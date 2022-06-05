Last updated on .From the section Judo

Powell beat Buttigieg with an Ippon score, taking one full point

Natalie Powell has taken bronze at the the Judo Grand Slam in Tblisi after victory over Chloe Buttigieg of France in the women's under-78kg repechage.

Welsh judoka Powell, 31, came out on top with an Ippon score.

Earlier in the day, she had been beaten by the Netherlands' Karen Stevenson, setting up the meeting with Buttigieg.

It is Powell's first medal of the year and just her second since a disappointing defeat at the Olympics in Tokyo last summer.