Lucy Renshall becomes Great Britain's first judo world number one since 2017
Last updated on .From the section Judo
Lucy Renshall has become Great Britain's first judo world number one in five years after moving to the top of the women's -63kg rankings.
Renshall, 26, defended her Antalya Grand Slam title in April and qualified for her first Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.
She follows Natalie Powell, who was GB's first top-ranked female in the -78kg category in 2017.
"I am so happy to world number one," said Renshall.
"At the start of the year, I wrote down a few personal goals I wanted to achieve in 2022. It is only June and I have achieved one of those goals."
Following the Tokyo Games, Renshall won a silver medal at the Paris Grand Slam and two further gold medals in Baku and Abu Dhabi to round off her 2021 season.
