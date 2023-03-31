Last updated on .From the section Judo

Giles rose to world number one in the judo -52kg category last year

Great Britain's Chelsie Giles continued her impressive form in 2023 by winning silver at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey.

The world number one lost in the final seconds of the -52kg category final to France's Olympic silver medallist Amandine Buchard.

The 26-year-old won gold medals at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam and the Portugal Grand Prix this year.

Giles has made the final at her past five competitions.

The Briton was crowned European champion last year and also won silver at the World Championships.