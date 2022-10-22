Last updated on .From the section Judo

Lucy Renshall has won four Grand Slam gold medals since the Tokyo Olympics

British world number one Lucy Renshall has retained her Abu Dhabi Grand Slam gold medal with victory over Portugal's Barbara Timo.

Renshall, 26, cruised past her opponent in the final of the -63kg category to earn a fifth career Grand Slam title.

It is her fourth Grand Slam victory since last year's Olympic games after adding wins in Baku and Antalya to her first title in Abu Dhabi.

Fellow Briton Jemima Yeats-Brown won bronze in the women's -70kg category.

The 27-year-old took 19 seconds to beat Israel's Maya Goshen in the bronze medal match to secure her second Grand Slam podium finish.

Renshall said she was "grateful" to be able to return to action after recovering from an elbow injury which ruled her out of the Commonwealth Games last summer.

"I am so happy to get my fifth Grand Slam gold medal today, but it's really all down to the team behind me at British Judo," she said.

"Fourteen weeks ago I had surgery, and to get me back fighting at this level this quickly I am so grateful."