Judo: Natalie Powell wins gold at Zagreb Grand Slam
Last updated on .From the section Judo
Welsh judoka Natalie Powell has secured a fourth career Grand Slam gold medal with victory at the Zagreb Grand Slam.
Powell, seeded sixth, beat top seed and world number three Inbar Lanir of Israel in the -78kg category final.
Following a first-round bye, Powell overcame Linda Politi and Beata Pacut-Kloczko to advance to the semi-finals.
Powell defeated three-time Olympic bronze medallist and double world champion Mayra Aguiar of Brazil by ippon score in the semi-finals.
Powell's gold follows a bronze at the Tbilisi Grand Slam in June.
