manager Gordon Strachan carried the Queen's Baton on the final leg of the relay's journey.
Strachan took hold of the baton outside Glasgow's Hampden Park, the home of Scotland's national football team, which is hosting athletics competitions during the Commonwealth Games.
"I think it's a chance for Scotland to grab a hold of sport and use it as a tool to help us," the former Celtic manager said. "When asking politicians to do anything, I always say 'do something about the sport because it can help your country no end'."
Short Chelsea stay for Pasalic
Football
Mario Pasalic has joined Spanish club Elche on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The 19-year-old Croatian midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge from Hajduk Split earlier this month.
Post update
BBC Sport's Tom Rostance tweets: Possible Real Madrid XI next year which cost approx £376.5m: Lopez (£3.5m), Carvajal (£6m), Pepe (£25m), Ramos (£25m), Marcelo (£6m); Kroos (£20m), Modric (£33m); James (£63m), Bale (£85m), Ronaldo (£80m); Benzema (£30m).
Anderson hearing set for 1 August
Cricket
James Anderson is in danger of being banned for his home Test at Old Trafford after his International Cricket Council disciplinary hearing was set for 1 August.
The England fast bowler was charged with a Level 3 offence for allegedly "abusing and pushing" India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the first Investec Test at Trent Bridge. An initial hearing this morning "addressed preliminary issues" and set the date for the next stage of the disciplinary process. The charge, if proven, carries a penalty of up to a four-Test ban.
LATEST GOSSIP
Football
Liverpool are poised to beat Arsenal to the signing of Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo, according to Metro.
The paper reports that the Gunners were optimistic of agreeing a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal, but doubts over how much playing time he would get at the London club mean the 20-year-old favours a move to Anfield instead.
Real Madrid confirm £63m Rodriguez deal
Football
Cast aside the "impending" and "poised to"... Real Madrid have confirmed a deal to sign James Rodriguez from Monaco.
The Colombia international has agreed a six-year contract and underwent his medical with the club this morning. He will be presented later at 19:00 BST.
Neither club have confirmed the fee for the 23-year-old, but it is believed to be in the region of €80m (£63m), which would make Rodriguez the fourth most expensive transfer of all time after Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.
A club statement read: "Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Monaco for the transfer of James Rodriguez, who will join the club for the next six seasons."
#Greateststrikeforce
Right, we've had some fun with great captains of our time, so let's move our discussion on to legendary strikeforces.
With Barcelona and Real Madrid set to field incredible frontlines, we want to know your favourite strikeforces. We aren't talking about just one player, but which teams had the best overall attacking options.
As a starter, here is a picture of Manchester United's 'holy trinity' from the 1960s of Bobby Charlton (left), George Best (second left) and Denis Law, along with United manager Matt Busby.
Send us your suggestions on Twitter (using #greateststrikeforce or #bbcsportsday), the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.
Goals, goals, goals
Football
Andy West, European football expert: "El Clasico possible front 6s - Real - Kroos, Modric; Bale, James, Ronaldo; Benzema. Barcelona - Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar. 0-0 unlikely."
#bbcsportsday
Our first talking point today is what makes a good captain and your suggestions for best / worst captains.
Pearlene C MorrisonD: Captain must be trusted since while he accepts team limit realities, he can move the team beyond their comfort zone/ask more.
Charlie Gill: Roy Keane was the perfect captain, had the right amount of fear and respect and bossed midfield every game.
Ben Combes: A good captain needs to encourage their team mates through every situation and to fight until the end and lead by example.
We want more of your suggestions to #bbcsportsday on Twitter or leave a message on our Facebook page.
Easy win for Derbyshire
Cricket - County Championship - Division Two
Derbyshire 241 & 73-4 beat Glamorgan 138 & 175 by six wickets
Derbyshire move up to fifth in Division Two after a superb six-wicket win over Glamorgan within three days.
Resuming on 13-1, needing only another 60 to win, hosts Derbyshire lost Wayne Madsen (19) to Michael Hogan (2-17) early on the third morning.
Billy Slater and Shivnarine Chanderpaul then both edged behind to Mark Wallace in consecutive overs. But the hosts still eased to their third win of the season.
Football
England goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new four-year deal with West Brom, the Premier League club announces.
The 31-year-old, who joined the Baggies permanently in 2012, also has an option for a further 12 months and is now effectively tied to the Hawthorns side until 2019.
Foster has just returned from the World Cup where he won his eighth cap in the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica.
Ulloa joins Leicester
Football
Leicester City sign Brighton striker Leonardo Ulloa for a club-record £8m on a four-year deal.
The fee for the 27-year-old Argentine, who scored 16 goals for the Seagulls in all competitions last season, could reach £10m based on appearances.
Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said the Championship club accepted a record fee after Ulloa made it clear he wanted to play in the Premier League.
"It was then a case of ensuring we received our valuation," he said.
Commonwealth Games
@BADMINTONEnglnd: "So we have arrived ready for competition here @EmiratesArena @Glasgow2014."
Southampton to cut losses on Osvaldo
Football
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says the club are now looking to sell record-signing Dani Osvaldo.
The 28-year-old Italian striker signed for £15m in October 2013, but was sent out on loan in January after a training-ground fight.
"It was a difficult situation for him to come back to," Southampton manager Ronald Koeman told BBC Radio Solent.
#bbcsportsday
More suggestions for attributes needed to lead a side.
John Taylor: What makes a good captain? Someone who inspires you and strikes fear into others. Someone charismatic. #TonyAdamsCptFantastic
Matt Donnelly: For me a great captain is someone who will say what needs to be said, take responsibility, isn't always liked but respected.
Hugo Glass: Rooney should not be England captain - let him just focus on getting goals. Gary Cahill for me.
Keep your comments coming in to us on Twitter or Facebook.
Campana heads to Italy
Football
Crystal Palace midfielder Jose Campana completes a move to Serie A side Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.
The former Spain Under-21s player travelled to Italy at the weekend to undergo a medical.
Campana, 21, joined Palace from Spanish side Sevilla last summer and signed a four-year contract at Selhurst Park.
No jacket, no medal
Commonwealth Games
Malaysia shooting gold medallist Nur Ayuni Farhana Abdul Halim is ruled out of competing in Glasgow because her competition jacket has been lost en route to Scotland.
Ayuni, who won the gold medal with Nur Suryani Taibi in the 10 metre air rifle pairs in New Delhi four years ago, was due to compete in the 10 metre air rifle and 50m rifle prone events.
"We made a report when her bag did not arrive with the other luggage," says team manager Musa Omar, who adds that Ayuni has been unable to stop crying.
Sigurdsson poised for Swansea return
Football
Tottenham midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has flown back from the club's pre-season training camp in Seattle before a potential move to Swansea.
The 24-year-old could have a medical today as part of a straight swap for Swansea's Wales full-back Ben Davies. Goalkeeper Michel Vorm could follow Davies to White Hart Lane in a separate deal.
Commonwealth Games
Scottish judoka Patrick Dawson: "Final session done. Amazing training facility for judo and weightlifting! Some huge weights getting thrown around!"
#bbcsportsday
More reaction to our question of what makes a good captain?
Ant Dunn: Captain needs to be someone young-ish who can lead a youthful team for years to come.
Geoff Naylor: A captain is a man or woman who has earned respect. Good football examples are Bobby Moore, Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini (pictured).
Mcad: A good captain keeps their cool at crucial times and recognises their team's limitations. Dependable but realistic.
Keep your comments and suggestions for best and worst captains coming in to us on Twitter, Facebook or text (81111, UK only).
LATEST GOSSIP
Football
The Daily Express are reporting that Everton are poised to beat Arsenal and Manchester United to highly-rated Anderlecht striker David Henen. The 18-year-old Belgian forward has been hailed as 'the new Ronaldo' by Belgian football pundits and was also a target for Borussia Dortmund.
Scudamore gets ban after 'mental block'
Horse racing
Jockey Tom Scudamore is given a 12-day ban after he took the wrong course in a race at Cartmel on Monday.
Scudamore apologised after jumping the first fence, rather than the first hurdle, on 7-1 chance Run Forest Run.
The 32-year-old, son of eight-time champion jockey Peter, rode over fences later in the day, and said he had "a mental block".
Cook too stubborn to quit - Boycott
Cricket
Alastair Cook is too "stubborn" to quit the England captaincy, says former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott.
England slipped to a 95-run defeat to India at Lord's on Monday to go 1-0 down in the Test series, but Cook, 29, wants to remain as captain, despite his own poor form.
"He's obviously not going to move unless you get six wild stallions to pull him out," Boycott told BBC Radio 5 live. "It's that stubbornness about him. He's only interested in what he sees."
LATEST GOSSIP
Spanish newspaper Sport is reporting that Manchester United have made a £35m offer for Fiorentina's Colombia wideman Juan Cuadrado. Barcelona are also interested in the 26-year-old.
SFA medical advisor dies
Football
Professor Stewart Hillis OBE, the Scottish FA's medical advisor, has died after a short illness. The 70-year-old was on duty for 228 matches during his 40-year association with the national team.
Wisdom in West Brom move
Football
West Brom complete a deal to bring Liverpool full-back Andre Wisdom to The Hawthorns on a season-long loan.
The England Under-21 international spent last term at Derby. "This will be another step for him in his development, playing regularly in the Premier League," said Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.
Wisdom, who can play at right-back or centre-back, will now travel to Sacramento in California to join West Brom's pre-season training camp.
#bbcsportsday
Some early comments after our question of what makes a good captain?
Aditya Balaraman: Gives team members a chance to shine in the spotlight but absorbs the flak should they fail.
John McEnerney: (Roy) Keane, Martin Johnson (pictured), The Kaiser (Franz Beckenbauer), King Viv (Richards) all top quality but they knew what each team-mate needed to hear & see. They led by example.
James Lowrence: Rooney should not be in the England squad, let alone be captain. He doesn't have the ability, and is a bad role model.
Remember, we are after what makes a good or bad captain, along with the best and worst sporting captains from now or in the past. We are on Twitter (#bbcsportsday) and Facebook.
Kitson calls time on career
Football
Oxford United striker Dave Kitson has announced his retirement from football. The 34-year-old began his career at Cambridge United and had spells at Reading, Stoke, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Sheffield United.
Post update
@English_AS: "On today's AS front page: 'James Rodríguez to be unveiled today'."
Kirby retires due to shoulder problem
Cricket
Somerset fast bowler Steve Kirby has been forced to retire because of a shoulder injury. Despite winter surgery to address the problem, the 36-year-old suffered a setback during a second XI game last month.
Kirby, who has taken 572 wickets in a first-class career spanning 20 years, said: "Sometimes no matter how hard you try to recover, things are just taken out of your control."
Watson beaten in Baku
Tennis
Heather Watson visit to Azerbaijan proves a fleeting one after she lost in the first round of the Baku Cup to France's Kristina Mladenovic.
The British number one was seeded seventh but was broken seven times as she slumped to a 6-2 3-6 6-0 loss in her first outing since Wimbledon.
#bbcsportsday
With the news that England captain Steven Gerrard has retired from international football and the ongoing debate of who should captain the England cricket team, we want your views on the subject.
What makes a good or bad captain? Also we want your suggestions for best and worst captains from either the present day or in the past, from any sport.
Remember to include your reasoning and we will post the best messages on this page throughout the day.
Get in touch with us on Twitter, using #bbcsportsday, leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111 (UK only).
The words which sparked a £59m deal
Football
Spanish newspaper Marca are claiming that they laid the foundations for Real Madrid's impending signing of James Rodriguez.
The reason is that, in an interview earlier this month, the Colombian playmaker made clear his desire to move from Monaco to Madrid. "I would go to Madrid with my eyes closed… Madrid is Madrid," he said. "I have always liked them. It would be a dream to sign for the club of my dreams."
Easy win for Newcastle
Football
Newcastle United claim a 4-0 win against Sydney FC in their pre-season friendly in New Zealand.
Siem de Jong netted the first after a mistake from Sydney goalkeeper Ivan Necevski, before French striker Emmanuel Riviere (pictured above) scored in his first game since joining from Monaco.
Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa made it 3-0 before half-time and substitute Adam Armstrong added a fourth goal after the break.
LATEST GOSSIP
Football
The Daily Mail reckon that Southampton are pressing ahead with a move for Cardiff defender Steven Caulker this week. However, the England internationalist is also reported to be scheduled for a medical at QPR.
Rumours in Scotland are also linking Southampton with a £7.5m move for Celtic's England goalkeeper Fraser Forster.
Tyson v Lucy
Boxing
But one person Tyson Fury will not be fighting is England and Liverpool Ladies defender Lucy Bronze.
Immediately after Chisora withdrew from Saturday's heavyweight bout, Fury issued a challenge saying 'I want u punk', in an attempt to goad unbeaten American Deontay Wilder, who uses the Twitter handle @bronzebomber.
Unfortunately, Fury sent the message using @LucyBronze.
The shocked 22-year-old defender replied with: "Hahaha the tweets I'm getting because of this. Sorry to let everyone down, but I'm unavailable for a fight."
Fury to still fight on Saturday?
Boxing
After Dereck Chisora withdrew from his fight against Tyson Fury because of a hand injury (see 08:51), there is still a possibility that Fury could be in action in Manchester on Saturday.
His trainer, and uncle, Peter Fury tweeted: "We're looking at various options now Chisora is out. Will update when we know more."
American veteran Tony Thompson, 42, who has twice defeated Britain's David Price, tweeted: "I'll fight you this Saturday, fool."
Home nations meetings on cards in badminton
Commonwealth Games
Potentially some interesting Scotland v England contests await in the badminton competition after the Glasgow 2014 draw was made.
The hosts' Kirsty Gilmour and Imogen Bankier face English fourth seeds Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith in the pick of the first-round matches in the women's doubles.
And, in the mixed, third seeds Bankier and Robert Blair are in the same half as England's Chris and Gabby Adcock meaning they are on course to meet in the semi-finals.
Post update
We asked whether the identity of the England captain matters and why. Here's what you said . . .
Dan Smith: "Time for a completely fresh start, give the captaincy to Lallana who did a superb job captaining Southampton."
Tommy-T-rex: "Crazy suggestion, of course it matters who leads the team out. Need someone with passion in the anthems too."
DeathApeDisco: "Why is Gerrard being invited to explain his retirement? He's 34, poor World Cup, shouldn't have been selected again anyway."
Get in touch on Twitter using #bbcsportsday, text 81111 (UK users only) or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
English quartet make late entrance
Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport's Nick Hope in Glasgow:
"Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley and fellow English divers Jack Laugher, Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow will arrive in the UK a day later than expected after their plane from China was forced to make an emergency landing in Russia yesterday morning.
"The divers had been competing at the World Cup in China and were told on arrival in Russia that they could be kept in the country for up to a week, putting their Glasgow 2014 hopes at risk.
"However, they have just learned they will be allowed to fly to London this afternoon and should be in Scotland on Wednesday."
LATEST GOSSIP
Football
Spanish newspaper Marca report that Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez is to be presented as a Real Madrid player this afternoon.
The 23-year-old Monaco forward was the top scorer at the World Cup finals and is expected to complete an €75m (£59m) move.
Costa succumbs to pneumonia
Tour de France
Another day, another Tour de France withdrawal. This time it is Rui Costa of Portugal who has pulled out, with the world champion suffering from pneumonia.
The Lampre-Merida rider had been 13th in the standings, almost 13 minutes behind race leader Vincenzo Nibali.
Newcastle pay tribute to fans
Football
It is half-time in Newcastle's game against Sydney FC in New Zealand, with Alan Pardew's side 3-0 ahead after goals from Siem de Jong, Emmanuel Riviere and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.
But there were emotional scenes before the match as Pardew and club captain Fabricio Coloccini placed wreaths on two seats among the Newcastle supporters in tribute to John Alder and Liam Sweeney.
The fans were two of the British victims who died when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed in Ukraine last week. A minute's silence was also held and images of the two supporters were displayed on big screens inside the stadium.
Wiggins fixes focus on track
Commonwealth Games
England's Sir Bradley Wiggins will not compete in the road events at the Commonwealth Games, preferring instead to concentrate on the team pursuit in the velodrome.
"All the preparation has been for the team pursuit and that has been the focus in training," he said. "I've put all my eggs in the one basket."
British clubs face Champions League tests
Football
The Champions League qualifiers continue this evening, with Celtic, Cliftonville and The New Saints all in second qualifying round, second-leg action.
The Scottish champions lead KR Reykjavik 1-0 after their victory in Iceland last week but, should they progress after tonight's tie at Murrayfield, they will still have to negotiate another two rounds if they are to reach the group stages. Either Polish side Legia Warsaw or Irish outfit Patrick's Athletic await next.
Northern Irish champions Cliftonville drew 0-0 with Debrecen last week and travel to Hungary hoping to set up a tie with either Belarusian club FC Bate Borisov or Albanian team KS Skenderbeu.
The New Saints of Wales lost 1-0 against Slovan Bratislava last week but know that turning round the tie in Wales means they would face either FK Sutjeska of Montenegro or Moldovan outfit Sheriff.
Post update
On the back of Steven Gerrard's retirement, we asked you why the England captaincy matters. Some interesting responses . . .
Jemal Mohammed: "Well, it doesn't & shouldn't. Let the FA do its job. Work on the youth. develop footballers, without the #attitude."
Nigel Carroll: "Under investment in a structure coming home to roost in football and cricket. The cupboards aren't just bare for skippers."
John McEnerney: "Always looking for a Moore-esque captain that breed of leader are hard to come by these days. Closest was JT(less his character)."
Get in touch on Twitter using #bbcsportsday, text 81111 (UK users only) or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
Keep the flag flying
Commonwealth Games
What is the best way to carry a flag? Scotland's standard bearer Euan Burton felt the need to consult the internet to check how Sir Chris Hoy performed the honour at the London Olympics.
"I remember walking in behind Chris in London and experiencing that spine-tingling moment when we entered the stadium," the veteran judoka said. "I probably shouldn't say this, but I've been on YouTube a couple of times just to relive the moment Chris walked out in front of us in 2012 to take a few tips from that."
Post update
Paddy Barnes, Northern Irish boxer: "#antidoping let me home at 2am last night, wake me up at 7.30am for another test! This is some preparation for the games."
Tiago extends Atletico stay
Football
Portuguese midfielder Tiago has rebuffed interest from former club Chelsea to sign a new two-year deal with Atletico Madrid.
The 33-year-old originally turned down a new contract with the La Liga champions but has had a change of heart.
"I thought it was the right moment to move on," Tiago said. "I took my time to look at the different options but when it came to making the decision, I felt that only with Atletico would I be sure of not making a mistake."
Chisora pulls out of Fury fight
Boxing
After all that hot air about £100,000 bets at a splendidly sweary press conference, Dereck Chisora has withdrawn from Saturday's fight against Tyson Fury after fracturing his hand in training.
The pair had been due to meet in Manchester for the British and European heavyweight titles, in a fight billed as an eliminator for the right to meet IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.
Glasgow shaken and stirred by Games
Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport's Neil Johnston in Glasgow:
It is seven years since Glasgow was awarded the 2014 Commonwealth Games and there's a real sense that, 36 hours ahead of the opening ceremony, the city is ready to deliver a show to remember.
Last minute preparations continue and, while most of the 4,500 competing athletes are here, VIPs continue to stream into the city, with James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore the latest to arrive.
Meanwhile, the Games continues to get saturation treatment in Scotland's newspapers. The Herald includes a 12-page Games guide and 'Stars of the Games' wall chart and the Evening Times reports that Team Scotland athletes have been given "Irn-Bru lucky socks" in a bid to spur them on to victory.
Lewis Hamilton must accept racing gods
Formula 1
David Coulthard
BBC Sport
"Lewis Hamilton is only behind because of bad luck. He has had more race retirements and other car problems than Nico Rosberg has, and had they had the same, Hamilton would be leading by more than Rosberg is now.
"But life isn't fair. The days of a driver influencing the mechanical reliability of the car are virtually gone. The racing gods decide on reliability, and the drivers just have to deal with that."
Read David Coulthard's column on the battle between the two Mercedes team-mates at the head of the drivers' championship.
Cook determined to handle heat
Cricket
While Prior takes the rest of the summer off, England captain Alastair Cook intends to remain in post despite the 95-run defeat by India at Lord's.
Predecessors Michael Vaughan and Alec Stewart have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board to strip Cook of the captaincy but the opener, who has not made a hundred in 27 innings, said: "To quit now, in the middle of the series, would be wrong."
So, how do you solve a problem like Alastair Cook?
Prior vows to return
Cricket
Another man standing down from an English national team is Matt Prior, although the wicketkeeper is adamant that his absence will only be temporary.
The 32-year-old Sussex player, who has won 79 Test caps, is likely to have surgery on his Achilles but appreciates that he might not get his England place back.
"It is a huge decision and not one I've taken lightly, but I'm not doing justice to myself and more importantly the team," he said.
The England captaincy: why does it matter?
Football
While some of the coverage might lead you to believe that Steven Gerrard has shuffled off to the dressing room in the sky, the reality is that a veteran footballer has stood down from international duty.
The great, the good and the inconsequential have all had their say over the past few hours but why does the identity of the England captain actually matter? No other country places such importance on the role, so why here?
Get in touch on Twitter using #bbcsportsday, text 81111 (UK users only) or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
Steven Gerrard announces his international retirement
Football
Phil McNulty
BBC chief football writer
"When England captain Steven Gerrard revealed he had been left 'broken' by the failure of a World Cup campaign in Brazil that effectively only lasted six days, there was nothing that would fix the pain. It meant a decision that was already in the making even before he left for South America was merely confirmed by England's exit."
Read Phil McNulty's analysis of Gerrard's decision, the thoughts the football world and the Liverpool captain's own opinion on England's future.
LATEST GOSSIP
Football
And on that note, let's begin with a browse through the morning's rumours.
The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United trying to persuade Borussia Dortmund to part with Germany centre-back Mats Hummels, the Daily Star suggests Manchester City are casting alluring glances at Didier Drogba and Talksport have said that Tiago Mendes has opted against a return to Chelsea.
All this and more tittle-tattle - some more fanciful than others - can be found in today's gossip column.
Post update
Is it that time again already? It seems like mere minutes since we sent the sporting world to bed with a skelp round the ear. Yet here it is, back down the stairs promising to behave better today.
But what trials and tribulations will Tuesday bring? The retirement of Steven Gerrard will no doubt keep us all occupied again, as will the news that Matt Prior has fled the scene of England's cricketing car crash. So, too, will the impending Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the return of the Tour de France for its final week.
And, of course, we'll have the usual transfer nonsense to work us all into a fearsome lather...