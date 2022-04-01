Last updated on .From the section Judo

Lucy Renshall won the Grand Slam events in Antalya, Baku and Abu Dhabi in 2021

Britain's Lucy Renshall defended her Antalya Grand Slam title with victory in the women's -63kg category.

The 26-year-old won her first Grand Slam gold medal at last year's event, en route to qualifying for her first Olympics in Tokyo.

Renshall returned to Turkey as the number one seed, having recently moved up to second in the world rankings.

And she dominated Saturday's final to beat Hungary's Szofi Ozbas and claim her fourth Grand Slam win.

In the semi-finals, Renshall had claimed a golden-score win over Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist.

Renshall's compatriot Kelly Petersen-Pollard, who is ranked 10th in the -70kg category, faced Brazil's Maria Portela for a bronze medal. But the 22-year-old suffered a golden-score defeat, so had to settle for fifth place.