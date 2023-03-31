Chelsie Giles: Briton wins judo silver at Antalya Grand Slam
Last updated on .From the section Judo
Great Britain's Chelsie Giles continued her impressive form in 2023 by winning silver at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey.
The world number one lost in the final seconds of the -52kg category final to France's Olympic silver medallist Amandine Buchard.
The 26-year-old won gold medals at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam and the Portugal Grand Prix this year.
Giles has made the final at her past five competitions.
The Briton was crowned European champion last year and also won silver at the World Championships.
