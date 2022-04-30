Last updated on .From the section Judo

Gemma Howell stepped down to the -63kg category after the Olympics in Tokyo last year

Britain's Gemma Howell won gold in the -63kg category at the European Judo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

She beat World Championship silver medallist Andreja Leski and European Under-23 champion Szofi Ozbas on her route to a final against Laura Fazliu.

Howell, 31, registered two waza-ari scores as she dominated the contest against Fazliu, of Kosovo, to win her first major title.

"This is the best feeling in the world," said Howell.

"To win my European bronze [in 2018] was incredible, so I think I am still in shock."

Howell had stepped down to the -63kg category after the Olympics in Tokyo last year.

"I always knew it was a tough draw and I was in for a hard day, but I just took it one fight at a time, just like any other competition," she added.

"I went into each contest with a gameplan and I am so happy that all the hard work has paid off."

Howell's gold follows that of compatriot Chelsie Giles, who took the -52kg title a day earlier, for her first European Championship title.