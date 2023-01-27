Last updated on .From the section Judo

Chelsie Giles won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

British world number one Chelsie Giles made a winning start to the year by securing gold at the Portugal Grand Prix.

Giles, 26, beat Spain's Estrella Lopez Sheriff in the -57kg category.

Nekoda Smythe-Davis, competing in her first Grand Prix event since 2019 following the birth of her daughter in 2021, added further medal success for Britain by winning -57kg bronze.

She beat Nilufar Ermaganbetova in the third-place match.