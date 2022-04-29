Last updated on .From the section Judo

Giles previously won a European bronze in Minsk, Belarus in 2019

British judoka Chelsie Giles has won her first European Championship gold medal in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Olympic bronze medallist, 25, beat world number one Amandine Buchard of France in the final to take the -52kg title, her first major honour.

Giles won a gruelling eight-minute quarter-final against Italy's Odette Giuffrida on the opening day in Sofia.

A 90-second win over Germany's Mascha Ballhaus followed in the semis before an "overwhelming" final victory.

Speaking after her first win over Buchard in three attempts, Giles said: "I have spent a lot of time studying those losses to see what I did well and where I can improve - and I am so happy it paid off today."