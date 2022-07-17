Close menu

Judo: Natalie Powell wins gold at Zagreb Grand Slam

Natalie Powell
Natalie Powell won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Welsh judoka Natalie Powell has secured a fourth career Grand Slam gold medal with victory at the Zagreb Grand Slam.

Powell, seeded sixth, beat top seed and world number three Inbar Lanir of Israel in the -78kg category final.

Following a first-round bye, Powell overcame Linda Politi and Beata Pacut-Kloczko to advance to the semi-finals.

Powell defeated three-time Olympic bronze medallist and double world champion Mayra Aguiar of Brazil by ippon score in the semi-finals.

Powell's gold follows a bronze at the Tbilisi Grand Slam in June.

