Jemima Yeats-Brown's (in white) fifth-place finish is the best British performance at the World Championships this week.

Britain's Jemima Yeats-Brown fell unconscious in her bronze medal match at the Judo World Championships in Doha, but equalled her best result.

Yeats-Brown, 27, met Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Michaela Polleres in the -70kg bout.

She was caught in a chokehold by Polleres, leading to her having to be treated on the mat for a few minutes.

Yeats-Brown finished fifth - equalling her best performance at a World Championships.

She had earlier progressed past Emilie Snook, Serafima Moscalu and Miriam Butkereit before being defeated by world number one Barbara Matic in the quarter-finals.

She overcame Marie-Eve Gahie in the Repechage before meeting Polleres.

After losing consciousness she was greeted by a round of applause when getting up again.

Saki Niizoe beat unseeded Italian Giovanna Scoccimarro in the final to claim the gold medal after taking bronze last year in Tashkent.

Yeats-Brown's bronze medal match is the best British performance at the event this week, following early defeats for Lucy Renshall, Kelly Petersen-Pollard, Jamal Petgrave, Gemma Howell and Lachlan Moorhead.